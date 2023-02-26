I think he's a good tactician of underdog football.



Potter appears to be out of his depth tactically when it comes to running over teams (



Fair observations. Myself, I don't think Potter has been able to put coherent teams and tactics together, too many players he doesn't know etc etc..I had a look back in this thread to one of Peter's posts and I slightly edited it.Just had a glance at their squad (as best I can make it out). Those asterisked below are players who have come in to the first team squad since July (bought, brought back or brought through). They've never played together before.MendyArrizabalagaW.Fofana *Badiashile *KoulibalyChalobahThiago SilvaCucurella *ChilwellHall *JamesAzpilicuetaColwill *Gusto *Sarr *Fernandez *MountKovacicGallagher *Loftus-CheekChukwuemeka *Santos *HavertzSterling *Mudryk *PulisicZiyechMadueke *Broja *Aubameyang *D.Fofana *Bettinelli *KanteZakaria *Felix *Pick a first 11 ? Blindfold yourself and throw darts at it. What a mess. 19 new additions to the first team squad (I think).it's no wonder nothing is working.