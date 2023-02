Reckon Chelsea will be massively inconsistent in coming years.



They have been for a while really. We’ve been a Champions League team ever since Klopp had a full season to try and get us there. Chelsea have been in and out in that time and yet have still managed a decent trophy haul.I guess the only difference now is they might stick with Potter. With Abramovich he would already have been sacked. The revolving door of managers worked perfectly for them in terms of winning trophies.