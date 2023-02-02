« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 136755 times)

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28440 on: Today at 09:32:16 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:27:38 am
I did chuckle at your description of him as gouty the other day.
Gouty feet under the table wasn't it?  It's probably true though, the man literally oozes "greed".
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28441 on: Today at 09:45:35 am »
And as if to prove my point...


Todd Boehly emailed Fiorentina saying he would like Amrabat on loan, but was told it would not be happening. (@nytimes)

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/02/sports/soccer/chelsea-transfers.html


Chelsea wanted to take Amrabat on loan despite Fiorentinas desire to keep hold of the player, the report claims.

While Behdad Eghbali was fine-tuning the structure of the deal to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, Boehly decided to personally follow up on an e-mail a member of the clubs recruitment staff had sent to Fiorentina.

Given the timing of the approach and the importance of Amrabat, the Italian club unsurprisingly told the American businessman that a deal would not be possible. If a sale was to happen, Fiorentina would need to receive a premium fee, with a loan deal for their star player making no sense whatsoever.

The Florence outfit asked for a eight-figure fee, which Boehly felt was unreasonable. A Fiorentina executive responded by asking Boehly how he would feel if some other club turned up on the final day of the transfer window and tried to poach one of Chelseas most valuable assets on the cheap.

The call and negotiations between the two parties then ended abruptly, the report adds.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28442 on: Today at 09:51:17 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:27:38 am
I did chuckle at your description of him as gouty the other day.

The question though is - does he have room for a Wafer Thin Mint
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28443 on: Today at 10:06:06 am »
The assertion in the media that Chelsea have some kind of magic trick up their sleeve for increasing revenues is frankly absurd.

It's all going straight to the fans in higher ticket prices.

Boehly and Co. from the time they took over at LA Dodgers to today increased the average ticket price by 116%. 

By comparison we haven't increased our season ticket price in the last 4 seasons and before Boehly arrived neither had Chelsea.

Hard to believe other owners won't see this and follow suit, particularly if it brings Chelsea immediate success. 

Fans be warned. :-X
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28444 on: Today at 10:21:35 am »
;D

Unless they're charging about £4k per ticket, pretty sure thats not remotely accurate.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28445 on: Today at 10:46:43 am »
Quote
The team is preparing to significantly increase the price of season tickets in the upper west stand of Stamford Bridge stadium, according to the people. An earlier proposal to price the season tickets at as much as £3,900 ($4,895) -- equivalent to around £205 a game -- has been slightly tempered, though Chelsea plans to go ahead with the bulk of the planned increases, they said.

Taken from a Bloomberg article back in June 2022.  No idea if they followed through but regardless it's pretty clear what their intentions are going forward.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28446 on: Today at 10:47:51 am »
Increasing ticket costs isn't going to touch the sides of what they've spent
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28447 on: Today at 11:37:22 am »
They are simply borrowing and it's obviously not sustainable.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28448 on: Today at 11:50:57 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 10:06:06 am
The assertion in the media that Chelsea have some kind of magic trick up their sleeve for increasing revenues is frankly absurd.

It's all going straight to the fans in higher ticket prices.

Boehly and Co. from the time they took over at LA Dodgers to today increased the average ticket price by 116%. 

By comparison we haven't increased our season ticket price in the last 4 seasons and before Boehly arrived neither had Chelsea.

Hard to believe other owners won't see this and follow suit, particularly if it brings Chelsea immediate success. 

Fans be warned. :-X
They currently take around £2m/home game in matchday income (I've seen figures closer to £3m quoted also but that seems to be including more than just ticket sales).  Let's say they play 25 home games in a season - 19 in the league and six in the cups - that equates to £50m/season.  They could double that to £100m and the extra still wouldn't even pay for half of Enzo Fernandez.

They're going to need to pull some more levers.

As others have pointed out they have a squad of great depth but they don't have a superstar.  If the idea is to tout Chelsea globally to people that aren't that much into football/soccer then they'll need more than Mudryk and Fernandez.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28449 on: Today at 12:02:57 pm »
Chelsea fans laud the work Boehly's done in LA.

If anything they have been perennial failures, spent more than anybody in Baseball since they became owners in 2012.

And have one title during Covid that was a 2 month season of 40 games instead of 162 games plus playoffs, I read an article right after they got knocked out of the playoffs a few months ago questioning if that really was a World Series Championship and their expensive recruitment policy should have produced more.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28450 on: Today at 12:06:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:47:51 am
Increasing ticket costs isn't going to touch the sides of what they've spent

They'll make the rest back in shirt sales :P
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28451 on: Today at 12:30:58 pm »
Their recruitment policy seems to be of two strands:

1) A big club wants him therefore he must be great and we should have him to prevent them from a signing said player

2) Players either suggested by agents or being culled from best of u-21 lists/players of the tournament etc

Now Chelsea have done both in the past signing Salah so we couldn't and hoovering up young players after strong tournaments only to neglect them on loan. What they are doing now seems to be this on steroids. Also why is Boehly still very much involved in recruitment when they have a DoF?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28452 on: Today at 01:02:05 pm »
The way I see it is Boehly wouldve told Tuchel that he signs who he wants and Tuchel has to put up with it, so Tommy walked.

Potter is a hesitant yes man, he comes out saying I have no idea who is doing the recruitment then saying Im involved in it all the way. Both him and Chelsea are hedging their bets. They want to say its him choosing the players so if it goes tits up they can blame him and get rid. Hes dropping hints that these arent his players so when the inevitable happens he can try and save some of his reputation.
