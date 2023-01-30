« previous next »
AndyMuller

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28320 on: Yesterday at 09:50:22 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 30, 2023, 11:02:07 pm
far too many American sports phrases becoming accaptable, roster is defo a big no no!

Absolutely.
Ray K

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28321 on: Yesterday at 09:57:06 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 30, 2023, 11:02:07 pm
far too many American sports phrases becoming accaptable, roster is defo a big no no!
As long as a player sticks on his cleats and does he business on the pitch, that's all that matters.
killer-heels

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28322 on: Yesterday at 10:02:59 am
Will have owners getting the trophies next.
Legs

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28323 on: Yesterday at 10:19:33 am
I'm strongly of the opinion Boehly is a frontman for Saudi here no way does an American spend like this.

I said a few days back im sure I read Saudi have links to Clearlake and it all makes sense now.
red number 9

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28324 on: Yesterday at 10:27:58 am
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:19:33 am
I'm strongly of the opinion Boehly is a frontman for Saudi here no way does an American spend like this.

I said a few days back im sure I read Saudi have links to Clearlake and it all makes sense now.

They do indeed
https://onefootball.com/en/news/revealed-newcastle-saudi-owners-also-investors-in-chelsea-buyers-clearlake-capital-35584482
Legs

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28325 on: Yesterday at 10:40:46 am
So they pretty much own two PL teams then ....move along nothing to see here.
Red-Soldier

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28326 on: Yesterday at 10:59:07 am
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:40:46 am
So they pretty much own two PL teams then ....move along nothing to see here.

I'd like to see the whole league owned by sportswashers.  Might as well be, as they control the game now anyway.
bird_lfc

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28327 on: Yesterday at 11:05:21 am
Feels like he's used the in game editor on football manager and given his club unlimited funds.

Working around the 'rules' here. I'm sure they'll end up making a bucket load in the summer in sales but I just can't see how this is sustainable but only time will tell.
lionel_messias

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28328 on: Yesterday at 11:13:43 am
There are new Fifa spending rules coming in this summer I believe.

Looks like Chelsea are getting their spending in before these.

FFP allows new owners to spend money too, and of course Clearlake were TOLD they had to invest as part of the deal from the government.

Well done everyone!
Scottymuser

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28329 on: Yesterday at 11:16:28 am
Quote from: Skeeve on January 25, 2023, 08:11:11 pm
The contracts will still be valid, but they only get to spread the value of the transfer across at most 5 seasons.

Only for future deals - unless things have changed, UEFA said they were not planning (able?) to retroactively apply that rule to already signed deals
jillc

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28330 on: Yesterday at 11:17:54 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:13:43 am
There are new Fifa spending rules coming in this summer I believe.

Looks like Chelsea are getting their spending in before these.

FFP allows new owners to spend money too, and of course Clearlake were TOLD they had to invest as part of the deal from the government.

Well done everyone!

The biggest concern is the Saudi involvement with Clearlake. That means the Saudis have a stake in two Premier Leagues clubs. How is that not a conflict of interest?
67CherryRed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28331 on: Yesterday at 11:18:24 am
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:19:33 am
I'm strongly of the opinion Boehly is a frontman for Saudi here no way does an American spend like this.

I said a few days back im sure I read Saudi have links to Clearlake and it all makes sense now.
How do the Saudis benefit if no one knows its the Saudis?
Fordy

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28332 on: Yesterday at 11:19:02 am
Amazing how Chelsea are getting away with all this spending.
Red-Soldier

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28333 on: Yesterday at 11:21:41 am
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:19:02 am
Amazing how Chelsea are getting away with all this spending.

Not really though, is it. 

lionel_messias

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28334 on: Yesterday at 11:25:02 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:17:54 am
The biggest concern is the Saudi involvement with Clearlake. That means the Saudis have a stake in two Premier Leagues clubs. How is that not a conflict of interest?

Yeah I mean what you are saying is morally correct but I don't believe you can follow the trail of money completely. Football authorities don't even limit or disapprove majority investers from Saudi/Qatar etc let alone finding out where these sorts invest smaller stakes.
jillc

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28335 on: Yesterday at 11:28:26 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:25:02 am
Yeah I mean what you are saying is morally correct but I don't believe you can follow the trail of money completely. Football authorities don't even limit or disapprove majority investers from Saudi/Qatar etc let alone finding out where these sorts invest smaller stakes.

The point is though the moment they found out the Saudi's were involved the authorities should have said no to Clearlake being part of the takeover. If you can't follow a money trail then that should be setting off all sorts of warnings anyway.
Red-Soldier

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28336 on: Yesterday at 11:39:33 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:28:26 am
The point is though the moment they found out the Saudi's were involved the authorities should have said no to Clearlake being part of the takeover. If you can't follow a money trail then that should be setting off all sorts of warnings anyway.

 ;D

Do you realise how shady football and this country is.

We've just a World Cup in Qatar.
jillc

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28337 on: Yesterday at 11:41:38 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:39:33 am
;D

Do you realise how shady football and this country is.

We've just a World Cup in Qatar.

I'm quite aware of the fact that there was a World Cup in Qatar, thanks. But I think I have the right to ask the question why the authorities are not doing their bloody job.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28338 on: Yesterday at 11:56:20 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:25:02 am
Yeah I mean what you are saying is morally correct but I don't believe you can follow the trail of money completely. Football authorities don't even limit or disapprove majority investers from Saudi/Qatar etc let alone finding out where these sorts invest smaller stakes.

