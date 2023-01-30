So, the very odd and specific £1.5bn "investment" commitment that was announced on top of the £2bn+ sale price, that was supposed to be in "both the mens and womens' teams, and stadium development, across a period of 10 years" actually meant "almost half of it on the mens team over 6 months, with the other half splurged when the summer window comes back round again".



Anyone would think that this £1.5bn cash pile was in fact NOT the same as the £1.5bn "loan" Abramovic didn't exactly write off, but wants back at some point once his mate stops waging war. "Sorry Roman *shrugs* this is awkward but we've spent it..."