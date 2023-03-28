« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 165327 times)

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28840 on: March 28, 2023, 06:34:32 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 28, 2023, 02:05:34 pm
C'mon guys a bit more respect for Mudryk is needed here.

We're talking the player who had that good run against Liverpool 37yo, James Milner and nearly
scored ffs!!
Corrected
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28841 on: March 28, 2023, 10:40:57 pm »
The bill comes due
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28842 on: March 29, 2023, 01:53:01 pm »
Abramovich secretly bankrolled Vitesse Arnhem, leaks suggest

Another example of football overlooking what was in front of everyones noses the whole time.  The guys who say football is like cycling are right.  Were going to have to set our own closing date at some point and accept that after that it was all just pro wrestling, like how in cycling pretty much nothing matters after about 1989.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28843 on: March 29, 2023, 02:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Iska on March 29, 2023, 01:53:01 pm
Abramovich secretly bankrolled Vitesse Arnhem, leaks suggest

Another example of football overlooking what was in front of everyones noses the whole time.  The guys who say football is like cycling are right.  Were going to have to set our own closing date at some point and accept that after that it was all just pro wrestling, like how in cycling pretty much nothing matters after about 1989.

Massive shock that.  ::)
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28844 on: March 29, 2023, 02:04:08 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on March 28, 2023, 10:40:57 pm
The Bill comes due

Well Chelsea do seem to be the club that asked,  "what would Everton do? They always get it right!"
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28845 on: March 29, 2023, 02:31:43 pm »
Quote from: Iska on March 29, 2023, 01:53:01 pm
Abramovich secretly bankrolled Vitesse Arnhem, leaks suggest

Another example of football overlooking what was in front of everyones noses the whole time.  The guys who say football is like cycling are right.  Were going to have to set our own closing date at some point and accept that after that it was all just pro wrestling, like how in cycling pretty much nothing matters after about 1989.

Should see some time of out Europe for a stunt like that.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28846 on: March 29, 2023, 02:34:15 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on March 29, 2023, 02:31:43 pm
Should see some time of out Europe for a stunt like that.
They're way ahead of you on that front.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28847 on: March 29, 2023, 03:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on March 29, 2023, 02:34:15 pm
They're way ahead of you on that front.

On a serious note, it also lends credence to the theory that Usmanov was pulling the strings behind Everton and Moshiri.  Nothing has ever been proved on that I think? It might be part of the investigation.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28848 on: March 29, 2023, 03:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 29, 2023, 03:10:02 pm
On a serious note, it also lends credence to the theory that Usmanov was pulling the strings behind Everton and Moshiri.  Nothing has ever been proved on that I think? It might be part of the investigation.
Think the Paradise Papers already proved it wasn't Moshiri's money. Needs looking at forensically now that Usmanov is sanctioned.
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2017/nov/05/arsenal-everton-stakeholders-close-ties-leaked-files-alisher-usmanov-farhad-moshiri
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28849 on: March 29, 2023, 04:18:43 pm »
Quote from: No666 on March 29, 2023, 03:51:25 pm
Think the Paradise Papers already proved it wasn't Moshiri's money. Needs looking at forensically now that Usmanov is sanctioned.
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2017/nov/05/arsenal-everton-stakeholders-close-ties-leaked-files-alisher-usmanov-farhad-moshiri

See, this is the kind of thing the PL should/might be investigating, and why it might become an important test case to set a precedent against City.

The PL should have little difficulty nailing Everton because they can't afford very good lawyers. Could make things easier to stick in other matters.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28850 on: March 29, 2023, 05:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Iska on March 29, 2023, 01:53:01 pm
Abramovich secretly bankrolled Vitesse Arnhem, leaks suggest

Another example of football overlooking what was in front of everyones noses the whole time.  The guys who say football is like cycling are right.  Were going to have to set our own closing date at some point and accept that after that it was all just pro wrestling, like how in cycling pretty much nothing matters after about 1989.

I, for one, am shocked.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28851 on: March 29, 2023, 06:02:12 pm »
Premier league best league in the world but 25% clubs are cheats. city,everton,chelsea and newcastle. PL need to take some action to cleanse the league but they won't. they will brush it under the carpet like nothing happened
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28852 on: March 29, 2023, 06:48:24 pm »
Quote from: btroom on March 29, 2023, 06:02:12 pm
Premier league best league in the world but 25% clubs are cheats. city,everton,chelsea and newcastle. PL need to take some action to cleanse the league but they won't. they will brush it under the carpet like nothing happened

It's 20%  :P

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 28, 2023, 05:40:41 pm
20% of Premier League clubs are dodgy as fuck.

