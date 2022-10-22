« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 705 706 707 708 709 [710]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 133845 times)

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,376
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28360 on: Today at 07:38:26 am »
Ill be surprised if theyve deliberately pissed off PSG since theyre usually the ones who come in and pay loads for their unwanted shite
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,196
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28361 on: Today at 07:48:09 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:33:58 am
Chelsea spent more in January than the combined total of all clubs in the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 is a mad thing to read on bbc sport this morning. And presumably all within FFP rules.

So these FFP rules. Are they like no club is allowed to spend money on fancy tea bags. Yorkshire or PG Tips are allowed, but otherwise own brands only. Anyone found in breach will be fined 50p

What an absolute fuckin joke of a game we waste time watching.

More corrupt than even boxing imo.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,697
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28362 on: Today at 08:14:45 am »
This was a club that less than a year ago had major sponsors pulling out, ticket sales frozen, club travel by train/coach only, all transfers blocked and literally run out of cash. One club insider was quoted as saying "the party's over" referring to the enforced sale and sanctions against Abramovic.

Fast forward 9 months and this cringey fat fuck and his hedge fund buddies (and their unknown backers) have single-handedly disrupted the transfer market with out-of-control spending that defies belief. And nobody in the football authorities or media, even calling them out for it. Apparently, it's all compliant with FFP.

Wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if this is money laundering hiding in plain sight. What other explanation is there? Hedge funds are typically cautious investors, using other people's money, risk-averse, whilst maximising short-to-medium term ROI. Yet none of that applies to what this vile despicable racist club are doing here.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,697
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28363 on: Today at 09:10:56 am »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28364 on: Today at 09:12:08 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:14:45 am
This was a club that less than a year ago had major sponsors pulling out, ticket sales frozen, club travel by train/coach only, all transfers blocked and literally run out of cash. One club insider was quoted as saying "the party's over" referring to the enforced sale and sanctions against Abramovic.

Fast forward 9 months and this cringey fat fuck and his hedge fund buddies (and their unknown backers) have single-handedly disrupted the transfer market with out-of-control spending that defies belief. And nobody in the football authorities or media, even calling them out for it. Apparently, it's all compliant with FFP.

Wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if this is money laundering hiding in plain sight. What other explanation is there? Hedge funds are typically cautious investors, using other people's money, risk-averse, whilst maximising short-to-medium term ROI. Yet none of that applies to what this vile despicable racist club are doing here.

There is definitely something very fishy going on at Chelsea.  When you have this much wild spending which is out of kilter with economic normality (if there is such a thing in football theses days) then the stench usually has its origins in either the Middle East or Russia. Having watched a Netflix documentary yesterday about the German company Wirecard (highly recommend watching it) then nothing would now surprise me about the extent to which dirty money is being used and laundered. Its either that or a massive debt is being accrued which might not be sustainable and is precise why FFP was created in the first place. If so then that bubble will burst eventually

But the one guarantee is that the PL will do absolutely nothing about it and sports broadcasters wont call it out. Its a fucked up sport in a fucked up world run by nasty fucked up people.
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,759
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28365 on: Today at 09:22:24 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 09:12:08 am
Its a fucked up sport in a fucked up world run by nasty fucked up people.
As succinctly accurate a summary as Ive read.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,290
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28366 on: Today at 09:22:30 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:10:56 am
These greedy fuckers even went after Barella!!! :wanker

https://www.tuttomercatoweb.com/serie-a/tmw-il-chelsea-ha-sondato-la-pista-nicolo-barella-secco-il-no-da-parte-dell-inter-1786276

Ha yeah i saw that. I feel like Barella is one of those who will stay there until like 28 at which point Barcelona or PSG will get him.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,196
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28367 on: Today at 11:25:34 am »
Sky wanking themselves silly over how brilliant Chelsea have been in the market

These are the same fuckers who preached about how immoral the ESL was  :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28368 on: Today at 11:37:09 am »
I know its amortised over several years but Chelsea have somehow spent around £300m in January (not including wages) when their yearly revenue is only about £500m and this is somehow compliant with financial rules? If you add their summer spending they are near enough spending an entire years revenue on players in a single season not including wages? And this is in a season when they probably wont qualify for the CL next season too.

