Offline kloppismydad

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28720 on: Today at 01:12:37 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:33:11 pm
Potter:

If you look at Jurgens situation at Liverpool, they havent got the results and all of a sudden people want him out, its just the nature of football.

What a bellend. Massively arrogant too, you aren't Jurgen lad!

You can tell he's feeling the pressure :lmao
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline The North Bank

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28721 on: Today at 03:07:57 am »
Same was said about Arteta. Stick with him, trust the process, give potter a new contract even , and meet Millwall under London Bridge for a punch up next season.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28722 on: Today at 03:24:21 am »
 We were talking before the game about watching all or nothing and arsenal.

 Two years into Mikels reign and hes close to getting the sack. And people are wanting him out and its a disaster.

I love Potter, hopefully Cowboy Todd buys all his bullshit so he stays on.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28723 on: Today at 10:31:51 am »
@WhoScored
 No player in Europe's Top 5 Leagues is being dribbled past more times per game (3) than Enzo Fernandez, since his move to Chelsea
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28724 on: Today at 10:34:19 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 03:24:56 pm
Mudryk :lmao

Mad how he was the next Messi after 20 minutes v Milner but he's done absolutely fuck all since.
Offline has gone odd

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28725 on: Today at 10:36:03 am »
Potter wil be Everton manager within 2 years, it's where he belongs. Sadly, eventually, like ManU, they will acquire a half decent manager at some point and win games, they have some alright players. Cannot see them being relegated this year, sigh.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28726 on: Today at 10:37:40 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:33:11 pm
Potter:

If you look at Jurgens situation at Liverpool, they havent got the results and all of a sudden people want him out, its just the nature of football.

What a bellend. Massively arrogant too, you aren't Jurgen lad!

Fucking arrogant dickhead, chatting absolute bollocks.

Probably walking about thinking Chelsea will sack him, but he can take over here when Klopp goes because of some Twitter knobs.

Small time fucking manager thinking he is billy big bollocks now
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28727 on: Today at 10:38:00 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:11:23 am
My heart bleeds for him. Pick the 18 or so lads you like best and build around them. If some shiny new toy of the owner gets the hump - so what.

I wish we had the problem of having too many expensively acquired talented footballers.

Why? If players don't fit together then they don't fit together. Having too many of them just exacerbates the issue
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28728 on: Today at 10:38:52 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:34:19 am
Mad how he was the next Messi after 20 minutes v Milner but he's done absolutely fuck all since.

Thing is, he wasn't even that good either. He beat Milner for pace and then proceeded to miscontrol, stumble, and fumble, every ball and shot he got from his raw pace
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28729 on: Today at 10:40:04 am »
Potter is the diabetic Charlie Bucket of football.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28730 on: Today at 10:41:26 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:38:52 am
Thing is, he wasn't even that good either. He beat Milner for pace and then proceeded to miscontrol, stumble, and fumble, every ball and shot he got from his raw pace

Yeah the reaction was wild. Darwin has been absolutely destroyed for far better performances than that yet he was pretty much universally praised for costing them two goals by not being able to control the ball.
Online Chris~

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28731 on: Today at 10:45:44 am »
If he wants to go down the be patent, need time to build something route it'd make more sense if he was actually using this time to build around the younger players.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28732 on: Today at 11:21:42 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:45:44 am
If he wants to go down the be patent, need time to build something route it'd make more sense if he was actually using this time to build around the younger players.

He wants to be given the time a manager of Brighton would get, but get that while managing Chelsea
Online Father Ted

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28733 on: Today at 11:25:31 am »
Potter did well at Brighton, hes a perfectly decent manager for a club at that level but it was never going to work at Chelsea. Too many egos, a twattish fanbase who are used to getting what they want and kicking off the minute they dont, owners just making it up as they go along engaging a senseless Richie Rich style spending spree with no logic to it and no sense of how all these expensively assembled pieces would fit together into a coherent whole.

Hell get a decent pay-off though so maybe its worth it on a personal level. Im sure some mid-table side will take him on once he inevitably gets shitcanned at Chelsea. Like United you just enjoy the moments when theyre down as the sheer level of financial muscle means theyll eventually stumble their way back to some level of success.
Online Red Beret

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28734 on: Today at 11:50:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:35:53 pm


Look at this list.  Potter aside, the names at the bottom of that list, from Vialli on down, are all pre-Abramovich.

It's worth repeating: Potter is Chelsea's 15th permanent manager since Ranieri was let go in May 2004. Fifteen managers in 19 years. No team changing managers at that rate has any business being as successful as this lot have been. It's a mark of how they would look to spend their way out of trouble as a matter of routine, and this Boehly can't be allowed to continue that "throw mud and see what sticks" trend.