Abu Dhabi getting charged with being cheating c*nts.
Saudi are murdering corrupt scum.
Everton cooking the books and being fucked.
Chelsea possibly in the shit with their finances.

It's not a good look when they try to portray it as clean as a whistle and the best league in the world. Reality is it's probably as corrupt as La Liga and Serie A, if not worse.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28853 on: Yesterday at 07:27:33 pm »
Bottom half in April, bloody hell.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28854 on: Yesterday at 07:29:56 pm »
This time, their decline is fatal , Long term. Theyre not coming back.

As predicted when the Russian gangster left. Theyre sinking fast . 34 points behind us.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28855 on: Yesterday at 07:30:08 pm »
At this point, I think there has to be a reason for them not sacking Potter. He's been horrendous.
With a better hire, maybe they wouldn't made it to Super Bowl, they could have made to the Western Conference Finals.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28856 on: Yesterday at 07:30:45 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:29:56 pm
This time, their decline is fatal , Long term. Theyre not coming back.

As predicted when the Russian gangster left. Theyre sinking fast . 34 points behind us.

Zero chance of that.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28857 on: Yesterday at 07:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:30:45 pm
Zero chance of that.

Theyre done , Potter is only part of the problem. They have no direction now, other than spending money.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28858 on: Yesterday at 07:32:45 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:32:05 pm
Theyre done , Potter is only part of the problem. They have no direction now, other than spending money.

That will change.

A good Manager changes that.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28859 on: Yesterday at 07:33:51 pm »
Naglesman will sort them out
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28860 on: Yesterday at 07:37:54 pm »
Obviously a better manager gets more out of them but I still think the quality of the players they've brought in in the last few years is overrated. Sterling can't score as many tap ins as he did with City, Mudryk and Fernandez already look like flops in this country, left with mad ones too like this Madueke who never set the world on fire in Holland/plus injury prone. First two players they should target is a top goalie and a top striker.

Funny seeing Kante back by the way. Anyone know who these have next?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28861 on: Yesterday at 07:44:53 pm »
Kante MOTM and a new manager bounce has to be nailed on for Tuesday. Not that they'll need either to be honest.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28862 on: Yesterday at 07:47:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:37:54 pm
Obviously a better manager gets more out of them but I still think the quality of the players they've brought in in the last few years is overrated. Sterling can't score as many tap ins as he did with City, Mudryk and Fernandez already look like flops in this country, left with mad ones too like this Madueke who never set the world on fire in Holland/plus injury prone. First two players they should target is a top goalie and a top striker.

Funny seeing Kante back by the way. Anyone know who these have next?

Fernandez is quality, he should come to the fore a lot more with a better manager and more balanced team, he's had a whirlwind year.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28863 on: Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm »
His lack of pace has cost them a few goals already and it was comical watching him try to close down for Villa's first. He tries to get about and does make some tackles etc though and some lovely passes. He's like a legend who's legs have gone.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28864 on: Yesterday at 08:17:19 pm »
Graham Potter: The stats are positive, I think the team game everything  the intention was there
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28865 on: Yesterday at 08:41:13 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm
His lack of pace has cost them a few goals already and it was comical watching him try to close down for Villa's first. He tries to get about and does make some tackles etc though and some lovely passes. He's like a legend who's legs have gone.

Fabinho? Or Kante? Or Fernandez?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28866 on: Yesterday at 09:23:42 pm »
It's incredible he ain't been sacked yet  :o
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28867 on: Yesterday at 09:32:28 pm »
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28868 on: Yesterday at 09:41:41 pm »
These lot are absolutely diabolical, worse than us. Which means they'll beat us on Tuesday.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28869 on: Yesterday at 09:58:05 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:17:19 pm
Graham Potter: The stats are positive, I think the team game everything  the intention was there

I think he's possessed by an owl.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28870 on: Yesterday at 11:08:29 pm »
Quote from: clinical on March 27, 2023, 02:02:34 pm
Lost £121m 21/22 depite making a profit on player sales.

Going to be such a big loss this year and next with no UCL.

They are not meeting FFP.
They'll be in big trouble if they don't sell many players.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28871 on: Yesterday at 11:35:02 pm »
Theyre shit, our away record is horrific. Seasoned gamblers should steer well clear of this one, no idea how it will pan out.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28872 on: Today at 04:01:25 am »
Potter will be binned if we win on Tuesday.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28873 on: Today at 05:14:29 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:01:25 am
Potter will be binned if we win on Tuesday.

Its got low scoring draw written all over it.
