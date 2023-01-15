They are taking some huge gambles in tying up their future funds and wages so frivolously.

Fofana has a 7 yr deal and he's gone through 6 months without playing. If his iniury record doesnt improve, he could end up a massive load on the wage bill. Imagine if Naby or Ox had received 7 yr deals when they signed here.

A lot of Chelsea's business style aligns with Baseball trading with the massive long contracts. I can see them getting value on some but being badly bogged down with the others, so it'll be a gamble how this ends up for them but for sure it doesnt seem to be the right way to build a squad where you accumulate more than you need and then try to get rid of surplus. They'll probably be letting go of a few at pretty bargain prices I suspect.