« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 698 699 700 701 702 [703]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 116229 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28080 on: January 9, 2023, 10:30:26 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on January  9, 2023, 10:23:34 am
Looks the wrong move but the Hodgson comparison is a bit strange, Potters Brighton played some wonderful football and were set up excellently. Hodgson mananged sides were boring and tactically stale

Agreed. However, I am starting to think Potter isn't as great as he seemed. The whole narrative when he was at Brighton was that he was a terrific coach and doing a great job, but that Brighton could not score enough goals to really be successful. This was put down to them not having good enough forwards, so the thinking was that they couldn't score goals, despite being managed by Potter, rather because of. Now, with Brighton improving and scoring more goals since Potter left, and with Potter obviously struggling at Chelsea, it seems as though this wasn't necessarily the case.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,512
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28081 on: January 9, 2023, 10:36:36 am »
He's only been there half a season and it's a club in a weird spot right now, don't think it's any real reflection on his managerial ability.  If they're still in the same state 15 games into next season, then sure, but right now I think they'd be mad to sack him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,212
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28082 on: January 9, 2023, 10:51:38 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January  9, 2023, 10:25:47 am
The fans generally wanted Tuchel to stay to be fair, it was the players who wanted him out. Either he or Potter will probably end up at Tottenham in the summer after Conte goes.

thats the funny thing with Tuchel, because chelsea are the only fanbase who genuinley love him, and hes not even their manager! He wasnt there long enough to start damaging their club (although it seems he was, if hed already lost a lot of the players trust - if he ever had it). 

So pining for Tuchel is just a bit of a screen really, as hed likely have been sacked a year down the line regardless.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28083 on: January 9, 2023, 11:22:06 am »
I think he should be given time, look at Arteta.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,396
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28084 on: January 9, 2023, 11:24:17 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on January  9, 2023, 11:22:06 am
I think he should be given time, look at Arteta.

Ladies and gentlemen, he's done it again. Bravo.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28085 on: January 9, 2023, 11:57:11 am »
Quote from: amir87 on January  9, 2023, 11:24:17 am
Ladies and gentlemen, he's done it again. Bravo.

If in doubt, look at Arteta
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,770
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28086 on: January 9, 2023, 12:01:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on January  9, 2023, 11:57:11 am
If in doubt, look at Arteta

If I have some Lego to put together?
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28087 on: January 9, 2023, 12:03:16 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January  9, 2023, 12:01:18 pm
If I have some Lego to put together?

Thunderbirds are go!
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28088 on: January 9, 2023, 12:10:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on January  9, 2023, 12:03:16 pm
Thunderbirds are go!

Ok fair enough that made me giggle  ;D
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28089 on: January 9, 2023, 02:29:21 pm »
It'll end in tears as many of us predicted.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28090 on: January 9, 2023, 03:36:39 pm »
Ill say it again. Potters interviews are torturous to listen to. Ive never heard such awkward and stilted English for somebody who is English. Really brutal.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,000
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28091 on: January 9, 2023, 04:48:40 pm »
This Boehly fella is off his nuts, signing anything that moves.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28092 on: January 9, 2023, 06:03:14 pm »
Absolute circus
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28093 on: January 9, 2023, 06:49:57 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,505
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28094 on: January 9, 2023, 08:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  9, 2023, 04:48:40 pm
This Boehly fella is off his nuts, signing anything that moves.
Poor old Charlie Adam, missed the boat there.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,000
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28095 on: January 9, 2023, 08:47:11 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on January  9, 2023, 08:42:59 pm
Poor old Charlie Adam, missed the boat there.

That's you off Fordy's Christmas card list mate.  ;D
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,505
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28096 on: January 9, 2023, 08:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  9, 2023, 08:47:11 pm
That's you off Fordy's Christmas card list mate.  ;D
You think he'd forgive and forget after 12 years, but no...
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,313
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28097 on: January 9, 2023, 08:53:17 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on January  9, 2023, 08:42:59 pm
Poor old Charlie Adam, missed the boat there.
He said anything that moves.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,505
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28098 on: January 9, 2023, 08:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January  9, 2023, 08:53:17 pm
He said anything that moves.
Thanks for explaining my own joke to me ;)
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,313
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28099 on: January 9, 2023, 08:56:49 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on January  9, 2023, 08:54:13 pm
Thanks for explaining my own joke to me ;)
Bugger.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,908
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28100 on: January 9, 2023, 09:00:00 pm »
He's got great potential that Charlie Adam, heard his corners alone are worth £85 million.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,033
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28101 on: January 9, 2023, 09:21:00 pm »
It was so, so obvious to anyone with eyes that Chelsea at present was a bad move for Potter. If he was ever going to go there, he needed to let Boehly get this 10-year-old-on-a-sugar-rush-playing-LMA Manager (FM too complex) out of his system and realising he needed to secede some control to actual football people.

Potter wouldve been better to build his career at Brighton, maybe go to Germany, maybe take the inevitable Spurs job when it came his way knowing the pressure wouldnt be the same as at Chelsea. I already think hes past the point of no return with Chelsea.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,645
  • Truthiness
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28102 on: Today at 02:31:18 pm »
Christian 'Sicknote' Pulisic out for two months with knee knack.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,000
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28103 on: Today at 02:40:22 pm »
Paddy whack...
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,657
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28104 on: Today at 02:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:31:18 pm
Christian 'Sicknote' Pulisic out for two months with knee knack.

They will be out to buy another 5 players then  ::) :o
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28105 on: Today at 03:33:20 pm »
maybe that's why they loaned Felix.

maybe they're not as idiotic as we all think.







nah ...... :)
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,523
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28106 on: Today at 08:43:29 pm »
🇫🇷 Fofana: £71m
🇪🇸 Cucurella: £58m
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sterling: £50m
🇸🇳 Kouliably: £34m
🇫🇷 Badiashile: £34m
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chukwuemeka: £16m
🇬🇦 Auba: £11m
🇨🇮 Fofana: £11m
🇧🇷 Santos: £11m
🇵🇹 João Felix: £10m
🇺🇸 Slonina: £8m
🇨🇭 Zakaria: £3m
🔜🇫🇷 Nkunku: £63m

Yet you can't say their team is better than last year.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28107 on: Today at 08:59:32 pm »
Fulham are 23/10 to beat these tomorrow. I'm all over that.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28108 on: Today at 11:02:40 pm »
oh ffs .....

Graham Potter believes he has the hardest job in football at Chelsea owing to a combination of factors and compounded by an injury crisis.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/11/graham-potter-claims-managing-chelsea-is-hardest-job-in-football

Logged

Online klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28109 on: Today at 11:13:13 pm »
What going on with Felix entending his contract before going on loan? hes hardly a young/inexperiened player like we have done a few times in the past. Do Atleti want him or not?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 698 699 700 701 702 [703]   Go Up
« previous next »
 