« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 721 722 723 724 725 [726]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 172139 times)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29000 on: Today at 02:41:39 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:38:44 pm
Genuine question: what would be the point of that? They might as well stick with Bruno Saltor and see the rest of the season out

They may as well have stuck with Potter
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline dalarr

  • hästarr. Call me sensitive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,169
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29001 on: Today at 02:44:17 pm »
Don't they usually go for Guus Hiddink this time of the year? What a joke this club is.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29002 on: Today at 07:16:49 pm »
Lampard as interim until end of the season according to Ornstein and other journalists. Being an ex-player sure pays well

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1643671706752655360?t=WnD6mxne9WvUtMI81dVtfw&s=19
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,221
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29003 on: Today at 07:18:27 pm »
Just crazy but I am glad they've gone down that road.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,942
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29004 on: Today at 07:19:26 pm »
The old thread title was never so apt:

Chelsea Football Circus
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,124
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29005 on: Today at 07:20:58 pm »
Hes a fucking shit Manager.

This is hilarious.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29006 on: Today at 07:27:20 pm »
Never seen such scattergun insane ownership in my life
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,646
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29007 on: Today at 07:28:09 pm »
Hes a specialtist in failure
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29008 on: Today at 07:31:56 pm »
What a waste of time. :lmao
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,879
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29009 on: Today at 07:31:58 pm »
thats genuinely bonkers :lmao

So the bloke last night - is he getting sacked now too - did he arrive as one of the 35 coaches Potter brought from Brighton?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,124
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29010 on: Today at 07:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:31:58 pm
thats genuinely bonkers :lmao

So the bloke last night - is he getting sacked now too - did he arrive as one of the 35 coaches Potter brought from Brighton?

Yeah - Bruno cost them 4 million
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,935
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29011 on: Today at 08:22:32 pm »
What a massive shit show this is turning into.
Wouldn't surprise me if Todd Boehly announces himself as the next manager after he realises how shite Fwank De Tory is.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:33:41 pm by Terry de Niro »
Logged

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29012 on: Today at 08:26:44 pm »
Vaguely interested in Gerrard the manager vs Lampard the manager debate.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,970
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29013 on: Today at 08:27:56 pm »
So that's the real reason he was there last night, scoping the show while giggling at the dosh he'll take off them for being a shite hawk :)

Potter must feel absolutely unsulted. Lesson learnt though, what a shite football club.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,646
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29014 on: Today at 08:34:13 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:27:56 pm
So that's the real reason he was there last night, scoping the show while giggling at the dosh he'll take off them for being a shite hawk :)

Potter must feel absolutely unsulted. Lesson learnt though, what a shite football club.
Apparently  he was due to attend before potter was sacked
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,694
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29015 on: Today at 08:43:34 pm »
The fat oompah loompah appoints the fat fucker who keeps failing upwards.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,033
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29016 on: Today at 08:58:12 pm »
Wow.    Just seen this!    Tory boy back,   Its hilarious.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,150
  • Truthiness
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29017 on: Today at 09:16:46 pm »
Are we entirely sure this whole thing isn't a real life Brewster's Millions scenario?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29018 on: Today at 09:20:26 pm »
Convinced either this is a black mirror episode in real life or someone at the club is desperateeeeee for a series of All or Nothing at Chelsea
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #29019 on: Today at 09:43:15 pm »
Such a shame they havent got a game against Everton with Frank in charge.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 721 722 723 724 725 [726]   Go Up
« previous next »
 