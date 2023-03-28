Obviously a better manager gets more out of them but I still think the quality of the players they've brought in in the last few years is overrated. Sterling can't score as many tap ins as he did with City, Mudryk and Fernandez already look like flops in this country, left with mad ones too like this Madueke who never set the world on fire in Holland/plus injury prone. First two players they should target is a top goalie and a top striker.



Funny seeing Kante back by the way. Anyone know who these have next?