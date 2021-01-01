Genuine question: what would be the point of that? They might as well stick with Bruno Saltor and see the rest of the season out
thats genuinely bonkers So the bloke last night - is he getting sacked now too - did he arrive as one of the 35 coaches Potter brought from Brighton?
So that's the real reason he was there last night, scoping the show while giggling at the dosh he'll take off them for being a shite hawk Potter must feel absolutely unsulted. Lesson learnt though, what a shite football club.
