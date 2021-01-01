Potter did well at Brighton, hes a perfectly decent manager for a club at that level but it was never going to work at Chelsea. Too many egos, a twattish fanbase who are used to getting what they want and kicking off the minute they dont, owners just making it up as they go along engaging a senseless Richie Rich style spending spree with no logic to it and no sense of how all these expensively assembled pieces would fit together into a coherent whole.



Hell get a decent pay-off though so maybe its worth it on a personal level. Im sure some mid-table side will take him on once he inevitably gets shitcanned at Chelsea. Like United you just enjoy the moments when theyre down as the sheer level of financial muscle means theyll eventually stumble their way back to some level of success.