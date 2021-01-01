Sacked.For fuck sake
Has to be Nagelsmann next?
Would assume so, as they could have got Poch last time if they wanted him.
Hahaha.Potter sacked and Kante fit. They have also signed Ledley King on a free.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Hope he makes them pay out his full contract of £60m
hahaha, what did they pay Brighton for him and the entire coaching staff again? Some absolutely obscene number from what I remember. Major payout now too.These are addicted to wasting money.
Spurs without a manager Chelsea without a manager Arsenal top of the league London football in great shape
He will. They said at the time that it would fist £100 million. Hes a good coach but overrated.
A bit expensive for just a fist.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gRjO2JJT3qk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gRjO2JJT3qk</a>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRjO2JJT3qk
One of the biggest jobs in world football FFS Sky
Always seemed weird to me to see ex Clyde and Hamilton chief thug Billy Reid sitting in the dugout at Chelsea with Potter. Anyway, he'll be gone too. That pleases me more tham it should to be honest.
