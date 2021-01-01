« previous next »
DelTrotter

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28880 on: Today at 08:06:28 pm »
Sacked.

For fuck sake
Nick110581

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28881 on: Today at 08:07:50 pm »
Hahaha.

Potter sacked and Kante fit.

They have also signed Ledley King on a free.
  Mister Flip Flop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28882 on: Today at 08:08:40 pm »
Absolutely typical. I'd love to see a stat on how many clubs sack their manager just before a game against us.
  Hazell
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28883 on: Today at 08:08:45 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:06:28 pm
Sacked.

For fuck sake

Him going and Kante being fit were the two most obvious things that were going to happen before our game.
  elsewhere
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28884 on: Today at 08:09:28 pm »
Has to be Nagelsmann next?
  Phineus
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28885 on: Today at 08:09:57 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:09:28 pm
Has to be Nagelsmann next?

Would assume so, as they could have got Poch last time if they wanted him.
  Clint Eastwood
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28886 on: Today at 08:10:06 pm »
Leicester would be a good move for him.
  elsewhere
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28887 on: Today at 08:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:09:57 pm
Would assume so, as they could have got Poch last time if they wanted him.
why didn't Spurs go for Nagelsmann? That maybe means Pochettino is coming back there?
  A Red Abroad
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28888 on: Today at 08:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:07:50 pm
Hahaha.

Potter sacked and Kante fit.

They have also signed Ledley King on a free.

 ;D
  Crosby Nick
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28889 on: Today at 08:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:07:50 pm
Hahaha.

Potter sacked and Kante fit.

They have also signed Ledley King on a free.

:D

The Holy Trinity.
  Mister Flip Flop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28890 on: Today at 08:12:28 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:09:28 pm
Has to be Nagelsmann next?

Obvious isn't it. He couldn't be in before playing us could he?
  farawayred
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28891 on: Today at 08:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:07:50 pm
Hahaha.

Potter sacked and Kante fit.

They have also signed Ledley King on a free.
Has Rodgers been appointed yet? There's time until Tuesday...
  The North Bank
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28892 on: Today at 08:16:22 pm »
Spurs without a manager

Chelsea without a manager

Arsenal top of the league

London football in great shape
  Nick110581
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28893 on: Today at 08:16:47 pm »
Potter will take Leicester down.
  OOS
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28894 on: Today at 08:17:32 pm »
Shame, loved what he was doing at Chelsea.
  Kopenhagen
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28895 on: Today at 08:20:22 pm »
hahaha, what did they pay Brighton for him and the entire coaching staff again? Some absolutely obscene number from what I remember. Major payout now too.

These are addicted to wasting money.
  eddiedingle
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28896 on: Today at 08:21:03 pm »
Right before our match. Always the way
  Bullet500
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28897 on: Today at 08:21:06 pm »
"Expelliarmus." - @OptaJoe
  rocco
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28898 on: Today at 08:21:12 pm »
Hope he makes them pay out his full contract of £60m
  killer-heels
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28899 on: Today at 08:21:51 pm »
Reckon we will beat Chelsea now.
  Nick110581
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28900 on: Today at 08:22:14 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:21:12 pm
Hope he makes them pay out his full contract of £60m

He will.

They said at the time that it would fist £100 million.

Hes a good coach but overrated.
  Kopenhagen
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28901 on: Today at 08:22:15 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:21:12 pm
Hope he makes them pay out his full contract of £60m

:lmao

  RedSince86
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28902 on: Today at 08:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:20:22 pm
hahaha, what did they pay Brighton for him and the entire coaching staff again? Some absolutely obscene number from what I remember. Major payout now too.

These are addicted to wasting money.
£21.5 million for Potter and his backroom staff I read the other week.
  A Red Abroad
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28903 on: Today at 08:22:56 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:16:22 pm
Spurs without a manager

Chelsea without a manager

Arsenal top of the league

London football in great shape

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gRjO2JJT3qk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gRjO2JJT3qk</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRjO2JJT3qk
  Hazell
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28904 on: Today at 08:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:22:14 pm
He will.

They said at the time that it would fist £100 million.

Hes a good coach but overrated.

A bit expensive for just a fist.
  Nick110581
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28905 on: Today at 08:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:23:35 pm
A bit expensive for just a fist.

Cost*

20 million to Tuchel and then 20 million to Brighton plus the mad contract.
  Crosby Nick
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28906 on: Today at 08:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:23:35 pm
A bit expensive for just a fist.

Indecent Proposal 2 was a bit extreme I thought.
  Terry de Niro
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28907 on: Today at 08:27:10 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:22:56 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gRjO2JJT3qk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gRjO2JJT3qk</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRjO2JJT3qk
:D

  Musketeer Gripweed
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28908 on: Today at 08:28:22 pm »
Always seemed weird to me to see ex Clyde and Hamilton chief thug Billy Reid sitting in the dugout at Chelsea with Potter. Anyway, he'll be gone too. That pleases me more tham it should to be honest.
  rocco
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28909 on: Today at 08:30:34 pm »
One of the biggest  jobs in world football

FFS Sky :D
  RedBec1993
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28910 on: Today at 08:31:54 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:30:34 pm
One of the biggest  jobs in world football

FFS Sky :D

They always over exaggerate the chelsea job.
  Phineus
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28911 on: Today at 08:32:28 pm »
Nagelsman to Chelsea, Potter to Spurs?
  Nick110581
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28912 on: Today at 08:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:28:22 pm
Always seemed weird to me to see ex Clyde and Hamilton chief thug Billy Reid sitting in the dugout at Chelsea with Potter. Anyway, he'll be gone too. That pleases me more tham it should to be honest.

Will he leave ?

Bruno is in charge on Tuesday so he hasnt left
  Crosby Nick
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28913 on: Today at 08:34:22 pm »
Di Matteo to rock up and win his second Champions League, cementing his status as one of the modern greats?
