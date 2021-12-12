« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 701 702 703 704 705 [706]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 122120 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28200 on: Yesterday at 05:09:47 pm »
What I hope is that in a few years time when Chelsea are once again tiny and insignificant, people will still remember what arrogant racist horrible bunch of cunting fan base they have, and not slide into the feeling sorry for them they suffered enough zone.
When the Chelsea Millwall matches come back as a fixture, I hope youll all be backing the lions in the lets faacking have it derby.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,672
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28201 on: Yesterday at 05:10:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:09:47 pm
What I hope is that in a few years time when Chelsea are once again tiny and insignificant, people will still remember what arrogant racist horrible bunch of cunting fan base they have, and not slide into the feeling sorry for them they suffered enough zone.
When the Chelsea Millwall matches come back as a fixture, I hope youll all be backing the lions in the lets faacking have it derby.

They're one and the same. The only difference is one won the lottery. Fuck them both.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,234
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28202 on: Yesterday at 05:17:08 pm »
Quote from: harris on Yesterday at 04:40:41 pm
Oh dear, still going on about Chelsea fans being racist. Sure, there are some, but the vast majority of the fanbase is a world away from what it was in the 1980's.
First PL club to have a black manager. It was that move which saw the fans flood back in support of the club. First club to field a team with not a single British player. Black and foreign players becoming fan favs and legends.
Not that I personally care about being called a racist by anyone on today's Left.
Behave. You still have a major problem with far-right racist scumbags.

Millwall with money.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28203 on: Yesterday at 05:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:10:59 pm
They're one and the same. The only difference is one won the lottery. Fuck them both.

Good point, they should probably merge . The London lions
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,428
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28204 on: Yesterday at 05:42:48 pm »
Quote from: harris on Yesterday at 04:49:08 pm
....Like it or not, we are 2 time champs of Europe and World Champs....

I'm afraid in these parts that's small fry my friend.

Like turning up to a heavily endowed porno shoot desperately trying to find your micropenis.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,660
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28205 on: Yesterday at 05:56:33 pm »
Imagine if Simeone goes to this lot at the end of the season, they'll be horrible.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28206 on: Yesterday at 06:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:56:33 pm
Imagine if Simeone goes to this lot at the end of the season, they'll be horribler.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,234
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28207 on: Yesterday at 06:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:42:48 pm
I'm afraid in these parts that's small fry my friend.

Like turning up to a heavily endowed porno shoot desperately trying to find your micropenis.
Talking from experience there, Andy?

 ;)
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28208 on: Yesterday at 06:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:15:12 pm
Talking from experience there, Andy?

 ;)
most people would have used the "bring a knife to a gunfight" analogy :)
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,374
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28209 on: Yesterday at 06:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:56:33 pm
Imagine if Simeone goes to this lot at the end of the season, they'll be horrible.

Would require another 300m+ to sign the snidiest players on offer. They're half way there, to be fair.
Logged

Offline Bob Sacamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,163
  • Alleged Manc and/or Gooner
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28210 on: Yesterday at 06:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:00:29 pm
You do know that the money now they spend is not being written off right? They'll have to pay back the money Boehly is spending like crazy.

Will they? Between FFP having no teeth and sovereign wealth funds ever at the ready to buy a prestigious club for a premium I don't put a lot of stock in financial doomsday scenarios.

But I would love to be wrong.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,428
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28211 on: Yesterday at 07:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:15:12 pm
Talking from experience there, Andy?

 ;)

 :lmao

Got demoted to mopping up, all I was good for.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,081
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28212 on: Yesterday at 10:23:15 pm »
 ;D That fat fuck Boehly is off his head.

Quote
Chelsea have entered talks with PSV over a deal to sign Noni Madueke.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,854
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28213 on: Yesterday at 10:24:32 pm »
Just need that SIGN ALL PLAYERS meme.

I thought he was supposed to be stepping down from the Sporting Director role anyway?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28214 on: Yesterday at 10:26:25 pm »
maybe he's confusing football and football -- most NFL teams have about 45-50 player squads.
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,374
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28215 on: Yesterday at 10:58:02 pm »
This is going to end in disaster, isn't it?

I can't see how this is sustainable. Especially considering they're going backwards. They're not getting Champions League next year anyway. How about another season without? It will end in tears. Certainly not mine.  ;D
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,840
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28216 on: Today at 08:11:28 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 10:58:02 pm
This is going to end in disaster, isn't it?

I can't see how this is sustainable. Especially considering they're going backwards. They're not getting Champions League next year anyway. How about another season without? It will end in tears. Certainly not mine.  ;D

Nah, we're all just jealous of their spending apparently
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28217 on: Today at 09:06:18 am »
I think the top 8 get into the play offs, theyre not far off, cowboy Todd might still be dreaming of the super bowl, hence why hes pushing the envelope.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,296
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28218 on: Today at 09:08:14 am »
He's throwing money around like at some strip club. How is Chelsea being unchecked in their spending by the league etc?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,081
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28219 on: Today at 05:45:14 pm »
Fuck off you Oompah Loompah!

Ornstein reporting.
 