The PL need to deal with this lot the same way they're going after City.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28735 on: Today at 02:02:25 pm »
https://twitter.com/CFCPys/status/1630196994974121984?s=20

Really predictable. This team is unmanageable.
Online SamLad

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28736 on: Today at 02:12:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:02:25 pm
https://twitter.com/CFCPys/status/1630196994974121984?s=20

Really predictable. This team is unmanageable.
Chelsea has had piss-poor dressing room dynamics for decades.  now it's getting worse instead of better.
Offline darragh85

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28737 on: Today at 03:27:33 pm »
The fact that mudryk moved there in the first place sums up his mentality Imo. It's always an unknown from the outside looking in at a talented youngster but he seems to be severely lacking that department.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28738 on: Today at 03:44:51 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:41:26 am
Yeah the reaction was wild. Darwin has been absolutely destroyed for far better performances than that yet he was pretty much universally praised for costing them two goals by not being able to control the ball.

The Arsenal village idiot did a tremendous job of hyping him up on here when he thought he was joining ;D But yeah even against us I thought he was actually a bit shite, it was classic Sky really. Ran past a 37 year old a couple of times, missing a few chances, scuffed a few passes, miscontrolled a few passes and was then hyped like he'd just had the best debut vs Liverpool since Fabrizio Ravanelli.

Their squad is just....incredible. Genuinely amazing, like gobsmackingly amazing, that they've managed to spend so much money in such a small amount of time...and still have so many glaring holes. If we spent £600 million in six months I'd like to think we wouldnt need to spend another penny in about three years. Yet they still look like they need a goalkeeper, couple of CBs, couple of CMs and they dont have any strikers. They're leaving players out of all sorts of squads, and yet went into a local derby with Loftus-Cheek starting. Madness. If it didn't seem so batshit crazy you'd think Boehly hates football and wants to bring it down from the inside.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28739 on: Today at 05:25:51 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:44:51 pm
The Arsenal village idiot did a tremendous job of hyping him up on here when he thought he was joining ;D But yeah even against us I thought he was actually a bit shite, it was classic Sky really. Ran past a 37 year old a couple of times, missing a few chances, scuffed a few passes, miscontrolled a few passes and was then hyped like he'd just had the best debut vs Liverpool since Fabrizio Ravanelli.

Their squad is just....incredible. Genuinely amazing, like gobsmackingly amazing, that they've managed to spend so much money in such a small amount of time...and still have so many glaring holes. If we spent £600 million in six months I'd like to think we wouldnt need to spend another penny in about three years. Yet they still look like they need a goalkeeper, couple of CBs, couple of CMs and they dont have any strikers. They're leaving players out of all sorts of squads, and yet went into a local derby with Loftus-Cheek starting. Madness. If it didn't seem so batshit crazy you'd think Boehly hates football and wants to bring it down from the inside.


Fuck me, thats a bit harsh on Scottish Goon, just because he was excited about a potential new signing. Well out of order calling him an idiot.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28740 on: Today at 05:32:06 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 03:27:33 pm
The fact that mudryk moved there in the first place sums up his mentality Imo. It's always an unknown from the outside looking in at a talented youngster but he seems to be severely lacking that department.

He didnt want to go there, his club forced his hand and with much of the fee going to the Ukraine army he couldnt really stay. Hes clearly unhappy there and for someone his age and with his raw talent he needed to join the right club to grow, Chelsea was the worst team he could join. Still think he could have a good career elsewhere, but after 25 mins against Milner he was a ballon dor cert.
Joao Felix has really impressed me though, would love to go back in for him in the summer , once his loan deal ends.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28741 on: Today at 05:33:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:44:51 pm
The Arsenal village idiot did a tremendous job of hyping him up on here when he thought he was joining ;D But yeah even against us I thought he was actually a bit shite, it was classic Sky really. Ran past a 37 year old a couple of times, missing a few chances, scuffed a few passes, miscontrolled a few passes and was then hyped like he'd just had the best debut vs Liverpool since Fabrizio Ravanelli.

Their squad is just....incredible. Genuinely amazing, like gobsmackingly amazing, that they've managed to spend so much money in such a small amount of time...and still have so many glaring holes. If we spent £600 million in six months I'd like to think we wouldnt need to spend another penny in about three years. Yet they still look like they need a goalkeeper, couple of CBs, couple of CMs and they dont have any strikers. They're leaving players out of all sorts of squads, and yet went into a local derby with Loftus-Cheek starting. Madness. If it didn't seem so batshit crazy you'd think Boehly hates football and wants to bring it down from the inside.

of the grand total of now 2 times Ive seen him (or remember seeing him play to be more precise), thats the biggest thing that stuck out - his awful first touch a few times, the ball just bouncing off his foot yards in front of him or out of play.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28742 on: Today at 05:37:02 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 03:27:33 pm
The fact that mudryk moved there in the first place sums up his mentality Imo. It's always an unknown from the outside looking in at a talented youngster but he seems to be severely lacking that department.

normally Id agree, but all things considered, he got offered a 8 or 9 year contract on insane wages - coming from I presume, quite low wages. Hes been able to set up himself and his whole family up for life with one stroke of a pen.  And I guess looking at the outside factors that could be influencing him too right now, dont think I can blame him one bit!

