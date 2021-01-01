Yeah the reaction was wild. Darwin has been absolutely destroyed for far better performances than that yet he was pretty much universally praised for costing them two goals by not being able to control the ball.



The Arsenal village idiot did a tremendous job of hyping him up on here when he thought he was joiningBut yeah even against us I thought he was actually a bit shite, it was classic Sky really. Ran past a 37 year old a couple of times, missing a few chances, scuffed a few passes, miscontrolled a few passes and was then hyped like he'd just had the best debut vs Liverpool since Fabrizio Ravanelli.Their squad is just....incredible. Genuinely amazing, like gobsmackingly amazing, that they've managed to spend so much money in such a small amount of time...and still have so many glaring holes. If we spent £600 million in six months I'd like to think we wouldnt need to spend another penny in about three years. Yet they still look like they need a goalkeeper, couple of CBs, couple of CMs and they dont have any strikers. They're leaving players out of all sorts of squads, and yet went into a local derby with Loftus-Cheek starting. Madness. If it didn't seem so batshit crazy you'd think Boehly hates football and wants to bring it down from the inside.