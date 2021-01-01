« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 714 715 716 717 718 [719]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 154285 times)

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28720 on: Today at 01:12:37 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:33:11 pm
Potter:

If you look at Jurgens situation at Liverpool, they havent got the results and all of a sudden people want him out, its just the nature of football.

What a bellend. Massively arrogant too, you aren't Jurgen lad!

You can tell he's feeling the pressure :lmao
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28721 on: Today at 03:07:57 am »
Same was said about Arteta. Stick with him, trust the process, give potter a new contract even , and meet Millwall under London Bridge for a punch up next season.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28722 on: Today at 03:24:21 am »
 We were talking before the game about watching all or nothing and arsenal.

 Two years into Mikels reign and hes close to getting the sack. And people are wanting him out and its a disaster.

I love Potter, hopefully Cowboy Todd buys all his bullshit so he stays on.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28723 on: Today at 10:31:51 am »
@WhoScored
 No player in Europe's Top 5 Leagues is being dribbled past more times per game (3) than Enzo Fernandez, since his move to Chelsea
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,506
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28724 on: Today at 10:34:19 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 03:24:56 pm
Mudryk :lmao

Mad how he was the next Messi after 20 minutes v Milner but he's done absolutely fuck all since.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28725 on: Today at 10:36:03 am »
Potter wil be Everton manager within 2 years, it's where he belongs. Sadly, eventually, like ManU, they will acquire a half decent manager at some point and win games, they have some alright players. Cannot see them being relegated this year, sigh.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28726 on: Today at 10:37:40 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:33:11 pm
Potter:

If you look at Jurgens situation at Liverpool, they havent got the results and all of a sudden people want him out, its just the nature of football.

What a bellend. Massively arrogant too, you aren't Jurgen lad!

Fucking arrogant dickhead, chatting absolute bollocks.

Probably walking about thinking Chelsea will sack him, but he can take over here when Klopp goes because of some Twitter knobs.

Small time fucking manager thinking he is billy big bollocks now
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,506
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28727 on: Today at 10:38:00 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:11:23 am
My heart bleeds for him. Pick the 18 or so lads you like best and build around them. If some shiny new toy of the owner gets the hump - so what.

I wish we had the problem of having too many expensively acquired talented footballers.

Why? If players don't fit together then they don't fit together. Having too many of them just exacerbates the issue
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28728 on: Today at 10:38:52 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:34:19 am
Mad how he was the next Messi after 20 minutes v Milner but he's done absolutely fuck all since.

Thing is, he wasn't even that good either. He beat Milner for pace and then proceeded to miscontrol, stumble, and fumble, every ball and shot he got from his raw pace
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28729 on: Today at 10:40:04 am »
Potter is the diabetic Charlie Bucket of football.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28730 on: Today at 10:41:26 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:38:52 am
Thing is, he wasn't even that good either. He beat Milner for pace and then proceeded to miscontrol, stumble, and fumble, every ball and shot he got from his raw pace

Yeah the reaction was wild. Darwin has been absolutely destroyed for far better performances than that yet he was pretty much universally praised for costing them two goals by not being able to control the ball.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28731 on: Today at 10:45:44 am »
If he wants to go down the be patent, need time to build something route it'd make more sense if he was actually using this time to build around the younger players.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,060
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28732 on: Today at 11:21:42 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:45:44 am
If he wants to go down the be patent, need time to build something route it'd make more sense if he was actually using this time to build around the younger players.

He wants to be given the time a manager of Brighton would get, but get that while managing Chelsea
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,445
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28733 on: Today at 11:25:31 am »
Potter did well at Brighton, hes a perfectly decent manager for a club at that level but it was never going to work at Chelsea. Too many egos, a twattish fanbase who are used to getting what they want and kicking off the minute they dont, owners just making it up as they go along engaging a senseless Richie Rich style spending spree with no logic to it and no sense of how all these expensively assembled pieces would fit together into a coherent whole.

Hell get a decent pay-off though so maybe its worth it on a personal level. Im sure some mid-table side will take him on once he inevitably gets shitcanned at Chelsea. Like United you just enjoy the moments when theyre down as the sheer level of financial muscle means theyll eventually stumble their way back to some level of success.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,039
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28734 on: Today at 11:50:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:35:53 pm


Look at this list.  Potter aside, the names at the bottom of that list, from Vialli on down, are all pre-Abramovich.

It's worth repeating: Potter is Chelsea's 15th permanent manager since Ranieri was let go in May 2004. Fifteen managers in 19 years. No team changing managers at that rate has any business being as successful as this lot have been. It's a mark of how they would look to spend their way out of trouble as a matter of routine, and this Boehly can't be allowed to continue that "throw mud and see what sticks" trend.

The PL need to deal with this lot the same way they're going after City.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28735 on: Today at 02:02:25 pm »
https://twitter.com/CFCPys/status/1630196994974121984?s=20

Really predictable. This team is unmanageable.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28736 on: Today at 02:12:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:02:25 pm
https://twitter.com/CFCPys/status/1630196994974121984?s=20

Really predictable. This team is unmanageable.
Chelsea has had piss-poor dressing room dynamics for decades.  now it's getting worse instead of better.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28737 on: Today at 03:27:33 pm »
The fact that mudryk moved there in the first place sums up his mentality Imo. It's always an unknown from the outside looking in at a talented youngster but he seems to be severely lacking that department.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 714 715 716 717 718 [719]   Go Up
« previous next »
 