Football is one of the most corrupt sports on earth, money can buy you anything.
Red-Soldier

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28339 on: Yesterday at 11:57:56 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:41:38 am
I'm quite aware of the fact that there was a World Cup in Qatar, thanks. But I think I have the right to ask the question why the authorities are not doing their bloody job.

Are you expecting a corrupt sport, not to be corrupt?

They couldn't give a shit about write or wrong.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28340 on: Yesterday at 11:59:36 am
Clearlake are managing the PIF's funds, right?

PIF haven't invested in Clearlake. There's a difference.
Legs

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28341 on: Yesterday at 12:00:15 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:18:24 am
How do the Saudis benefit if no one knows its the Saudis?

Good question one I cant answer.

Something seems off I know fees have gone up since Roman arrived but this is insane levels now.
rossipersempre

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28342 on: Yesterday at 12:42:28 pm
So, the very odd and specific £1.5bn "investment" commitment that was announced on top of the £2bn+ sale price,  that was supposed to be in "both the mens and womens' teams, and stadium development, across a period of 10 years" actually meant "almost half of it on the mens team over 6 months, with the other half splurged when the summer window comes back round again".

Anyone would think that this £1.5bn cash pile was in fact NOT the same as the £1.5bn "loan" Abramovic didn't exactly write off, but wants back at some point once his mate stops waging war. "Sorry Roman *shrugs* this is awkward but we've spent it..."
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28343 on: Yesterday at 12:55:07 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64467160

Quote
Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk has apologised for using a racial slur in a TikTok video posted in July 2022.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Blues in January in a £89m deal, was reciting a rap song in the now removed video.

"Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused," the Ukrainian's representative said in a statement.

"While his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate."

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out has said it "condemns the use of all racial slurs irrespective of context".

"The use of this term by high-profile figures in football can only serve to alienate people from the game."

He's slotting right in there really
demain

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28344 on: Yesterday at 12:58:02 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 11:59:36 am
Clearlake are managing the PIF's funds, right?

PIF haven't invested in Clearlake. There's a difference.

Yes, it's just deranged lunacy at this stage. Clearlake manage capital from all major sovereign wealth funds, PIF might have allocated a bigger percentage, however, it's no different to any other large private equity funds.

They are playing with someone else's money, there's no skin in the game for Boehly or Clearlake. The problem will arise when the LPs start demanding a return on their investment in 4-5 years, which is when to expect a strategic divestment sale in the club.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28345 on: Yesterday at 01:53:01 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:55:07 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64467160

He's slotting right in there really


Endearing himsef to the fanbase. Did he sing it on the Tube?
Samie

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28346 on: Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm
The fat Oompah Loompah has spend £600 million in two transfer windows. :D
PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28347 on: Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm
The fat Oompah Loompah has spend £600 million in two transfer windows. :D

And sacked their CL winning manager. I am actually looking forward to see how bad he can fuck them up ...
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28348 on: Yesterday at 11:20:32 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm
And sacked their CL winning manager. I am actually looking forward to see how bad he can fuck them up ...
They are funding this through debt. It's certainly a very risky strategy.
PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28349 on: Today at 12:12:48 am
Chelsea sent the wrong documents for the Hakim Ziyech deal 3 times! PSG will appeal this tomorrow morning in view of the attitude from the English club, reports @bruno_salomon.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
CraigDS

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28350 on: Today at 12:16:13 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm
The fat Oompah Loompah has spend £600 million in two transfer windows. :D

Has his company recent had a mystery (def-not Russian) investor?  ::)
Terry de Niro

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28351 on: Today at 12:17:18 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:12:48 am
Chelsea sent the wrong documents for the Hakim Ziyech deal 3 times! PSG will appeal this tomorrow morning in view of the attitude from the English club, reports @bruno_salomon.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64478784

MBL?

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28352 on: Today at 12:26:08 am
Ive decided Im going to be a chelsea fan from now on. Ive not many songs to learn but does anyone know of a starter pack?
PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28353 on: Today at 12:29:53 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:26:08 am
Ive decided Im going to be a chelsea fan from now on. Ive not many songs to learn but does anyone know of a starter pack?

Any Nazi song should be fine ...

Terry de Niro

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28354 on: Today at 12:33:35 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:26:08 am
Ive decided Im going to be a chelsea fan from now on. Ive not many songs to learn but does anyone know of a starter pack?
"We're racist and that's the way we like it"
MBL?

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28355 on: Today at 01:14:48 am
Lads I already know the songs. I think we can all agree they are bangers but I need to go in deep and do it quickly. Ill bring back the loads of money thing for starters.
Offline Draex

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28356 on: Today at 07:05:19 am »
Interesting to see what happens if a player gets a long term injury a year into their 8 year contract.. seems an utterly suicidal strategy. Looks good for the twitter masses but a hugely bloated squad, discontent could be rife and 8 year contracts at huge wages..
Online Nick110581

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28357 on: Today at 07:08:20 am »
Yet they still have a Manager who wont stay.
Online Red_Mist

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28358 on: Today at 07:33:58 am »
Chelsea spent more in January than the combined total of all clubs in the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 is a mad thing to read on bbc sport this morning. And presumably all within FFP rules.

So these FFP rules. Are they like no club is allowed to spend money on fancy tea bags. Yorkshire or PG Tips are allowed, but otherwise own brands only. Anyone found in breach will be fined 50p

What an absolute fuckin joke of a game we waste time watching.
Online JRed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28359 on: Today at 07:34:17 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:55:07 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64467160

He's slotting right in there really
Fans favourite already I would imagine
