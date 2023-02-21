You need to take a long hard look at yourself. Since when is it ok to have a go at someone suffering mentally and who has received death threats? It doesnt matter if you earn a £100k/week or are on the bread line, you can still suffer mentally.



Stop being such a pussy. I wasnt having a go at him and didnt know hed had death threats.Just stating facts that I feel sorry for the guy and that hes looking pretty broken. If its really as bad as hes making out, then of course I feel bad for the guy. Twitter is a cesspit and death threats are never acceptable. I think all the top managers probably accept that vile abuse comes with the territory. Not saying its right, but thick skin is needed. Id hazard a guess Rafa had death threats at Everton and Chelsea, and just never spoke about it as it leads to the entire fanbase of your club being demonised and makes you look weak - fucking nasty of course and never acceptable, but these are the sad facts of life.On the flip side, I also heard every excuse under the sun during that presser. Never heard so many excuses in one press conference. The way he was throwing the previous regime under the bus for a terrible preseason, etc.Sorry to say, I wasnt completely buying it.