It isnt like he was turning down an European giant to go to Chelsea, so it likely wasnt that big a decision to be made.
Offline newterp

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28743 on: Today at 05:41:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:25:51 pm

Fuck me, thats a bit harsh on Scottish Goon, just because he was excited about a potential new signing. Well out of order calling him an idiot.

You outed your back-up account!
Online Fromola

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28744 on: Today at 06:48:19 pm »
At the moment Chelsea look like they won't be in Europe next season (until the inevitable new manager bounce anyway). Playing one game a week would mean they'd have to sell a ton of players to get their numbers down. They're already leaving several senior players out of matchday squads and that's with a fair few injuries. That's not the way to build anything.
Online Fromola

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28745 on: Today at 06:52:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:12:35 pm
Chelsea has had piss-poor dressing room dynamics for decades.  now it's getting worse instead of better.

The thing is the whole club has the mentality of if it's going wrong at all on the pitch  sack the manager (whoever he is) everything is short term.

A lot of their trophies (including their CL wins) have come after a mid-season managerial change. Since Mourinho left the first time nobody's lasted more than 2 years there.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28746 on: Today at 07:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:48:19 pm
At the moment Chelsea look like they won't be in Europe next season (until the inevitable new manager bounce anyway). Playing one game a week would mean they'd have to sell a ton of players to get their numbers down. They're already leaving several senior players out of matchday squads and that's with a fair few injuries. That's not the way to build anything.

Not to mention the likes of Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi, Sarr, Gusto, Ampadu and several others returning from loan. Their squad planning is disastrous. They will sell a lot of players in order to balance the books after their ridiculous spending this season, but they won't get realistic valuations since other clubs will know they are forced to sell ...
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28747 on: Today at 07:48:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:45:19 pm
Not to mention the likes of Lukaku, Hudson-Odoi, Sarr, Gusto, Ampadu and several others returning from loan. Their squad planning is disastrous. They will sell a lot of players in order to balance the books after their ridiculous spending this season, but they won't get realistic valuations since other clubs will know they are forced to sell ...
Also, they can't loan many players out like they used to.
Offline rob1966

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28748 on: Today at 08:47:25 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:33:11 pm
Potter:

If you look at Jurgens situation at Liverpool, they havent got the results and all of a sudden people want him out, its just the nature of football.

What a bellend. Massively arrogant too, you aren't Jurgen lad!

I don't read it like that, I read it that even a manager as successful as Jurgen gets fucking dogs of some twitter brain dead c*nts when things go against him - there's been some disrepectful shite posted on here about him, fucking sly digs and shit, questioning loyalty and transfers and such, so no-one is immune from the bullshit that is modern football.
Online JRed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28749 on: Today at 09:12:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:47:25 pm
I don't read it like that, I read it that even a manager as successful as Jurgen gets fucking dogs of some twitter brain dead c*nts when things go against him - there's been some disrepectful shite posted on here about him, fucking sly digs and shit, questioning loyalty and transfers and such, so no-one is immune from the bullshit that is modern football.
Nah, it was shithousery from potter. Why would he even have to bring up Jürgen? He was just trying to deflect from what a dogshit job he has done so far.
Online tonysleft

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28750 on: Today at 09:15:10 pm »
Used to like Potter at Brighton, seemed a nice fella doing a great job and playing nice stuff while seeming like a humble soft spoken guy. That's kinda faded now. All this intense pressure and unbelievably bad results have brought out something more pathetic and panicked about him.

Still kinda feel bad for the guy though, he could've done a great job at somewhere like Spurs, but this madness he's inherited at Chelsea, how could any manager succeed with the transfer policies they have been running with. He'll recover from this and do a job somewhere else, maybe even repair his rep enough to get another job at a big-ish club.
Online Fromola

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28751 on: Today at 09:33:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:47:25 pm
I don't read it like that, I read it that even a manager as successful as Jurgen gets fucking dogs of some twitter brain dead c*nts when things go against him - there's been some disrepectful shite posted on here about him, fucking sly digs and shit, questioning loyalty and transfers and such, so no-one is immune from the bullshit that is modern football.

Most Chelsea fans want Potter out, you'd be hard placed to find Liverpool fans (Twitter is not a gauge of anything) who'd seriously contemplate that. Managers since the dawn of time will get some stick after bad results, whoever they are. Shankly or Paisley weren't immune to it.

It's a naive or dishonest reading of the situation from Potter at best, or sheer delusion.

Compare it to Rodgers's first season here for example. It was pretty crap. We finished below Everton, were shite in Europe, went out the cups early to Oldham Athletic and his former club Swansea. There was no real pressure on Rodgers's job for club or fans that year and the next season went a lot better. Obviously different playing budgets, but the reality is, Potter has took the money to go to a club with zero patience where they bin managers straight away. He knew what he was letting himself in for.

