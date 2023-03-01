They lost a few million from about 3-4 games with limited capacity and 4 months of commercial revenues, oh and they had to pay for their own travel to 2 away legs in the CL.



To say that the ramifications of sanctions will affect them for a few more years is utter BS.



The losses in the next 2 results will be at Barcelona levels, going to be beautiful to see what happens as the sanctions line they used is pathetic and doesn't work, this Hedge Fund that own them will have to see returns soon, i'll be expecting a fire sale like those hedge funds who own American sports team do when the shit hits the fan.



I wish Javier Tebas was in charge of the PL, he would have dealt with City, Everton years ago.