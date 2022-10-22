« previous next »
Won't be long now.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:24:01 pm
Their

Thanks grammar, where would I be without you 😆
These are worse than us!
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:54:19 am
These are worse than us!

I remember last season you'd watch games like United against Spurs and laugh at how bad the quality was compared to watching us. That's what next week will be like. A comedown from those cup finals against them last season which were high quality.
Over the moon about how badly its going for them. Karma is really rolling up its sleeves on this one.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:49:36 am
Over the moon about how badly its going for them. Karma is really rolling up its sleeves on this one.


Even though theyre owned by a billionaire hedge fund, theres a certain arrogance and invincibility that comes with a dodgy russian oligarch or an oil country that they're definitely missing, its been transfered to Newcastle that.

They're 10 points above the EV so relegation wont happen, but midtable obscurity for the next few years would be nice, we ll see how much of their global fan base will stick with them
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm
Now the Russian thief isn't there they have dropped back to mid table mediocrity that we remember that disgusting club fondly for.

The new owners have spent more in a year than Abramovich ever did, so the decline has nothing whatsoever to do with money!
Furthermore. Chelsea were not a mid table nothing team before Roman. They were in the CL and as a Liverpool fan you should know that, seeing that it was a last game of the season shoot out between Chelsea and Liverpool for the final CL place. Also, Chelsea had won 5 major trophies from 97-2002 and never out the top six. We were on a par with Liverpool as the joint 3rd most successful club between those years.
Quote from: harris on Today at 10:08:27 am
The new owners have spent more in a year than Abramovich ever did, so the decline has nothing whatsoever to do with money!
Furthermore. Chelsea were not a mid table nothing team before Roman. They were in the CL and as a Liverpool fan you should know that, seeing that it was a last game of the season shoot out between Chelsea and Liverpool for the final CL place. Also, Chelsea had won 5 major trophies from 97-2002 and never out the top six. We were on a par with Liverpool as the joint 3rd most successful club between those years.

Tremendous :lmao

Why is Kepa playing so much? Another very poor effort from him on the second goal.
Funny how this Chelsea fan forgets about their 4 major trophies they won from their inception in 1905 to 1996. ;D

The definition of a mid table mediocrity with relegations thrown in that are on par with ADFC before they were bought out by a nefarious ownership, small clubs who won the blood soaked petro lottery.

Both clubs history of a 4 years of trophies in one decade would be their glory years for their entire history, sadly they bent over, bowed down and took the blood stained sportswash money.

Have a conversation with any Chelsea fan about what a insignificant club they were for about 8 decades and they bring up this flurry of trophies won that coincidentally ended just as the Russian Thief took over.

To me they'll always be that small club with a tainted era propped up by a heinous Siberian Mobster, they are resorting to being that plucky west London team in their small out of date stadium again. :D



"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:50:14 pm
Remember when they gave Potter a 5 year deal

Please just make sure he is sacked after our match. No more new bounce.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:50:14 pm
Remember when they gave Potter a 5 year deal

they also let him completely dismantle Brightons coaching staff and take FIVE of them with him!  Thats going to be some payout.  Not that it matters to Chelsea it seems.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:14:34 am
Tremendous :lmao

I cant be arsed going and doing the maths, but I suspect hes talking bollocks.

When I was a kid these were a yo-yo team with racist fans, the Russian gangsters money has only changed part of that.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:25:54 pm
I cant be arsed going and doing the maths, but I suspect hes talking bollocks.

When I was a kid these were a yo-yo team with racist fans, the Russian gangsters money has only changed part of that.
If you use the admittedly questionable football inflation calculators, the two biggest spending summers in football history are Madrid 09 and Chelsea 04 still.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:25:54 pm
I cant be arsed going and doing the maths, but I suspect hes talking bollocks.

When I was a kid these were a yo-yo team with racist fans, the Russian gangsters money has only changed part of that.

2nd division team in the 80s, they got relegated twice. It wouldve been laughable 20 years ago to suggest chelsea are on a par with Spurs nevermind Arsenal. Anyway, back to being Milwall now.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:58:19 pm
2nd division team in the 80s, they got relegated twice. It wouldve been laughable 20 years ago to suggest chelsea are on a par with Spurs nevermind Arsenal. Anyway, back to being Milwall now.
Chelsea were definitely a better team and more successful than Spurs (in then recent times) 20 years ago.
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:03:51 pm
Chelsea were definitely a better team and more successful than Spurs (in then recent times) 20 years ago.

Yeah they swapped places at some point in the early to mid 90s I think.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:54:19 am
These are worse than us!
There.
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:03:51 pm
Chelsea were definitely a better team and more successful than Spurs (in then recent times) 20 years ago.

Never bigger though, they had the same feel as a glamorous Leicester of recent years. Leicester have won the league and the cup but theyre nowhere near Spurs in size.
Oooh Glamorous Leicester, thats pretty good North Bank ;)
Glamorous Leicesteris that not Nottingham?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:27:25 pm
Glamorous Leicesteris that not Nottingham?

double negative?
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 03:30:04 pm
double negative?

Apologies.

Glamorous Leicesteris that tingham?

"Glamorous Leicester" is a great oxymoron, like Successful Tottenham. Or Honourable Abu Dhabi.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:31:16 pm
Apologies.

Glamorous Leicesteris that tingham?
Excellent ;D
How many times did we think they were finally blowing up, only for them to win a major trophy the next year? This is what they do....sack managers, turnover their squad, and win trophies.
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Today at 03:58:39 pm
How many times did we think they were finally blowing up, only for them to win a major trophy the next year? This is what they do....sack managers, turnover their squad, and win trophies.

You do know that the money now they spend is not being written off right? They'll have to pay back the money Boehly is spending like crazy.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:45:08 am
Funny how this

Have a conversation with any Chelsea fan about what a insignificant club they were for about 8 decades and they bring up this flurry of trophies won that coincidentally ended just as the Russian Thief took over.




The flurry of trophies did end just before Roman took over. We went two seasons without winning anything before he arrived.
Fucking hell, didn't know you were back  ;D
Quote from: harris on Today at 10:08:27 am
The new owners have spent more in a year than Abramovich ever did, so the decline has nothing whatsoever to do with money!
Furthermore. Chelsea were not a mid table nothing team before Roman. They were in the CL and as a Liverpool fan you should know that, seeing that it was a last game of the season shoot out between Chelsea and Liverpool for the final CL place. Also, Chelsea had won 5 major trophies from 97-2002 and never out the top six. We were on a par with Liverpool as the joint 3rd most successful club between those years.

Delusional as ever I see.

You're on your way back to your insignificant box where you belong. Enjoy the downfall  :wave
