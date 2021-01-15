Maybe they'll negotiate a deal that he does it for nothing due to the compo he got after he was sacked before.



I cannot think of any logical reason why they would appoint him but they do have a habit of reappointing managers but at least Maureen won things and won things at other clubs before his appointment.



Fat Fwank failed to get Derby promoted despite being dead certs at one point, got sacked by Chelsea because he wasn't good enough, nearly got Everton relegated last season and took them to the bottom of the league this year, some achievement that.



If they didn't have a plan on who to appoint, why sack Potter?



What an absolute cluster fuck of a club