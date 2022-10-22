« previous next »
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28560 on: Yesterday at 08:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:30:23 pm
How much longer can they continue with Potter.

So out of his depth it's untrue.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28561 on: Yesterday at 08:59:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:58:24 pm
How can we compete with teams that spend 600m every year?

By spending wisely.

Chelsea are a mess.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28562 on: Yesterday at 09:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:59:35 pm
By spending wisely.

Chelsea are a mess.
Yes mate. They are a perfect example of the fact that money isn't everything.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28563 on: Yesterday at 09:03:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:58:24 pm
How can we compete with teams that spend 600m every year?

Chelsea have won two games in their last 14 in all competitions.

oh, and today they lost against a team that has no manager.

give yourself a big raise, Todd.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28564 on: Yesterday at 09:10:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:03:41 pm
Chelsea have won two games in their last 14 in all competitions.

oh, and today they lost against a team that has no manager.

give yourself a big raise, Todd.
It's ironic mate.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28565 on: Yesterday at 09:20:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:10:26 pm
It's ironic mate.

It's like rain on your wedding day
It's the free signing that Boehly just didn't make
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28566 on: Yesterday at 09:54:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:58:24 pm
How can we compete with teams that spend 600m every year?

Well, they can't spend 600 million every year. This summer, they will have to sell a lot of players, so they can balance the books ...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28567 on: Yesterday at 10:09:18 pm »
Today I learned that Popbitch still exists and Chelsea are still shit. Good times!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28568 on: Yesterday at 10:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 10:09:18 pm
Today I learned that Popbitch still exists and Chelsea are still shit. Good times!
😂😂😂😂
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28569 on: Yesterday at 10:18:32 pm »
It's pretty clear now that Potter isn't adaptable in his coaching methods.

Ten Hag lost his first 3 or 4 games trying to play out from the back and realised the players at that time couldn't do it, so he adjusted to get results.  That's what Potter needs to do, but instead he's persisting with his over possession style of the game when what he needs right now is results.

Southampton were there to be aggressive against and to batter with where the confidence is in that squad and yet Chelsea never really went at them full throttle.  That is a manager well out of his depth and unable to cope at the highest level.  The man has to go.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28570 on: Yesterday at 10:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:30:23 pm
How much longer can they continue with Potter.

So out of his depth it's untrue.

So.... he's not really out of his depth?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28571 on: Yesterday at 11:34:36 pm »
Potter is not the main problem at Chelsea. They have no real plan in place as a club. No real spine of the team, no set style of play, signing random players for huge money. They are a disaster ...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28572 on: Today at 12:18:38 am »
Potter is done here, the fans want him out and the players arent doing it for him. I actually think he looks like a rabbit in the headlights who seems scared of losing, when in fact he has so much weaponry at his disposal he should be just be attacking any side he plays against.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28573 on: Today at 12:34:47 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 12:18:38 am
Potter is done here, the fans want him out and the players arent doing it for him. I actually think he looks like a rabbit in the headlights who seems scared of losing, when in fact he has so much weaponry at his disposal he should be just be attacking any side he plays against.

Chelsea haven't been an attacking team for decades. Mourinho, Ancelotti, Conte, Tuchel. Achieved their success under managers who value strong organisation in defence and midfield.

As for the attacking weapons that you are mentioning, the likes of Sterling, Havertz, Mudryk, Pulisic, Madueke and Felix are hardly proven goalscorers ...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28574 on: Today at 12:42:28 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:34:47 am
Chelsea haven't been an attacking team for decades. Mourinho, Ancelotti, Conte, Tuchel. Achieved their success under managers who value strong organisation in defence and midfield.

As for the attacking weapons that you are mentioning, the likes of Sterling, Havertz, Mudryk, Pulisic, Madueke and Felix are hardly proven goalscorers ...

In the hands of a competent coach there is plenty of attacking weaponry to make Chelsea an attacking force. Certainly more threatening than Potter is managing so far.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28575 on: Today at 01:20:27 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 12:42:28 am
In the hands of a competent coach there is plenty of attacking weaponry to make Chelsea an attacking force. Certainly more threatening than Potter is managing so far.
part of their problem is the size of the squad -- even a really really good manager would have so many potential player combinations available it'd take a few months to figure out who's worth keeping and who should get ditched.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28576 on: Today at 01:26:30 am »
Dont think theyve done too badly, already won a trophy this season. Amazing how short memories are. They want the manager sacked less than 4 weeks after smashing everyone and winning the transfer window.

remember when chelsea where looking like top 4 contenders with their signings  while liverpool were doing nothing.
 Everyone was jealous of chelsea and their fans were celebrating. Things changed quick.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28577 on: Today at 07:22:00 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 12:42:28 am
In the hands of a competent coach there is plenty of attacking weaponry to make Chelsea an attacking force. Certainly more threatening than Potter is managing so far.

With no proven goalscorer, it would be difficult for any manager to make this Chelsea team an attacking force. They could still dominate possesion and create chances, though ...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28578 on: Today at 07:51:31 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:20:27 am
part of their problem is the size of the squad -- even a really really good manager would have so many potential player combinations available it'd take a few months to figure out who's worth keeping and who should get ditched.
Also, it's hard to manage the egos in such a big squad.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28579 on: Today at 08:09:59 am »
Mudryk. Awful. Waste of money there.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28580 on: Today at 08:27:13 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:09:59 am
Mudryk. Awful. Waste of money there.

