It's pretty clear now that Potter isn't adaptable in his coaching methods.



Ten Hag lost his first 3 or 4 games trying to play out from the back and realised the players at that time couldn't do it, so he adjusted to get results. That's what Potter needs to do, but instead he's persisting with his over possession style of the game when what he needs right now is results.



Southampton were there to be aggressive against and to batter with where the confidence is in that squad and yet Chelsea never really went at them full throttle. That is a manager well out of his depth and unable to cope at the highest level. The man has to go.