This league is a joke. They should be facing Barca style restrictions on spending at this point.
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28369 on: Today at 11:57:16 am »
So how many players in the books these c*nts have now? home grown players etc does it even matter anymore?
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28370 on: Today at 03:05:08 pm »
All the clubs should come together and refuse to buy players from Chelsea. They would be so screwed.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,217
    • @hartejack
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28371 on: Today at 03:05:54 pm »
Is their new right-back called 'Bad Wind'?
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28372 on: Today at 03:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:25:34 am
Sky wanking themselves silly over how brilliant Chelsea have been in the market

These are the same fuckers who preached about how immoral the ESL was  :lmao :lmao

More people watching shiny new toys play in the shitty PL product on their shitty sports network. Best League in the World. Quelle surprise!
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,697
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28373 on: Today at 03:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:25:34 am
Sky wanking themselves silly over how brilliant Chelsea have been in the market

These are the same fuckers who preached about how immoral the ESL was  :lmao :lmao
Only to be expected, half the inbred gammon twats that work there are Chelsea ST holders.

Stamford Bridge to Sky Campus is equivalent of Anfield to Calderstones Park.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28374 on: Today at 03:25:35 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,937
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28375 on: Today at 03:27:07 pm »
Ridiculous depth but still think a few of those positions dont have absolute top quality. Maybe theyll have to throw another few hundred million at it in the summer.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28376 on: Today at 03:30:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:27:07 pm
Ridiculous depth but still think a few of those positions dont have absolute top quality. Maybe theyll have to throw another few hundred million at it in the summer.

Apparently they are going big in the summer too.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/chelsea-transfer-enzo-fernandez-premier-league-b2273249.html

Few more reports but the jounos are loving it apart from Miguel here who speaks sense.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,937
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28377 on: Today at 03:31:49 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:14:48 pm
Only to be expected, half the inbred gammon twats that work there are Chelsea ST holders.

Stamford Bridge to Sky Campus is equivalent of Anfield to Calderstones Park.

I live somewhere between the two and I cant say I notice that many Chelsea fans around here. Do t go out if my way to find them obviously .
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,697
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28378 on: Today at 03:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:31:49 pm
I live somewhere between the two and I cant say I notice that many Chelsea fans around here. Do t go out if my way to find them obviously .
How do you notice those sort of Chelsea 'fans' though? Easy. They'll all be glued to the Six Nations at the weekend cheering on Inguurland.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28379 on: Today at 04:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:25:35 pm


So thats 39 players. PL have 25 players squad limit. how that works?
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28380 on: Today at 04:56:18 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 04:50:55 pm
So thats 39 players. PL have 25 players squad limit. how that works?

U21 players don't count. But they must be well over 25 anyway.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28381 on: Today at 04:56:57 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 04:50:55 pm
So thats 39 players. PL have 25 players squad limit. how that works?

Lukaku, Nkunku, Hudson-Odoi, Bakayoko, Baba, Ampadu, Sarr, Gusto and Slomina are on loan so its 30 players really and several wont need to be registered in the 25 man squad.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,376
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28382 on: Today at 04:57:38 pm »
Considering how open they are with breaking the rules, I'd guess the PL and UEFA just let them register all their players. Maybe even let them start 12/13
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,749
  • JFT 97
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28383 on: Today at 05:03:19 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:57:38 pm
Considering how open they are with breaking the rules, I'd guess the PL and UEFA just let them register all their players. Maybe even let them start 12/13

What rules have they actually broken?
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28384 on: Today at 05:07:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:57:38 pm
Considering how open they are with breaking the rules, I'd guess the PL and UEFA just let them register all their players. Maybe even let them start 12/13

 :) We're all waiting for The Draft to pad our roster with talent,then exciting Playoffs and the Superball game to finish the season.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28385 on: Today at 05:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:03:19 pm
What rules have they actually broken?

Basically every possible rule
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,749
  • JFT 97
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28386 on: Today at 05:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 05:13:13 pm
Basically every possible rule

An example would be nice.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,550
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28387 on: Today at 05:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:32:09 pm
An example would be nice.
Spending more than they can possibly generate back into the club?
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,069
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28388 on: Today at 05:46:02 pm »
They've signed 8 players but can only register 3 new players in their Champions League squad, so 5 won't be playing in the CL this season. Hopefully they don't make top 4, so won't get to play CL football next season, either.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,069
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28389 on: Today at 05:51:08 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:14:45 am
This was a club that less than a year ago had major sponsors pulling out, ticket sales frozen, club travel by train/coach only, all transfers blocked and literally run out of cash. One club insider was quoted as saying "the party's over" referring to the enforced sale and sanctions against Abramovic.

