Funny how this Chelsea fan forgets about their 4 major trophies they won from their inception in 1905 to 1996.The definition of a mid table mediocrity with relegations thrown in that are on par with ADFC before they were bought out by a nefarious ownership, small clubs who won the blood soaked petro lottery.Both clubs history of a 4 years of trophies in one decade would be their glory years for their entire history, sadly they bent over, bowed down and took the blood stained sportswash money.Have a conversation with any Chelsea fan about what a insignificant club they were for about 8 decades and they bring up this flurry of trophies won that coincidentally ended just as the Russian Thief took over.To me they'll always be that small club with a tainted era propped up by a heinous Siberian Mobster, they are resorting to being that plucky west London team in their small out of date stadium again.