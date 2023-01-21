« previous next »
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 07:29:03 pm
Yesterday at 07:22:42 pm
Who is defending them?

I think I have made my opinion about investors looking to make money out of Football crystal clear. The thing is though I think we need some evidence before stating they are breaking the rules or being a front for illegal activities.
Here's a question for you then....do you admire/respect/envy*(*delete as appropriate) Boehly and his partners for spending half a billion quid in 6 months, openly sticking a middle finger up at UEFA, the PL and every other non-state run club?

As for evidence, I assume you're familiar with the NCA pursuing cases of "unexplained wealth", where the onus is firmly on the accused individuals to prove otherwise, such as full transparency as to the source (and any intermediate third parties) of their financial means.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 09:06:34 pm
Who needs Roman eh?  Didnt realise how much Chelsea had spent until they broke the transfer record.  Dont pretend to know much about this guy and the investment behind it all.  But feck theyre not shy of a quid or 2.  And not owned by a nation state either, or dont appear to be.

Watch us touch for a Michael Knighton part 2 failing at ball juggling in front of the kop.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 09:08:59 pm
Yesterday at 07:29:03 pm
Here's a question for you then....do you admire/respect/envy*(*delete as appropriate) Boehly and his partners for spending half a billion quid in 6 months, openly sticking a middle finger up at UEFA, the PL and every other non-state run club?

As for evidence, I assume you're familiar with the NCA pursuing cases of "unexplained wealth", where the onus is firmly on the accused individuals to prove otherwise, such as full transparency as to the source (and any intermediate third parties) of their financial means.

I have made it clear from day one that I see people like Boehly as a cancer on the game. Rich people trying to get richer by ripping of the fans.

Morally I think it is abhorrent what they are doing. However I honestly cannot see what rules they have broken.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 09:15:33 pm
Yesterday at 09:08:59 pm
I have made it clear from day one that I see people like Boehly as a cancer on the game. Rich people trying to get richer by ripping of the fans.

Morally I think it is abhorrent what they are doing. However I honestly cannot see what rules they have broken.
Tickets prices and parking substantially got higher under his group's ownership.

Average price for a ticket is $270. ;D
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 10:58:21 pm
Yesterday at 06:34:24 pm
They get around FFP because buying players the fee is spread out for the duration of the contract ie Enzo 8.5 year contract.

Yeah, we know what their idea is. Unfortunately for Boehly, not every player is a guaranteed success, and players also get injured. Very soon they will have to start selling players in order to balance the books. Some of their players are unsellable due to their massive wages, and others simply won't bring much money in. I think that they've just set themselves for numerous Bogarde situations ...
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 11:22:22 pm
Yesterday at 09:15:33 pm
Tickets prices and parking substantially got higher under his group's ownership.

Average price for a ticket is $270. ;D

Did the same with the Dodgers. It's straight from the fat c*nt's playbook.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 12:01:36 am
On July 1st, Chelsea will have the following squad:

Mendy
Arrizabalaga
Slonina

W.Fofana
Badiashile
Koulibaly
Chalobah
Thiago Silva
Cucurella
Chilwell
Hall
James
Azpilicueta
Colwill
Gusto
Sarr
Ampadu
Baba
Maatsen

Fernandez
Mount
Kovacic
Gallagher
Loftus-Cheek
Chukwuemeka
Santos
Bakayoko
Casadei
Anjorin

Havertz
Sterling
Mudryk
Pulisic
Ziyech
Madueke
Broja
Aubameyang
D.Fofana
Lukaku
Hudson-Odoi

Out of contract:

Bettinelli
Kante
Zakaria
Felix
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by "The Liquidator"
Today at 12:42:30 am
Today at 12:01:36 am
On July 1st, Chelsea will have the following squad:

Mendy
Arrizabalaga
Slonina

W.Fofana
Badiashile
Koulibaly
Chalobah
Thiago Silva
Cucurella
Chilwell
Hall
James
Azpilicueta
Colwill
Gusto
Sarr
Ampadu
Baba
Maatsen

Fernandez
Mount
Kovacic
Gallagher
Loftus-Cheek
Chukwuemeka
Santos
Bakayoko
Casadei
Anjorin

Havertz
Sterling
Mudryk
Pulisic
Ziyech
Madueke
Broja
Aubameyang
D.Fofana
Lukaku
Hudson-Odoi

Out of contract:

Bettinelli
Kante
Zakaria
Felix
They look a little light at left back

Can't believe they still have Bakayoko contracted - signed from Monaco after misindentifying him as good (cos of Fabinho). Wiki says that was summer 2017 and he played there for one season before being sent out for four year-long loans (Milan currently desperately avoiding playing him to avoid a must-sign-after-x-appearances clause). And he's still contracted for all of next season. Surely he'll join Barkley on the released by mutual termination scrapheap soon

As it stands T Silva's leaving in the summer, but seems like he's expected to sign a new contract soon
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 04:30:13 am
Will they spend big again in the summer?

Chelsea have already spent more than £500m since being bought by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital last summer, so they will need to focus on trimming a bloated squad. But the message after the west Londoners had stolen Mudryk away from Arsenal? Were just getting started.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/01/how-chelseas-transfer-strategy-works-and-what-could-happen-next
