Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28120 on: Today at 11:21:12 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:15:47 am
Just depends if you value money over a good career doesn't it - it's not like he would have been struggling financially, and he likely would have landed the Spurs job or similar next time it comes up had he stayed at Brighton.
That particular door hasn't closed...just ask Andre Villas-Boas.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28121 on: Today at 11:22:47 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:21:12 am
That particular door hasn't closed...just ask Andre Villas-Boas.

Can't imagine Spurs fans or Levy going for that now. They are a much bigger club than they were back then.

I think Potter will have to go to Leicester/Everton/Villa level and try and work his way back up.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28122 on: Today at 11:23:24 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:22:47 am
Can't imagine Spurs fans or Levy going for that now. They are a much bigger club than they were back then.

I think Potter will have to go to Leicester/Everton/Villa level and try and work his way back up.

well thats just mean.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28123 on: Today at 12:00:22 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:21:12 am
That particular door hasn't closed...just ask Andre Villas-Boas.
Indeed. If Potter gets sacked people won't put it on him, it'll be put on Boehly and the insanely bad recruitment in the summer. And probably fairly so, he walked into a complete mess.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28124 on: Today at 01:10:33 pm »
Potter calling it the most difficult Job in football... having unlimited funds to add to a team thats already in cL.. hes not coming across like the genius the media painted him to be, good thing hes English.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28125 on: Today at 01:22:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:36:33 am
Simeone is leaving at the end of the season so he wants to stay at Atletico and see how he gets on with the next manager, assume he's quite settled in Spain.

Did not know that, thanks.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28126 on: Today at 01:25:03 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 12:00:22 pm
Indeed. If Potter gets sacked people won't put it on him, it'll be put on Boehly and the insanely bad recruitment in the summer. And probably fairly so, he walked into a complete mess.

Foreign manager doing badly - He's not up to the job
English manager doing badly - It's all the foreign owners fault
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28127 on: Today at 01:25:25 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:10:33 pm
Potter calling it the most difficult Job in football... having unlimited funds to add to a team thats already in cL.. hes not coming across like the genius the media painted him to be, good thing hes English.

He doesn't have any say in where those unlimited funds are being spent though, does he? He's been left with a very unbalanced squad.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28128 on: Today at 01:30:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:55:07 am
He's asking to be sacked
he needs to add a bit of arm-waving and shrieking "I'm lost! Help!" to his press conferences.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28129 on: Today at 07:07:40 pm »
Joao Felix starts , will be interested to see , nice game this, two midtable teams !
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28130 on: Today at 07:34:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:07:40 pm
Joao Felix starts , will be interested to see , nice game this, two midtable teams !

Steady, Fulham could overtake us tonight.

Oh.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28131 on: Today at 09:58:37 pm »
Frankie back to Chelsea?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28132 on: Today at 09:59:09 pm »
no wins in 9 PL games.

hahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28133 on: Today at 10:00:39 pm »
Yeah, well.. if we're shite, Chelsea are shiter.

 ;D
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28134 on: Today at 10:02:02 pm »
Over £300m spent in a year and still garbage.  ;D
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28135 on: Today at 10:03:07 pm »
Chelsea fans singing we want our Chelsea back

You got them back! This is the real chelsea. Fighting it out with Fulham and brentford
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28136 on: Today at 10:07:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:03:07 pm
Chelsea fans singing we want our Chelsea back

Haha, what does that even mean?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28137 on: Today at 10:10:07 pm »
Can't buy a win ;)
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28138 on: Today at 10:11:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:03:07 pm
Chelsea fans singing we want our Chelsea back

You got them back! This is the real chelsea. Fighting it out with Fulham and brentford

Check out this fella, top of the league and he's all giddy.

You're right though!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28139 on: Today at 10:12:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:59:09 pm
no wins in 9 PL games.

hahahahahahahahahahahahaha

1. They beat Bournemouth.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28140 on: Today at 10:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:12:45 pm
1. They beat Bournemouth.
damn commentators.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28141 on: Today at 10:15:38 pm »
Need to win the CL to get back in it so just how much will the owner continue to throw at the transfer market this month?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28142 on: Today at 10:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:12:45 pm
1. They beat Bournemouth.
It's still relegation form though and that's not saying that we're much better.
