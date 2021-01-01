« previous next »
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28560 on: Yesterday at 08:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:30:23 pm
How much longer can they continue with Potter.

So out of his depth it's untrue.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28561 on: Yesterday at 08:59:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:58:24 pm
How can we compete with teams that spend 600m every year?

By spending wisely.

Chelsea are a mess.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28562 on: Yesterday at 09:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:59:35 pm
By spending wisely.

Chelsea are a mess.
Yes mate. They are a perfect example of the fact that money isn't everything.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28563 on: Yesterday at 09:03:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:58:24 pm
How can we compete with teams that spend 600m every year?

Chelsea have won two games in their last 14 in all competitions.

oh, and today they lost against a team that has no manager.

give yourself a big raise, Todd.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28564 on: Yesterday at 09:10:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:03:41 pm
Chelsea have won two games in their last 14 in all competitions.

oh, and today they lost against a team that has no manager.

give yourself a big raise, Todd.
It's ironic mate.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28565 on: Yesterday at 09:20:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:10:26 pm
It's ironic mate.

It's like rain on your wedding day
It's the free signing that Boehly just didn't make
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28566 on: Yesterday at 09:54:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:58:24 pm
How can we compete with teams that spend 600m every year?

Well, they can't spend 600 million every year. This summer, they will have to sell a lot of players, so they can balance the books ...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28567 on: Yesterday at 10:09:18 pm »
Today I learned that Popbitch still exists and Chelsea are still shit. Good times!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28568 on: Yesterday at 10:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 10:09:18 pm
Today I learned that Popbitch still exists and Chelsea are still shit. Good times!
😂😂😂😂
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28569 on: Yesterday at 10:18:32 pm »
It's pretty clear now that Potter isn't adaptable in his coaching methods.

Ten Hag lost his first 3 or 4 games trying to play out from the back and realised the players at that time couldn't do it, so he adjusted to get results.  That's what Potter needs to do, but instead he's persisting with his over possession style of the game when what he needs right now is results.

Southampton were there to be aggressive against and to batter with where the confidence is in that squad and yet Chelsea never really went at them full throttle.  That is a manager well out of his depth and unable to cope at the highest level.  The man has to go.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28570 on: Yesterday at 10:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:30:23 pm
How much longer can they continue with Potter.

So out of his depth it's untrue.

So.... he's not really out of his depth?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28571 on: Yesterday at 11:34:36 pm »
Potter is not the main problem at Chelsea. They have no real plan in place as a club. No real spine of the team, no set style of play, signing random players for huge money. They are a disaster ...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28572 on: Today at 12:18:38 am »
Potter is done here, the fans want him out and the players arent doing it for him. I actually think he looks like a rabbit in the headlights who seems scared of losing, when in fact he has so much weaponry at his disposal he should be just be attacking any side he plays against.