Fast forward 9 months and this cringey fat fuck and his hedge fund buddies (and their unknown backers) have single-handedly disrupted the transfer market with out-of-control spending that defies belief. And nobody in the football authorities or media, even calling them out for it. Apparently, it's all compliant with FFP.

Wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if this is money laundering hiding in plain sight. What other explanation is there? Hedge funds are typically cautious investors, using other people's money, risk-averse, whilst maximising short-to-medium term ROI. Yet none of that applies to what this vile despicable racist club are doing here.


Boehly & co also paid top whack for the club, too, so it's not like they're investing in a 'sleeping giant' to get them back competing at the top to drive their value skywards

(when you think that FSG are going to trouser upwards of £2bn profit between them when they sell, but won't invest any of that capital gain in advance...  :'()
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28390 on: Today at 05:52:04 pm »
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28391 on: Today at 06:02:20 pm »
Wow, so they still have Baba Rahmam on the books (an absolute bomb of a transfer), and they apparently gave him a new deal in 2021, which expires in 2024.

Why?
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,550
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28392 on: Today at 06:05:29 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:02:20 pm
Wow, so they still have Baba Rahmam on the books (an absolute bomb of a transfer), and they apparently gave him a new deal in 2021, which expires in 2024.

Why?
Just googled him and was shocked to see that he's 28.
He looks a lot older.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,749
  • JFT 97
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28393 on: Today at 06:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:36:28 pm
Spending more than they can possibly generate back into the club?

People said that about Abramovich at Chelsea and Mansoor at City.

The thing is because of the ridiculous rate of football inflation both owners could have sold the club for a profit.

Chelsea has taken a huge gamble but there are ways it could pay off. They have inflated the market and now have some very saleable assets that will have increased in value. There is a train of thought that the transfer market stalled because of COVID and there is massive room for prices to go even higher, especially with the influx of Sportswashers.

The other thing is if they have got their transfers right then they could end up in the same sort of scenario as Madrid after their last galactico spend. They could be in the enviable position of having top players tied down on long-term deals for relatively low wages. 

They have an exceptional academy and if they can carry on pumping out talent then they may be able to balance the books by selling fully amortised players. It is a huge gamble but it isn't as insane as people are making out, it is also within the rules as they stand.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,049
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28394 on: Today at 06:19:22 pm »
They have an annoying skill of being able to attract top talent when they're shit, particularly considering they're not exactly that big of a club. I guess being in London helps. I'm just baffled that Enzo Fernandez at the age of 22, a month after winning a World Cup, while still in the Champions League and a title battle in Portugal was so desperate to move to them in January to play for a struggling team in 10th under Graham Potter. In a few months he'd have had much better options to choose from.

I hope he's a huge failure to be honest but I think he will fall into the 'good' category, considering his fee is overinflated and expectations will be high.

I'd love Todd's project to implode, it would be excellent viewing.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,777
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28395 on: Today at 06:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:19:22 pm
They have an annoying skill of being able to attract top talent when they're shit, particularly considering they're not exactly that big of a club. I guess being in London helps. I'm just baffled that Enzo Fernandez at the age of 22, a month after winning a World Cup, while still in the Champions League and a title battle in Portugal was so desperate to move to them in January to play for a struggling team in 10th under Graham Potter. In a few months he'd have had much better options to choose from.

I hope he's a huge failure to be honest but I think he will fall into the 'good' category, considering his fee is overinflated and expectations will be high.

I'd love Todd's project to implode, it would be excellent viewing.
You say that Chelsea aren't that big of a club, but then follow on to say that Enzo's 22. The oil money arrived 20 years ago and Chelsea have been competing for / winning trophies ever since. All Enzo's ever known is a successful Chelsea, same goes for any player growing up across the world. They'll have huge pulling power for the foreseeable future unfortunately.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,749
  • JFT 97
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28396 on: Today at 06:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:19:22 pm
They have an annoying skill of being able to attract top talent when they're shit, particularly considering they're not exactly that big of a club. I guess being in London helps. I'm just baffled that Enzo Fernandez at the age of 22, a month after winning a World Cup, while still in the Champions League and a title battle in Portugal was so desperate to move to them in January to play for a struggling team in 10th under Graham Potter. In a few months he'd have had much better options to choose from.

I hope he's a huge failure to be honest but I think he will fall into the 'good' category, considering his fee is overinflated and expectations will be high.

I'd love Todd's project to implode, it would be excellent viewing.

£££££££'s
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context
Pages: 1 ... 705 706 707 708 709 [710]   Go Up
« previous next »
 