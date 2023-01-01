He might end up doing well, but Chelsea was such an odd fit for Potter, unless they were planning to change their hire/ fire policy. Their squad is all over the place, and he's obviously the type of manager who would need some time to work out which players he could trust, what system they'd play and which players he needed to bring in.



Given his background as essentially the self-made man of football management, it's hard to imagine anything other than him seeing this as an oppurtunity he wasn't likely to get again and couldn't really turn down.