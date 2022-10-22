Spending more than they can possibly generate back into the club?



People said that about Abramovich at Chelsea and Mansoor at City.The thing is because of the ridiculous rate of football inflation both owners could have sold the club for a profit.Chelsea has taken a huge gamble but there are ways it could pay off. They have inflated the market and now have some very saleable assets that will have increased in value. There is a train of thought that the transfer market stalled because of COVID and there is massive room for prices to go even higher, especially with the influx of Sportswashers.The other thing is if they have got their transfers right then they could end up in the same sort of scenario as Madrid after their last galactico spend. They could be in the enviable position of having top players tied down on long-term deals for relatively low wages.They have an exceptional academy and if they can carry on pumping out talent then they may be able to balance the books by selling fully amortised players. It is a huge gamble but it isn't as insane as people are making out, it is also within the rules as they stand.