Potter is done here, the fans want him out and the players arent doing it for him. I actually think he looks like a rabbit in the headlights who seems scared of losing, when in fact he has so much weaponry at his disposal he should be just be attacking any side he plays against.
Chelsea haven't been an attacking team for decades. Mourinho, Ancelotti, Conte, Tuchel. Achieved their success under managers who value strong organisation in defence and midfield.
As for the attacking weapons that you are mentioning, the likes of Sterling, Havertz, Mudryk, Pulisic, Madueke and Felix are hardly proven goalscorers ...