Too early to say, really. He is definitely at the wrong club. I won't be surprised if he pulls a Salah/De Bruyne and turns into a top class player at another club in 2-3 years ...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28581 on: Today at 08:30:37 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:27:13 am
Too early to say, really. He is definitely at the wrong club.
Not early to say when you look at Gakpo thread ;)

All their recent signings are at the wrong club.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28582 on: Today at 08:35:39 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:30:37 am
Not early to say when you look at Gakpo thread ;)

All their recent signings are at the wrong club.

I think we all agree on that one. Shame that eventually they will find a competent manager who will make them competitive, but the good news is that the instability remains, maybe even worse than in the Abramovich days ...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28583 on: Today at 09:02:45 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:09:59 am
Mudryk. Awful. Waste of money there.

Still early days but so far from what I have seen of him, he feels like another adama traore. Mad attributes, bags of pace and seems like a strong lad but end product missing far too often. Still think that with more intensive coaching he may be the player he is touted to be, but he will need time and patience, which Chelsea is the absolute wrong club for.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28584 on: Today at 09:05:10 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:35:39 am
I think we all agree on that one. Shame that eventually they will find a competent manager who will make them competitive, but the good news is that the instability remains, maybe even worse than in the Abramovich days ...
Can't see what manager they'd go for next. Poch?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28585 on: Today at 09:06:50 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 09:02:45 am
Still early days but so far from what I have seen of him, he feels like another adama traore. Mad attributes, bags of pace and seems like a strong lad but end product missing far too often. Still think that with more intensive coaching he may be the player he is touted to be, but he will need time and patience, which Chelsea is the absolute wrong club for.
Huge price tag. Not very game intelligent. It is too early to say although some don't apply that rule to our players. Be funny seeing all these players fail at Chelsea though.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28586 on: Today at 09:09:07 am »
What does anyone expect when they've got some mad owner who hasn't a clue about football, randomly signing such a mish-mash of players the manager knows next to nothing about, and in some instances may never have even heard of them. And then not having a clue how he's going to fit them all into his system. Add to that the language barrier and their not being used to playing English football. It's no wonder they're playing like a bag of shit at the moment.

It's just too many players needing to be integrated at the same time without any actual plan of how to use them all. Forest has had the same problem this season.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28587 on: Today at 09:09:23 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:05:10 am
Can't see what manager they'd go for next. Poch?

Very possible. Luis Enrique could be another possibility ...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28588 on: Today at 09:11:46 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 09:02:45 am
Still early days but so far from what I have seen of him, he feels like another adama traore. Mad attributes, bags of pace and seems like a strong lad but end product missing far too often. Still think that with more intensive coaching he may be the player he is touted to be, but he will need time and patience, which Chelsea is the absolute wrong club for.

He never wanted to go there, and wouldnt have if it wasnt for the war in Ukraine. Hes sacrificed his career for his national duty. I do feel sorry for him.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28589 on: Today at 09:13:45 am »
He did want to go there, there clearly wasnt a particular club he was actually bothered with joining and his whole aim was to leave Shakhtar for as much money as he could get
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28590 on: Today at 09:18:15 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:13:45 am
He did want to go there, there clearly wasnt a particular club he was actually bothered with joining and his whole aim was to leave Shakhtar for as much money as he could get

No he was desperate to join Arsenal, even his team mates in Ukraine were calling him an Arsenal player. Hes already discussed his role and progress plan at lengths with Arteta and even said he wouldnt join Chelsea a week before he did, hes too outspoken on social media.
When Chelsea went up to 100m and 20m was going to the war effort, he had no choice but to go with the flow. He looks unhappy and plays like it.
At the moment he looks like a bullet dodged but I was so certain hed be a top player that Im going to Blame Chelsea for ruining him.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28591 on: Today at 09:29:59 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:18:15 am
No he was desperate to join Arsenal, even his team mates in Ukraine were calling him an Arsenal player. Hes already discussed his role and progress plan at lengths with Arteta and even said he wouldnt join Chelsea a week before he did, hes too outspoken on social media.
When Chelsea went up to 100m and 20m was going to the war effort, he had no choice but to go with the flow. He looks unhappy and plays like it.
At the moment he looks like a bullet dodged but I was so certain hed be a top player that Im going to Blame Chelsea for ruining him.
Not mentioning the relative wages then I see. Apparently Arsenal offered 96k, Chelsea slapped 200 down on the table and he then asked Arsenal to match it, which naturally was met with a firm "no".

You make it sound like he was a slave transferred to Chelsea against his will.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28592 on: Today at 09:34:07 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 12:42:28 am
In the hands of a competent coach there is plenty of attacking weaponry to make Chelsea an attacking force. Certainly more threatening than Potter is managing so far.

Potter is just a bad fit there. He's someone who needs a season or 2 to bed in his ideas and build (like Arteta has). Instead he comes in part way through the season and has all these players to fit in over the last 2 windows who've just been signed on a whim. Added to the fact that Chelsea are not a club that give managers that time to build, although now under new ownership at least. The fans have 20 years of Abramavich mindset though and are already calling for his head.