Quote
Chelsea have reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for Mykhailo Mudryk. 70m + 30m add-ons. 7+ year contract agreed. Leaving Turkey for London to undergo medical.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,514
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28220 on: Today at 05:49:31 pm »
Sort of funny in the short term after North Bank singing his praises for so long.

But another nail in the coffin in terms of trying to find good value for money transfers anywhere in Europe now.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,854
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28221 on: Today at 06:02:30 pm »
But, but...I thought Mudryk was a Gooner? Wore their top in a video and everything.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,854
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28222 on: Today at 06:03:57 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:08:14 am
He's throwing money around like at some strip club. How is Chelsea being unchecked in their spending by the league etc?

It would be nice if we could have owners who were a happy medium between this guy and FSG.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28223 on: Today at 06:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:02:30 pm
But, but...I thought Mudryk was a Gooner? Wore their top in a video and everything.

If he wants midtable, then so be it. We got bigger fish to fry now.
Logged

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28224 on: Today at 06:20:07 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:08:14 am
He's throwing money around like at some strip club. How is Chelsea being unchecked in their spending by the league etc?

La Liga chief calling the PL out for what it is.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/12/premier-league-not-financially-sustainable-says-javier-tebas
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,200
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28225 on: Today at 06:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 06:20:07 pm
La Liga chief calling the PL out for what it is.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/12/premier-league-not-financially-sustainable-says-javier-tebas

He should maybe get his own house in order before throwing stones.
Logged

Online T.Mills

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28226 on: Today at 06:45:14 pm »
Another signing.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28227 on: Today at 07:08:26 pm »
 Fofana: £71m
 Cucurella: £58m
 Sterling: £50m
 Kouliably: £34m
 Badiashile: £34m
 Chukwuemeka: £16m
 Auba: £11m
 Fofana: £11m
 Santos: £11m
João Felix: £10m
 Slonina: £8m
 Zakaria: £3m
 Mudryk: £88m
 Nkunku: £63m


465m in less than a year since cowboy todd took over, and stuck in midtable looking total shite and with no CL next season
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,854
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28228 on: Today at 07:13:06 pm »
14 new signings in his first season. Probably hasn't even finished yet either :lmao
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,014
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28229 on: Today at 07:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:02:30 pm
But, but...I thought Mudryk was a Gooner? Wore their top in a video and everything.

He was until Chelsea offered him more money, showing his true colours obviously.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28230 on: Today at 07:28:54 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:26:19 pm
He was until Chelsea offered him more money, showing his true colours obviously.

It wasnt him to be fair, Shakhtar never accepted our offers, Chelsea just paid them whatever they wanted, which is way beyond what we were prepared, its great for Shakhtar. For is it could be worse, he couldve gone to one of our rivals.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,574
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28231 on: Today at 07:46:30 pm »
What are the odds for Mudryk to get sent off in his first Chelsea match?
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28232 on: Today at 07:57:48 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:46:30 pm
What are the odds for Mudryk to get sent off in his first Chelsea match?

Thatll be at Anfield

Liverpool - chelsea  must be the 2 most out of form teams in the league, with everton.
Logged

Online btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28233 on: Today at 08:45:56 pm »
Why nobody stopping todd wasting money? he is not like oil country or oligarch. reminds me of moshiri but he had russian spending money for him
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,159
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28234 on: Today at 08:58:05 pm »
Is FFP not a thing ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,735
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28235 on: Today at 09:15:02 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 08:45:56 pm
Why nobody stopping todd wasting money? he is not like oil country or oligarch. reminds me of moshiri but he had russian spending money for him
I read a while back that the Saudis were part of the consortium. Makes you wonder if that's where the money's coming from.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,067
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28236 on: Today at 09:28:27 pm »
All part of the sale:


Of the total amount, £2.5bn (2.9 billion) will be allocated as the actual purchase price for the club shares. This money will be transferred to a frozen bank account in the UK, and the entire amount will be used for humanitarian efforts towards Ukrainian families affected by the Russian invasion.

Apart from the outright purchase of the club shares, a further £1.75bn (2bn) will be invested into the club's development including both the men's and women's teams, the academy, the Chelsea Foundation as well as the modernisation of Stamford Bridge and other club facilities.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,666
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28237 on: Today at 09:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:58:05 pm
Is FFP not a thing ?

I get the feeling they have spread the fees over many seasons, so its probably 450mill paid over 5 seasons, which if these signings dont work out means they are totally fucked.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28238 on: Today at 09:33:33 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:28:27 pm
All part of the sale:


Of the total amount, £2.5bn (2.9 billion) will be allocated as the actual purchase price for the club shares. This money will be transferred to a frozen bank account in the UK, and the entire amount will be used for humanitarian efforts towards Ukrainian families affected by the Russian invasion.

Apart from the outright purchase of the club shares, a further £1.75bn (2bn) will be invested into the club's development including both the men's and women's teams, the academy, the Chelsea Foundation as well as the modernisation of Stamford Bridge and other club facilities.
I wonder how much is left for the stadium and London is more expensive.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 701 702 703 704 705 [706]   Go Up
« previous next »
 