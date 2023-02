Potter did well at Brighton, he’s a perfectly decent manager for a club at that level but it was never going to work at Chelsea. Too many ego’s, a twattish fanbase who are used to getting what they want and kicking off the minute they don’t, owners just making it up as they go along engaging a senseless Richie Rich style spending spree with no logic to it and no sense of how all these expensively assembled pieces would fit together into a coherent whole.



He’ll get a decent pay-off though so maybe it’s worth it on a personal level. I’m sure some mid-table side will take him on once he inevitably gets shitcanned at Chelsea. Like United you just enjoy the moments when they’re down as the sheer level of financial muscle means they’ll eventually stumble their way back to some level of success.