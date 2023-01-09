It was so, so obvious to anyone with eyes that Chelsea at present was a bad move for Potter. If he was ever going to go there, he needed to let Boehly get this 10-year-old-on-a-sugar-rush-playing-LMA Manager (FM too complex) out of his system and realising he needed to secede some control to actual football people.
Potter wouldve been better to build his career at Brighton, maybe go to Germany, maybe take the inevitable Spurs job when it came his way knowing the pressure wouldnt be the same as at Chelsea. I already think hes past the point of no return with Chelsea.