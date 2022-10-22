I've come to the conclusion that TNB is no older than 15.
the only remotely funny thing in all of these shitposts is that TNB didnt even mention Arteta oh and Nick's great shit pun
Trust the processGive him time Look at Arteta Good effort though , I like the content , just the delivery needs to be more assertive and matter of fact.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
that may be generous!He for sure has no social life outside of RAWK though, which is really weird.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I got a busy social life and loads of mates. Theyll tell you themselves. They just havent logged on to rawk today yet.
Shit you're right, didn't even reali...Oh.
Is it?
