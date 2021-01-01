« previous next »
Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28680 on: Today at 04:14:02 pm
They're lucky they are 10 points clear of relegation zone otherwise they would go down  :o
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28681 on: Today at 04:23:22 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:49:42 pm
It just shows that it's not about making luxury signings but making making the right signings.

Youd think the transfer fetishising morons of Twitter wouldve realised this by now, its not just as simple as us signing a load of new players and well become instantly successful.

Some fans would be appeased if we went out in the summer and signed Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, as its some shiny new toys, rather than us investing in the midfield. Its like having a car with a broken engine and spending money on new wheels and tinted windows.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28682 on: Today at 04:25:55 pm
The win the transfer window trophy is worth more than the League or CL to some punters.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28683 on: Today at 04:26:02 pm
Chelsea are in an even worse state than we are and that is after spending a shitload of money on random players.
I havent watched them much but how is their superstar Mudryk doing who I said was a version of Traore.
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 04:26:02 pm
Chelsea are in an even worse state than we are and that is after spending a shitload of money in random players.

A conservative estimate is the they have spent £500m than us in the last two windows.
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 04:23:22 pm
Youd think the transfer fetishising morons of Twitter wouldve realised this by now, its not just as simple as us signing a load of new players and well become instantly successful.

I get the feeling quite a lot of social media don't really understand the basics of football and only really like it because its a popular thing just by going on some of the rubbish you see on there
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:25:55 pm
The win the debate on the Transfer thread trophy is worth more than the League or CL to some punters.
Potter:

If you look at Jurgens situation at Liverpool, they havent got the results and all of a sudden people want him out, its just the nature of football.

What a bellend. Massively arrogant too, you aren't Jurgen lad!
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:33:11 pm
Potter:

If you look at Jurgens situation at Liverpool, they havent got the results and all of a sudden people want him out, its just the nature of football.

What a bellend. Massively arrogant too, you aren't Jurgen lad!
Who does he think want Jürgen out?
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:34:15 pm
Who does he think want Jürgen out?
some RAWK posters I imagine.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:34:15 pm
Who does he think want Jürgen out?

I'm assuming he talking about twitter twatter.
Maybe he is one of the strange posters weve had on here lately. He is a prick who is totally out of his depth and trying to deflect scrutiny of what a shit job he is doing despite spending unprecedented amounts.,
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:33:11 pm
Potter:

If you look at Jurgens situation at Liverpool, they havent got the results and all of a sudden people want him out, its just the nature of football.

What a bellend. Massively arrogant too, you aren't Jurgen lad!

And to think, we are the ones who get accused of making everything about us.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:35:17 pm
I'm assuming he talking about twitter twatter.

Yep and some of the media seem to be digging at him too.

I'd not worry too much about Potter he is under great pressure and he is standing up for himself in fact he is defending Jurgen when you read/listen to that comment.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:39:11 pm
Maybe he is one of the strange posters weve had on here lately. He is a prick who is totally out of his depth and trying to deflect scrutiny of what a shit job he is doing despite spending unprecedented amounts.,

I don't think the spending has much to do with Potter mate, and I doubt many managers could do much at Chelsea the way they've gone about it either. They have screwed up their own season by stupid overbuying. How not to build a team.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:40:54 pm
I don't think the spending has much to do with Potter mate, and I doubt many managers could do much at Chelsea the way they've gone about it either. They have screwed up their own season by stupid overbuying. How not to build a team.
True, doesnt change the fact he is doing a shit job of it tho.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:34:15 pm
Who does he think want Jürgen out?

He'll have seen some idiots on Twitter tweet it.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:42:08 pm
True, doesnt change the fact he is doing a shit job of it tho.

Would be a difficult job for a lot of managers.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:43:39 pm
Would be a difficult job for a lot of managers.
I dont doubt it, but he doesnt seem to have a clue what to do.
They still have a lot of good players and are massively underperforming.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:44:57 pm
I dont doubt it, but he doesnt seem to have a clue what to do.
They still have a lot of good players and are massively underperforming.

The problem is all the buying has also unsettled the players already there, add to that the idea that he probably isn't actually asking for some of the players who have arrived and suddenly a challenging job becomes harder still. I'm not sure many managers can do much better as there seems to be so much going on behind the scenes presently. They need to do some serious thinking or they could be in real trouble.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 03:28:13 pm
The enzo fee was fucking nuts, bet benfica can't believe anyone was mad enough to pay it

Don't go there, a lot of people at these boards were pissed off that we didn't pay it ...
Surely sacked tomorrow.  It's a mess and he's showing no signs of being able to correct it. They look clueless from top to bottom and could be in a lot of trouble in the next few years. Well I hope so.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:47:40 pm
The problem is all the buying has also unsettled the players already there, add to that the idea that he probably isn't actually asking for some of the players who have arrived and suddenly a challenging job becomes harder still. I'm not sure many managers can do much better as there seems to be so much going on behind the scenes presently. They need to do some serious thinking or they could be in real trouble.
I do get that, and I agree. However, they really should be doing better than they are. Just looked at their results and theyve won 1 game in all comps this year, that being 1-0 at home to Palace. That is pretty poor.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:44:57 pm
I dont doubt it, but he doesnt seem to have a clue what to do.
They still have a lot of good players and are massively underperforming.

Good players, but how many of those players did the manager actually want? That's the question. Add to that all those new players not being used to the league, and add to that the language barrier. That is bound to disrupt/unsettle the players who were already at the club too. So it's no wonder they aren't playing that well.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:44:57 pm
I dont doubt it, but he doesnt seem to have a clue what to do.
They still have a lot of good players and are massively underperforming.

His time there certainly hasnt been a blockbuster.
I suspect Potter will be gone at end of season of not before....Chelsea prob worse performing team of season based on talent they have and acquired ...just pipping us 😬
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 07:21:24 pm
I suspect Potter will be gone at end of season of not before....Chelsea prob worse performing team of season based on talent they have and acquired ...just pipping us 😬

To be fair, Chelsea are in a much worse position than us ...
