And as if to prove my point...Chelsea wanted to take Amrabat on loan despite Fiorentinas desire to keep hold of the player, the report claims.While Behdad Eghbali was fine-tuning the structure of the deal to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, Boehly decided to personally follow up on an e-mail a member of the clubs recruitment staff had sent to Fiorentina.Given the timing of the approach and the importance of Amrabat, the Italian club unsurprisingly told the American businessman that a deal would not be possible. If a sale was to happen, Fiorentina would need to receive a premium fee, with a loan deal for their star player making no sense whatsoever.The Florence outfit asked for a eight-figure fee, which Boehly felt was unreasonable. A Fiorentina executive responded by asking Boehly how he would feel if some other club turned up on the final day of the transfer window and tried to poach one of Chelseas most valuable assets on the cheap.The call and negotiations between the two parties then ended abruptly, the report adds.