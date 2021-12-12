« previous next »
rossipersempre

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28120 on: Yesterday at 11:21:12 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:15:47 am
Just depends if you value money over a good career doesn't it - it's not like he would have been struggling financially, and he likely would have landed the Spurs job or similar next time it comes up had he stayed at Brighton.
That particular door hasn't closed...just ask Andre Villas-Boas.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28121 on: Yesterday at 11:22:47 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:21:12 am
That particular door hasn't closed...just ask Andre Villas-Boas.

Can't imagine Spurs fans or Levy going for that now. They are a much bigger club than they were back then.

I think Potter will have to go to Leicester/Everton/Villa level and try and work his way back up.
Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28122 on: Yesterday at 11:23:24 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:22:47 am
Can't imagine Spurs fans or Levy going for that now. They are a much bigger club than they were back then.

I think Potter will have to go to Leicester/Everton/Villa level and try and work his way back up.

well thats just mean.
tonysleft

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28123 on: Yesterday at 12:00:22 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:21:12 am
That particular door hasn't closed...just ask Andre Villas-Boas.
Indeed. If Potter gets sacked people won't put it on him, it'll be put on Boehly and the insanely bad recruitment in the summer. And probably fairly so, he walked into a complete mess.
The North Bank

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28124 on: Yesterday at 01:10:33 pm »
Potter calling it the most difficult Job in football... having unlimited funds to add to a team thats already in cL.. hes not coming across like the genius the media painted him to be, good thing hes English.
klopptopia

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28125 on: Yesterday at 01:22:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:36:33 am
Simeone is leaving at the end of the season so he wants to stay at Atletico and see how he gets on with the next manager, assume he's quite settled in Spain.

Did not know that, thanks.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28126 on: Yesterday at 01:25:03 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 12:00:22 pm
Indeed. If Potter gets sacked people won't put it on him, it'll be put on Boehly and the insanely bad recruitment in the summer. And probably fairly so, he walked into a complete mess.

Foreign manager doing badly - He's not up to the job
English manager doing badly - It's all the foreign owners fault
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28127 on: Yesterday at 01:25:25 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:10:33 pm
Potter calling it the most difficult Job in football... having unlimited funds to add to a team thats already in cL.. hes not coming across like the genius the media painted him to be, good thing hes English.

He doesn't have any say in where those unlimited funds are being spent though, does he? He's been left with a very unbalanced squad.
SamLad

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28128 on: Yesterday at 01:30:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:55:07 am
He's asking to be sacked
he needs to add a bit of arm-waving and shrieking "I'm lost! Help!" to his press conferences.
The North Bank

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28129 on: Yesterday at 07:07:40 pm »
Joao Felix starts , will be interested to see , nice game this, two midtable teams !
Hazell

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28130 on: Yesterday at 07:34:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:07:40 pm
Joao Felix starts , will be interested to see , nice game this, two midtable teams !

Steady, Fulham could overtake us tonight.

Oh.
kavah

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28131 on: Yesterday at 09:58:37 pm »
Frankie back to Chelsea?
SamLad

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28132 on: Yesterday at 09:59:09 pm »
no wins in 9 PL games.

hahahahahahahahahahahahaha
deano2727

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28133 on: Yesterday at 10:00:39 pm »
Yeah, well.. if we're shite, Chelsea are shiter.

 ;D
Tobelius

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28134 on: Yesterday at 10:02:02 pm »
Over £300m spent in a year and still garbage.  ;D
The North Bank

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28135 on: Yesterday at 10:03:07 pm »
Chelsea fans singing we want our Chelsea back

You got them back! This is the real chelsea. Fighting it out with Fulham and brentford
klopptopia

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28136 on: Yesterday at 10:07:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:03:07 pm
Chelsea fans singing we want our Chelsea back

Haha, what does that even mean?
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28137 on: Yesterday at 10:10:07 pm »
Can't buy a win ;)
elbow

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28138 on: Yesterday at 10:11:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:03:07 pm
Chelsea fans singing we want our Chelsea back

You got them back! This is the real chelsea. Fighting it out with Fulham and brentford

Check out this fella, top of the league and he's all giddy.

