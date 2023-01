Them giving those 7-8-9 years deal will screw them once most of those players end up being a flop and they will have to pay then off for the remainder of their contracts.



It feels like only a slightly less stupid idea than the Barcelona "levers". By spreading so many big transfers over so many future years they're severely eating into their FFP wriggle room for the best part of the next decade. If the crop of players signed now don't deliver then they're going to struggle to refresh things much.I do follow the logic of signing a group of younger players and them developing together but it ignores that to win anything these days you've got to overcome sportswashing empires. Spurs tried it and repeatedly fell at the last hurdle. Chelsea fans don't seem the type to accept a five year plan.