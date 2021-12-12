Just depends if you value money over a good career doesn't it - it's not like he would have been struggling financially, and he likely would have landed the Spurs job or similar next time it comes up had he stayed at Brighton.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
That particular door hasn't closed...just ask Andre Villas-Boas.
Can't imagine Spurs fans or Levy going for that now. They are a much bigger club than they were back then. I think Potter will have to go to Leicester/Everton/Villa level and try and work his way back up.
Simeone is leaving at the end of the season so he wants to stay at Atletico and see how he gets on with the next manager, assume he's quite settled in Spain.
Indeed. If Potter gets sacked people won't put it on him, it'll be put on Boehly and the insanely bad recruitment in the summer. And probably fairly so, he walked into a complete mess.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Potter calling it the most difficult Job in football... having unlimited funds to add to a team thats already in cL.. hes not coming across like the genius the media painted him to be, good thing hes English.
He's asking to be sacked
Joao Felix starts , will be interested to see , nice game this, two midtable teams !
Chelsea fans singing we want our Chelsea back
Chelsea fans singing we want our Chelsea back You got them back! This is the real chelsea. Fighting it out with Fulham and brentford
no wins in 9 PL games.hahahahahahahahahahahahaha
1. They beat Bournemouth.
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]