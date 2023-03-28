C'mon guys a bit more respect for Mudryk is needed here.We're talking the player who had that good run against Liverpool 37yo, James Milner and nearlyscored ffs!!
Abramovich secretly bankrolled Vitesse Arnhem, leaks suggestAnother example of football overlooking what was in front of everyones noses the whole time. The guys who say football is like cycling are right. Were going to have to set our own closing date at some point and accept that after that it was all just pro wrestling, like how in cycling pretty much nothing matters after about 1989.
The Bill comes due
Should see some time of out Europe for a stunt like that.
They're way ahead of you on that front.
On a serious note, it also lends credence to the theory that Usmanov was pulling the strings behind Everton and Moshiri. Nothing has ever been proved on that I think? It might be part of the investigation.
Think the Paradise Papers already proved it wasn't Moshiri's money. Needs looking at forensically now that Usmanov is sanctioned.https://www.theguardian.com/news/2017/nov/05/arsenal-everton-stakeholders-close-ties-leaked-files-alisher-usmanov-farhad-moshiri
Premier league best league in the world but 25% clubs are cheats. city,everton,chelsea and newcastle. PL need to take some action to cleanse the league but they won't. they will brush it under the carpet like nothing happened
20% of Premier League clubs are dodgy as fuck. Abu Dhabi getting charged with being cheating c*nts. Saudi are murdering corrupt scum. Everton cooking the books and being fucked. Chelsea possibly in the shit with their finances. It's not a good look when they try to portray it as clean as a whistle and the best league in the world. Reality is it's probably as corrupt as La Liga and Serie A, if not worse.
This time, their decline is fatal , Long term. Theyre not coming back.As predicted when the Russian gangster left. Theyre sinking fast . 34 points behind us.
Zero chance of that.
Theyre done , Potter is only part of the problem. They have no direction now, other than spending money.
Obviously a better manager gets more out of them but I still think the quality of the players they've brought in in the last few years is overrated. Sterling can't score as many tap ins as he did with City, Mudryk and Fernandez already look like flops in this country, left with mad ones too like this Madueke who never set the world on fire in Holland/plus injury prone. First two players they should target is a top goalie and a top striker.Funny seeing Kante back by the way. Anyone know who these have next?
His lack of pace has cost them a few goals already and it was comical watching him try to close down for Villa's first. He tries to get about and does make some tackles etc though and some lovely passes. He's like a legend who's legs have gone.
Graham Potter: The stats are positive, I think the team game everything the intention was there
Lost £121m 21/22 depite making a profit on player sales. Going to be such a big loss this year and next with no UCL. They are not meeting FFP.
Potter will be binned if we win on Tuesday.
