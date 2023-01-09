Looks the wrong move but the Hodgson comparison is a bit strange, Potters Brighton played some wonderful football and were set up excellently. Hodgson mananged sides were boring and tactically stale



Agreed. However, I am starting to think Potter isn't as great as he seemed. The whole narrative when he was at Brighton was that he was a terrific coach and doing a great job, but that Brighton could not score enough goals to really be successful. This was put down to them not having good enough forwards, so the thinking was that they couldn't score goals, despite being managed by Potter, rather because of. Now, with Brighton improving and scoring more goals since Potter left, and with Potter obviously struggling at Chelsea, it seems as though this wasn't necessarily the case.