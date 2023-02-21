« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 712 713 714 715 716 [717]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 150795 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,480
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28640 on: February 21, 2023, 09:01:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 20, 2023, 03:00:29 pm
Well, Man City have 100+ charges, and this time they can't appeal to CAS, so I am glad that Chelsea are taking that gamble ...

Look what Everton have got away with.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,876
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28641 on: February 21, 2023, 05:40:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February 21, 2023, 09:01:21 am
Look what Everton have got away with.

Have they? They had to sell Gordon in January, and couldn't spend a penny of the money they got for him ...
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,461
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28642 on: Yesterday at 04:18:40 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcW-huF-baU

I'd be cringing if I was a Chelsea supporter. Major Hodgson and imposter syndrome vibes - come across so mid table.

Lots of throat clearing, excuses, touching arm for comfort, traumatised eyes, hates the pressure. Poor fella just looks like it's all too much for him. Should have stayed at Brighton. Deadpan formal answers, very sensitive and trying too hard to come across straightforward and real.

Family life and mental life suffering. Doesn't feel anyone is bothered about him. Poor chap. At least he'll get a massive compensation payout and set up for life. Not bad for someone that was Ostersunds manager only a few years ago.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:25:22 pm by Keith Lard »
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,480
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28643 on: Yesterday at 04:22:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 21, 2023, 05:40:25 pm
Have they? They had to sell Gordon in January, and couldn't spend a penny of the money they got for him ...

Not about FFP though is it? They're skint since the bank of Uzi got switched off and they have a stadium to finance.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,911
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28644 on: Yesterday at 04:34:00 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 04:18:40 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcW-huF-baU

I'd be cringing if I was a Chelsea supporter. Major Hodgson and imposter syndrome vibes - come across so mid table.

Lots of throat clearing, excuses, touching arm for comfort, traumatised eyes, hates the pressure. Poor fella just looks like it's all too much for him. Should have stayed at Brighton. Deadpan formal answers, very sensitive and trying too hard to come across straightforward and real.

Family life and mental life suffering. Doesn't feel anyone is bothered about him. Poor chap. At least he'll get a massive compensation payout and set up for life. Not bad for someone that was Ostersunds manager only a few years ago.

You wouldn't exactly call him an inspiring manager would you!
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,412
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28645 on: Yesterday at 11:09:11 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64766580

Bloody hell. Graham Potter saying his family have received death threats.  I'd like to hope nothing like this could ever happen at our club, but it just seems a part of modern life these days, since the internet.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28646 on: Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm »
I think Potter is a good manager he has shown that at Brighton.

It cant help that his fat owner is going around signing ten new players a week which makes it hard to blend a team together.

He would have done ok at a Spurs as an example these f*ckers are entitled arseholes and as much as I dont mind Potter a I hope they keep losing until a win suits us !!
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28647 on: Today at 12:01:26 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 04:18:40 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcW-huF-baU

I'd be cringing if I was a Chelsea supporter. Major Hodgson and imposter syndrome vibes - come across so mid table.

Lots of throat clearing, excuses, touching arm for comfort, traumatised eyes, hates the pressure. Poor fella just looks like it's all too much for him. Should have stayed at Brighton. Deadpan formal answers, very sensitive and trying too hard to come across straightforward and real.

Family life and mental life suffering. Doesn't feel anyone is bothered about him. Poor chap. At least he'll get a massive compensation payout and set up for life. Not bad for someone that was Ostersunds manager only a few years ago.

You need to take a long hard look at yourself. Since when is it ok to have a go at someone suffering mentally and who has received death threats? It doesnt matter if you earn a £100k/week or are on the bread line, you can still suffer mentally.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28648 on: Today at 01:01:19 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 11:09:11 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64766580

Bloody hell. Graham Potter saying his family have received death threats.  I'd like to hope nothing like this could ever happen at our club, but it just seems a part of modern life these days, since the internet.

Chelseas descend back into obscurity will show the worst of our society
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,461
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28649 on: Today at 02:49:53 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 12:01:26 am
You need to take a long hard look at yourself. Since when is it ok to have a go at someone suffering mentally and who has received death threats? It doesnt matter if you earn a £100k/week or are on the bread line, you can still suffer mentally.

Stop being such a pussy. I wasnt having a go at him and didnt know hed had death threats.

Just stating facts that I feel sorry for the guy and that hes looking pretty broken. If its really as bad as hes making out, then of course I feel bad for the guy. Twitter is a cesspit and death threats are never acceptable. I think all the top managers probably accept that vile abuse comes with the territory. Not saying its right, but thick skin is needed. Id hazard a guess Rafa had death threats at Everton and Chelsea, and just never spoke about it as it leads to the entire fanbase of your club being demonised and makes you look weak - fucking nasty of course and never acceptable, but these are the sad facts of life.

On the flip side, I also heard every excuse under the sun during that presser. Never heard so many excuses in one press conference. The way he was throwing the previous regime under the bus for a terrible preseason, etc.

Sorry to say, I wasnt completely buying it.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,055
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28650 on: Today at 05:09:02 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm
I think Potter is a good manager he has shown that at Brighton.

Is he though? He moved pretty much his entire backroom to Chelsea and hasn't been able to replicate what he did. Meanwhile Brighton are continuing to overachieve without him.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 785
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28651 on: Today at 07:07:08 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:09:02 am
Is he though? He moved pretty much his entire backroom to Chelsea and hasn't been able to replicate what he did. Meanwhile Brighton are continuing to overachieve without him.

I'd liken that to the impact Michael Laudrup had at Swansea in 2012-13, heard plenty of similar criticism for Rodgers in his first season here.
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'
Pages: 1 ... 712 713 714 715 716 [717]   Go Up
« previous next »
 