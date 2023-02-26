« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 155606 times)

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28760 on: Today at 02:00:08 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:58:16 am
I think he's a good tactician of underdog football

Potter appears to be out of his depth tactically when it comes to running over teams (

Fair observations. Myself, I don't think Potter has been able to put coherent teams and tactics together, too many players he doesn't know etc etc..

I had a look back in this thread to one of Peter's posts and I slightly edited it.

Just had a glance at their squad (as best I can make it out). Those asterisked below are players who have come in to the first team squad since July (bought, brought back or brought through). They've never played together before.

Mendy
Arrizabalaga

W.Fofana *
Badiashile *
Koulibaly
Chalobah
Thiago Silva
Cucurella *
Chilwell
Hall *
James
Azpilicueta
Colwill *
Gusto *
Sarr *

Fernandez *
Mount
Kovacic
Gallagher *
Loftus-Cheek
Chukwuemeka *
Santos *
Havertz
Sterling *
Mudryk *
Pulisic
Ziyech
Madueke *
Broja *
Aubameyang *
D.Fofana *

Bettinelli *
Kante
Zakaria *
Felix *

Pick a first 11 ? Blindfold yourself and throw darts at it. What a mess. 19 new additions to the first team squad (I think).
it's no wonder nothing is working.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28761 on: Today at 02:08:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:17:07 am

Maybe Potter was trying to highlight the ridiculousness of the modern game and using Klopp as an example, with the hopes of him getting more time to work at Chelsea?

That's exactly how I saw it.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28762 on: Today at 02:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:33:12 pm
Most Chelsea fans want Potter out, you'd be hard placed to find Liverpool fans (Twitter is not a gauge of anything) who'd seriously contemplate that. Managers since the dawn of time will get some stick after bad results, whoever they are. Shankly or Paisley weren't immune to it.

It's a naive or dishonest reading of the situation from Potter at best, or sheer delusion.

Compare it to Rodgers's first season here for example. It was pretty crap throughout. We failed to qualify for Europe, finished below Everton, he blew much of the transfer budget on Borini and Joe Allen, tried to swap Henderson for Dempsey, we were shite in Europe, went out the cups early to Oldham Athletic and his former club Swansea. There was no real pressure on Rodgers's job for club or fans that year and the next season went a lot better and were on the brink of the title - Arteta similar path. Obviously different playing budgets, but the reality is, Potter has took the money to go to a club with zero patience where they bin managers straight away. He knew what he was letting himself in for.



We turned against Hodgson pretty hard and fast. Obviously our real supporter base are a different and more patient breed than Chelseas, but if we take exception to a particular character then you will know it pretty fast.

I wanted Hodgson out from pretty much after the first couple weeks. Never felt that towards any other manager we appointed.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28763 on: Today at 03:02:14 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on February 26, 2023, 06:33:11 pm
Potter:

If you look at Jurgens situation at Liverpool, they havent got the results and all of a sudden people want him out, its just the nature of football.

What a bellend. Massively arrogant too, you aren't Jurgen lad!

Nah, that's not what's happening. Potter is doing a terrible job and their impatient supporters have their knives out. He's no authority to speak on Liverpool supporters either - keep our names out of your mouth.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28764 on: Today at 03:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:02:14 pm
keep our names out of your mouth.

Agree with Will Smith here
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28765 on: Today at 03:04:33 pm »
I mean suggestions are players who aren't playing are unhappy. I mean who saw that shocker coming. Who knew having a squad of 50 odd players would cause issues.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28766 on: Today at 03:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:02:14 pm
Nah, that's not what's happening. Potter is doing a terrible job and their impatient supporters have their knives out. He's no authority to speak on Liverpool supporters either - keep our names out of your mouth.
Jurgen also has a track record. Potter has a few good season with a midtable club. Comparing his situation to Klopp's is hilarious.
« Reply #28767 on: Today at 03:48:33 pm »
Thiago Silva has done his ligaments, but they're not saying how bad it is.  Which makes me think it might be quite bad.
« Reply #28768 on: Today at 03:51:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:48:33 pm
Thiago Silva has done his ligaments, but they're not saying how bad it is.  Which makes me think it might be quite bad.
Thought I saw 6 weeks mentioned.

Of course I can't find it now.
