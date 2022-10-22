« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 705 706 707 708 709 [710]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 133530 times)

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,375
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28360 on: Today at 07:38:26 am »
Ill be surprised if theyve deliberately pissed off PSG since theyre usually the ones who come in and pay loads for their unwanted shite
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,196
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28361 on: Today at 07:48:09 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:33:58 am
Chelsea spent more in January than the combined total of all clubs in the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 is a mad thing to read on bbc sport this morning. And presumably all within FFP rules.

So these FFP rules. Are they like no club is allowed to spend money on fancy tea bags. Yorkshire or PG Tips are allowed, but otherwise own brands only. Anyone found in breach will be fined 50p

What an absolute fuckin joke of a game we waste time watching.

More corrupt than even boxing imo.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,697
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28362 on: Today at 08:14:45 am »
This was a club that less than a year ago had major sponsors pulling out, ticket sales frozen, club travel by train/coach only, all transfers blocked and literally run out of cash. One club insider was quoted as saying "the party's over" referring to the enforced sale and sanctions against Abramovic.

Fast forward 9 months and this cringey fat fuck and his hedge fund buddies (and their unknown backers) have single-handedly disrupted the transfer market with out-of-control spending that defies belief. And nobody in the football authorities or media, even calling them out for it. Apparently, it's all compliant with FFP.

Wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if this is money laundering hiding in plain sight. What other explanation is there? Hedge funds are typically cautious investors, using other people's money, risk-averse, whilst maximising short-to-medium term ROI. Yet none of that applies to what this vile despicable racist club are doing here.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,697
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28363 on: Today at 09:10:56 am »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28364 on: Today at 09:12:08 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:14:45 am
This was a club that less than a year ago had major sponsors pulling out, ticket sales frozen, club travel by train/coach only, all transfers blocked and literally run out of cash. One club insider was quoted as saying "the party's over" referring to the enforced sale and sanctions against Abramovic.

Fast forward 9 months and this cringey fat fuck and his hedge fund buddies (and their unknown backers) have single-handedly disrupted the transfer market with out-of-control spending that defies belief. And nobody in the football authorities or media, even calling them out for it. Apparently, it's all compliant with FFP.

Wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if this is money laundering hiding in plain sight. What other explanation is there? Hedge funds are typically cautious investors, using other people's money, risk-averse, whilst maximising short-to-medium term ROI. Yet none of that applies to what this vile despicable racist club are doing here.

There is definitely something very fishy going on at Chelsea.  When you have this much wild spending which is out of kilter with economic normality (if there is such a thing in football theses days) then the stench usually has its origins in either the Middle East or Russia. Having watched a Netflix documentary yesterday about the German company Wirecard (highly recommend watching it) then nothing would now surprise me about the extent to which dirty money is being used and laundered. Its either that or a massive debt is being accrued which might not be sustainable and is precise why FFP was created in the first place. If so then that bubble will burst eventually

But the one guarantee is that the PL will do absolutely nothing about it and sports broadcasters wont call it out. Its a fucked up sport in a fucked up world run by nasty fucked up people.
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,759
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28365 on: Today at 09:22:24 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 09:12:08 am
Its a fucked up sport in a fucked up world run by nasty fucked up people.
As succinctly accurate a summary as Ive read.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,286
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28366 on: Today at 09:22:30 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:10:56 am
These greedy fuckers even went after Barella!!! :wanker

https://www.tuttomercatoweb.com/serie-a/tmw-il-chelsea-ha-sondato-la-pista-nicolo-barella-secco-il-no-da-parte-dell-inter-1786276

Ha yeah i saw that. I feel like Barella is one of those who will stay there until like 28 at which point Barcelona or PSG will get him.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,196
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28367 on: Today at 11:25:34 am »
Sky wanking themselves silly over how brilliant Chelsea have been in the market

These are the same fuckers who preached about how immoral the ESL was  :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28368 on: Today at 11:37:09 am »
I know its amortised over several years but Chelsea have somehow spent around £300m in January (not including wages) when their yearly revenue is only about £500m and this is somehow compliant with financial rules? If you add their summer spending they are near enough spending an entire years revenue on players in a single season not including wages? And this is in a season when they probably wont qualify for the CL next season too.

This league is a joke. They should be facing Barca style restrictions on spending at this point.
Logged

Online btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28369 on: Today at 11:57:16 am »
So how many players in the books these c*nts have now? home grown players etc does it even matter anymore?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28370 on: Today at 03:05:08 pm »
All the clubs should come together and refuse to buy players from Chelsea. They would be so screwed.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,216
    • @hartejack
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28371 on: Today at 03:05:54 pm »
Is their new right-back called 'Bad Wind'?
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28372 on: Today at 03:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:25:34 am
Sky wanking themselves silly over how brilliant Chelsea have been in the market

These are the same fuckers who preached about how immoral the ESL was  :lmao :lmao

More people watching shiny new toys play in the shitty PL product on their shitty sports network. Best League in the World. Quelle surprise!
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,697
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28373 on: Today at 03:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:25:34 am
Sky wanking themselves silly over how brilliant Chelsea have been in the market

These are the same fuckers who preached about how immoral the ESL was  :lmao :lmao
Only to be expected, half the inbred gammon twats that work there are Chelsea ST holders.

Stamford Bridge to Sky Campus is equivalent of Anfield to Calderstones Park.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28374 on: Today at 03:25:35 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,936
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28375 on: Today at 03:27:07 pm »
Ridiculous depth but still think a few of those positions dont have absolute top quality. Maybe theyll have to throw another few hundred million at it in the summer.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28376 on: Today at 03:30:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:27:07 pm
Ridiculous depth but still think a few of those positions dont have absolute top quality. Maybe theyll have to throw another few hundred million at it in the summer.

Apparently they are going big in the summer too.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/chelsea-transfer-enzo-fernandez-premier-league-b2273249.html

Few more reports but the jounos are loving it apart from Miguel here who speaks sense.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,936
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28377 on: Today at 03:31:49 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:14:48 pm
Only to be expected, half the inbred gammon twats that work there are Chelsea ST holders.

Stamford Bridge to Sky Campus is equivalent of Anfield to Calderstones Park.

I live somewhere between the two and I cant say I notice that many Chelsea fans around here. Do t go out if my way to find them obviously .
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,697
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28378 on: Today at 03:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:31:49 pm
I live somewhere between the two and I cant say I notice that many Chelsea fans around here. Do t go out if my way to find them obviously .
How do you notice those sort of Chelsea 'fans' though? Easy. They'll all be glued to the Six Nations at the weekend cheering on Inguurland.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28379 on: Today at 04:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:25:35 pm


So thats 39 players. PL have 25 players squad limit. how that works?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28380 on: Today at 04:56:18 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 04:50:55 pm
So thats 39 players. PL have 25 players squad limit. how that works?

U21 players don't count. But they must be well over 25 anyway.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28381 on: Today at 04:56:57 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 04:50:55 pm
So thats 39 players. PL have 25 players squad limit. how that works?

Lukaku, Nkunku, Hudson-Odoi, Bakayoko, Baba, Ampadu, Sarr, Gusto and Slomina are on loan so its 30 players really and several wont need to be registered in the 25 man squad.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,375
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28382 on: Today at 04:57:38 pm »
Considering how open they are with breaking the rules, I'd guess the PL and UEFA just let them register all their players. Maybe even let them start 12/13
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 ... 705 706 707 708 709 [710]   Go Up
« previous next »
 