You're right though!
Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28139 on: Yesterday at 10:12:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:59:09 pm
no wins in 9 PL games.

hahahahahahahahahahahahaha

1. They beat Bournemouth.
SamLad

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28140 on: Yesterday at 10:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:12:45 pm
1. They beat Bournemouth.
damn commentators.
Fromola

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28141 on: Yesterday at 10:15:38 pm »
Need to win the CL to get back in it so just how much will the owner continue to throw at the transfer market this month?
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28142 on: Yesterday at 10:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:12:45 pm
1. They beat Bournemouth.
It's still relegation form though and that's not saying that we're much better.
Paul1611

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28143 on: Yesterday at 10:17:31 pm »
Fully expecting potter to be fired in the morning, and boehly installing himself as manager  ;)
The North Bank

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28144 on: Yesterday at 10:18:29 pm »
Hes hopeless that potter . I hope they keep him though, back him like Arsenal backed Arteta
Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28145 on: Yesterday at 10:18:39 pm »
Some of those 5 coaches Potter nabbed from Brighton to take with him to Chelsea may be having a few regrets about now  :P
Hazell

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28146 on: Yesterday at 10:19:06 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:15:43 pm
It's still relegation form though and that's not saying that we're much better.

We've won 4 of our last 5 in the league ;)
HeartAndSoul

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28147 on: Yesterday at 10:21:16 pm »
These lot make us look decent  :D

Will be a battle of whos fell further off the cliff when we meet next weekend
The North Bank

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28148 on: Yesterday at 10:21:54 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:21:16 pm
These lot make us look decent  :D

Will be a battle of whos fell further off the cliff when we meet next weekend

Their only hope is the new manager bounce
Passmaster Molby

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28149 on: Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm »
Potter looked shell shocked tonight, like he wants to be put out of his misery. Not sure he is enjoying coaching and managing a gang of over paid prima donnas just looking for a payday.

There recruitment has been horrendous, it really has.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28150 on: Yesterday at 10:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
Potter looked shell shocked tonight, like he wants to be put out of his misery. Not sure he is enjoying coaching and managing a gang of over paid prima donnas just looking for a payday.

There recruitment has been horrendous, it really has.

Their
Hazell

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28151 on: Yesterday at 10:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
There recruitment has been horrendous, it really has.

RedSince86

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28152 on: Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm »
Now the Russian thief isn't there they have dropped back to mid table mediocrity that we remember that disgusting club fondly for.
TAA66

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28153 on: Yesterday at 10:58:00 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm
Now the Russian thief isn't there they have dropped back to mid table mediocrity that we remember that disgusting club fondly for.

Theyve been spending like the Russian thief is still there though
AmanShah21

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28154 on: Yesterday at 10:59:48 pm »
6 points from the last 9 games now. Out of both cups, albeit to a better side, but it'll be interesting to see how trigger happy Boehly is or if he will double down on the manager he brought in to start his own project his way.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28155 on: Yesterday at 11:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:24:01 pm
Their

there there
there there



....The sound of Potter being consoled.
Offline newterp

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28156 on: Yesterday at 11:44:12 pm »
Hahah that's good:

Ciao Felix.
Offline farawayred

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28157 on: Yesterday at 11:46:48 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm
Now the Russian thief isn't there they have dropped back to mid table mediocrity that we remember that disgusting club fondly for.
The bigger team from London won, eh?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28158 on: Yesterday at 11:50:14 pm »
Remember when they gave Potter a 5 year deal
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28159 on: Today at 01:07:28 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:50:14 pm
Remember when they gave Potter a 5 year deal
They probably thought they were getting Harry Potter.
