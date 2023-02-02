The assertion in the media that Chelsea have some kind of magic trick up their sleeve for increasing revenues is frankly absurd.
It's all going straight to the fans in higher ticket prices.
Boehly and Co. from the time they took over at LA Dodgers to today increased the average ticket price by 116%.
By comparison we haven't increased our season ticket price in the last 4 seasons and before Boehly arrived neither had Chelsea.
Hard to believe other owners won't see this and follow suit, particularly if it brings Chelsea immediate success.
Fans be warned.