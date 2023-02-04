« previous next »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28480 on: February 4, 2023, 10:55:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on February  4, 2023, 10:48:55 am
Badiashile looks really good.
Left out of their CL squad though.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28481 on: February 4, 2023, 10:59:41 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February  4, 2023, 10:55:14 am
Left out of their CL squad though.

Yep a bit mad that. But in the two games against Fulham and us I thought he looked really good.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28482 on: February 4, 2023, 11:17:43 am »
Quote from: jillc on February  4, 2023, 10:47:00 am
Which is precisely what Chelsea are at the moment, there is so little common sense in how they are going about things.

I mean, there is a lot of talent on that squad, but many of the new players signed since the summer are not complementing each other at all. I can't see Potter having the ability or the authority to create a team out of them ...
Online TankEngine10

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28483 on: February 4, 2023, 11:20:33 am »
I love that they spent all this money and Aubameyang is still their only striker.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28484 on: February 4, 2023, 12:21:02 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on February  4, 2023, 11:20:33 am
I love that they spent all this money and Aubameyang is still their only striker.
Yet he didn't make their CL squad. I don't get the Enzo hype because he certainly doesn't look like a £100m player.
Offline Jshooters

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28485 on: February 4, 2023, 02:18:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February  4, 2023, 12:21:02 pm
Yet he didn't make their CL squad. I don't get the Enzo hype because he certainly doesn't look like a £100m player.

Does Grealish?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28486 on: February 5, 2023, 08:18:07 pm »
The biggest issue with their transfers is how the manager will handle the egos of the players that will be left out for their shiny new toys. The likes of Sterling and Koulibaly will not be happy.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28487 on: February 5, 2023, 08:18:37 pm »
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28488 on: Today at 10:10:54 pm »
 :D
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28489 on: Today at 10:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:10:54 pm
:D

Wow!

Quick-off-the-mark entrepreneurialism there.

 :o
Online slaphead

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28490 on: Today at 10:42:32 pm »
What was Enzo Ferndandes like today for them ?  Heard someone say that's what 105 million buys you but I couldnt figure out if it was a piss take or they meant he was brillaint.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by “The Liquidator"
« Reply #28491 on: Today at 10:47:02 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:42:32 pm
What was Enzo Ferndandes like today for them ?  Heard someone say that's what 105 million buys you but I couldnt figure out if it was a piss take or they meant he was brillaint.

Good (not great) for about 15-20 minutes - in my opinion.

In fairness, it wasn't a great game after that.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:52:26 pm by A Red Abroad »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28492 on: Today at 10:50:14 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:42:32 pm
What was Enzo Ferndandes like today for them ?  Heard someone say that's what 105 million buys you but I couldnt figure out if it was a piss take or they meant he was brillaint.
I was actually at the game. He was solid, some good passes. Also built like a tank. However, he doesn't look like a £100m player IMO.
Online slaphead

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28493 on: Today at 10:54:23 pm »
Cheers fellas. I've been so accustomed to not even considering watching Match of the Day this season I forgot to turn it on in time to watch it
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28494 on: Today at 11:23:39 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:54:23 pm
Cheers fellas. I've been so accustomed to not even considering watching Match of the Day this season I forgot to turn it on in time to watch it

Theyre such a non-entity, their game hasnt been on yet, but Fulham v Forest has! Coming on now.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28495 on: Today at 11:30:27 pm »
Mudryk got booed off. After he misplaced a pass (went out for a goalkick), the entire stadium was laughing and singing "what a waste of money". £88m LOL.
Online newterp

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28496 on: Today at 11:32:25 pm »
