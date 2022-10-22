This was a club that less than a year ago had major sponsors pulling out, ticket sales frozen, club travel by train/coach only, all transfers blocked and literally run out of cash. One club insider was quoted as saying "the party's over" referring to the enforced sale and sanctions against Abramovic.
Fast forward 9 months and this cringey fat fuck and his hedge fund buddies (and their unknown backers) have single-handedly disrupted the transfer market with out-of-control spending that defies belief. And nobody in the football authorities or media, even calling them out for it. Apparently, it's all compliant with FFP.
Wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if this is money laundering hiding in plain sight. What other explanation is there? Hedge funds are typically cautious investors, using other people's money, risk-averse, whilst maximising short-to-medium term ROI. Yet none of that applies to what this vile despicable racist club are doing here.