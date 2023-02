And as if to prove my point...‘Chelsea wanted to take Amrabat on loan’ despite Fiorentina’s desire to keep hold of the player, the report claims.While Behdad Eghbali ‘was fine-tuning the structure’ of the deal to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, Boehly ‘decided to personally follow up on an e-mail a member of the club’s recruitment staff’ had sent to Fiorentina.Given the timing of the approach and the importance of Amrabat, the Italian club unsurprisingly told the American businessman that a deal would not be possible. If a sale was to happen, Fiorentina would need to receive a ‘premium fee’, with a loan deal for their star player making no sense whatsoever.The Florence outfit asked for a ‘eight-figure’ fee, which Boehly felt was ‘unreasonable’. A Fiorentina executive responded by asking Boehly ‘how he would feel if some other club turned up on the final day of the transfer window and tried to poach one of Chelsea’s most valuable assets on the cheap’.The call and negotiations between the two parties then ended ‘abruptly’, the report adds.