Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"

ScouserAtHeart

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 15, 2023, 01:19:20 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on January 14, 2023, 07:08:26 pm
Fofana: £71m
 Cucurella: £58m
 Sterling: £50m
 Kouliably: £34m
 Badiashile: £34m
 Chukwuemeka: £16m
 Auba: £11m
 Fofana: £11m
 Santos: £11m
João Felix: £10m
 Slonina: £8m
 Zakaria: £3m
 Mudryk: £88m
 Nkunku: £63m


465m in less than a year since cowboy todd took over, and stuck in midtable looking total shite and with no CL next season

All that and he chose Graham Potter
SamLad

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 15, 2023, 02:34:28 pm
Mudryk confirmed.
Arrowsmith

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 15, 2023, 03:00:36 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on January 15, 2023, 01:19:20 pm
All that and he chose Graham Potter
For all the good he's done they'd have been better off with Brian Potter.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 15, 2023, 03:24:16 pm
They announced the signing while their team is in thyme middle of a league match.  ;D
SamLad

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 15, 2023, 03:39:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on January 15, 2023, 03:24:16 pm
They announced the signing while their team is in thyme middle of a league match.  ;D
yep.  ridiculous.
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 15, 2023, 04:23:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on January 15, 2023, 03:24:16 pm
They announced the signing while their team is in thyme middle of a league match.  ;D

Not really a sage decision...
cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 15, 2023, 05:15:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on January 15, 2023, 03:24:16 pm
They announced the signing while their team is in thyme middle of a league match.  ;D

Maybe Neil Atkinson's theory that transfers are their usp maybe correct
jonkrux

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 15, 2023, 10:46:01 pm
Just saw a post on Facebook that these fuckers have spent more in the last 6 months than we have in the last ten transfer windows.
KevLFC

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 16, 2023, 04:37:25 pm
How does FFP work here? They out spent the likes of City and Newcastle. Where do all these players fit in a 25 man squad?
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 19, 2023, 05:39:34 pm
And Another One!

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1616114816833421313

Quote
Chelsea have agreed terms to sign Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven. 20yo left-footed right winger expected to travel to London. Initially a gap in valuation but deal for England U21 intl now expected to be done @TheAthleticFC
 after @RikElfrink #CFC #PSV
clinical

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 19, 2023, 05:58:43 pm
Athletic reporting they want other 2 after this guy. How big is their squad? Do they even have space?

Surely their plan is to get rid of a few but now clubs will know they are desperate to sell and the players wanting to leave as they won't play.
Bullet500

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 19, 2023, 06:39:14 pm
"Will Chelsea's Transfer Spend Break Financial Fair Play Rules?" - https://swissramble.substack.com/p/will-chelseas-transfer-spend-break
Samie

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 19, 2023, 06:45:01 pm
The fat fuck has nearly spent £300m in a year.  :o
Hoenheim

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 19, 2023, 06:52:58 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on January 19, 2023, 06:39:14 pm
"Will Chelsea's Transfer Spend Break Financial Fair Play Rules?" - https://swissramble.substack.com/p/will-chelseas-transfer-spend-break

"Even if Chelsea end up as a little above the allowable loss, they will not be overly concerned. Looking at the most recent UEFA penalties announced in September 2022, the payments were not too onerous for a club with Chelseas financial backing.
Even when the fine was as much as 65m (for Paris Saint-Germain), only a small amount of the settlement was paid immediately (10m) with the remaining 55m conditional. This would depend on future compliance with targets and Chelseas board would be confident of better figures in the future."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Everything you need to know about FFP, it's an absolute joke, it exists so more money goes into UAFA's coffers.
Penalise the c*nts 15-20 points and then FFP will mean something
rossipersempre

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 19, 2023, 07:09:07 pm
They need to worry far more about being financially fucked long-term by Augustus Gloop in charge of football matters, than any pitiful fine imposed for breaching FFP.
AmanShah21

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 19, 2023, 07:58:13 pm
They are taking some huge gambles in tying up their future funds and wages so frivolously.
Fofana has a 7 yr deal and he's gone through 6 months without playing. If his iniury record doesnt improve, he could end up a massive load on the wage bill. Imagine if Naby or Ox had received 7 yr deals when they signed here.
A lot of Chelsea's business style aligns with Baseball trading with the massive long contracts. I can see them getting value on some but being badly bogged down with the others, so it'll be a gamble how this ends up for them but for sure it doesnt seem to be the right way to build a squad where you accumulate more than you need and then try to get rid of surplus. They'll probably be letting go of a few at pretty bargain prices I suspect.
btroom

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 19, 2023, 08:06:30 pm
Chelsea already got away with it. with them owing 1.6 billion to russian and it was written off just like that. football allowing worst charachters spend unlimited money at horrible clubs without any consequences
Bullet500

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 22, 2023, 03:17:29 pm
Fromola

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
January 22, 2023, 03:22:36 pm
Quote from: btroom on January 19, 2023, 08:06:30 pm
Chelsea already got away with it. with them owing 1.6 billion to russian and it was written off just like that. football allowing worst charachters spend unlimited money at horrible clubs without any consequences

It was basically given to them to spend again on transfers.
Samie

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 05:43:08 pm
 ;D

Quote
Chelsea show interest in Everton due Gordon and Onana in what promises to be a frantic end to the transfer window with bids expected for Gusto and Fernandes.
Hazell

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 05:51:00 pm
Ok so where are Chelsea getting all of this money? Like seriously.
Bullet500

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 07:54:10 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:51:00 pm
Ok so where are Chelsea getting all of this money? Like seriously.
Amortisation over long contracts. Exploiting a loophole.

UEFA just announced that contract amortisation duration will be 5 years from the next window. https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1617587901386182656
Hazell

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 07:55:19 pm
That's to do with FFP though. I meant how are they paying clubs for their players and how are they paying all of these players?
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 07:56:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:43:08 pm
;D

So they are bidding for Onana, Gordon, Gusto and Fernandes?
MBL?

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Yesterday at 10:29:23 pm
Just saw something on YouTube from the athletic that they have could put out a team of forwards if you count yer man they are signing in the summer. This was before recent links to Gordon as well. Also that they still need a striker ;D

There are going to be some huge discount deals for decent players who arent getting a look in there.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Today at 07:14:05 am
I understand how the long contracts and sales proceeds may mean they just about squeal through on FFP. What I cannot for the life of me understand is how Clearlakes investors are okay with all this money being thrown at the club. Where are the returns on that money coming from?
