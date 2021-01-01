Potter: If you look at Jurgens situation at Liverpool, they havent got the results and all of a sudden people want him out, its just the nature of football.What a bellend. Massively arrogant too, you aren't Jurgen lad!
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
Mudryk
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
My heart bleeds for him. Pick the 18 or so lads you like best and build around them. If some shiny new toy of the owner gets the hump - so what.I wish we had the problem of having too many expensively acquired talented footballers.
Mad how he was the next Messi after 20 minutes v Milner but he's done absolutely fuck all since.
Thing is, he wasn't even that good either. He beat Milner for pace and then proceeded to miscontrol, stumble, and fumble, every ball and shot he got from his raw pace
If he wants to go down the be patent, need time to build something route it'd make more sense if he was actually using this time to build around the younger players.
https://twitter.com/CFCPys/status/1630196994974121984?s=20Really predictable. This team is unmanageable.
