Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28040 on: January 1, 2023, 09:20:26 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on January  1, 2023, 02:18:10 pm
Chelsea agree £32.7m fee for Monaco centre-back Benoît Badiashile

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/01/chelsea-agree-327m-fee-for-monaco-centre-back-benoit-badiashile

I would have saved some money and bought Benoît Blanc.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28041 on: January 1, 2023, 09:29:11 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on January  1, 2023, 02:18:10 pm
Chelsea agree £32.7m fee for Monaco centre-back Benoît Badiashile

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/01/chelsea-agree-327m-fee-for-monaco-centre-back-benoit-badiashile
How Badi-a-shile is he?

(sorry, couldn't resist...)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28042 on: January 1, 2023, 09:32:48 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on January  1, 2023, 09:29:11 pm
How Badi-a-shile is he?

(sorry, couldn't resist...)
:duh
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28043 on: January 1, 2023, 10:58:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November  9, 2022, 01:10:29 pm
He isn't that good though let's be honest.
yeah no way would he ever have been appointed under the Russian
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28044 on: January 2, 2023, 11:29:52 am »
Think they wouldve gone for Emery had Roman still been around
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28045 on: January 2, 2023, 11:56:07 am »
Worst fanbase going. Beyond self entitled
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28046 on: January 2, 2023, 11:58:24 am »
Quote from: newterp on January  1, 2023, 09:20:26 pm
I would have saved some money and bought Benoît Blanc.

If they play badly...


talk about knives out!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28047 on: January 2, 2023, 11:58:52 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on January  2, 2023, 11:29:52 am
Think they wouldve gone for Emery had Roman still been around

Dick Emery?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28048 on: January 2, 2023, 12:00:04 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on January  2, 2023, 11:58:52 am
Dick Emery?

He's too young to understand that  ;)
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28049 on: January 2, 2023, 12:01:22 pm »
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28050 on: January 2, 2023, 12:15:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January  2, 2023, 12:00:04 pm
He's too young to understand that  ;)

I used to hear that from Arsenal fans we got bloody dick Emery on the touch line 

I knew it wasnt a compliment.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28051 on: January 2, 2023, 02:32:53 pm »
Boehly just going  around bidding for everyone.  :D

Quote
Chelsea, also interested in Mudryk in case Arsenal deal collapses.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28052 on: January 5, 2023, 09:49:05 pm »
They're a squad full of stupid footballers. Brilliant technically, just brainless.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28053 on: January 6, 2023, 11:39:26 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on January  2, 2023, 11:56:07 am
Worst fanbase going. Beyond self entitled

Yep. Wanted Tuchel gone, now pining for him. They elevate and tear down players and managers faster than any other club in the league and that's including Everton
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28054 on: January 6, 2023, 12:19:17 pm »
Hopefully if they go in for Caicedo, Brighton tell them to jog on and the player expresses a preference for Liverpool,
where for all our critics we do try and build a team from our signings, rather than a madcap IKEA-marketplace-style sprint to buy random shite for the manager to sort out later.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28055 on: January 7, 2023, 04:44:26 pm »
Boehly in for Marcus Thuram now.  ;D
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28056 on: January 7, 2023, 04:52:21 pm »
Just wants to flash his cash about this fella. Nobody outside of Chelsea is impressed.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28057 on: January 7, 2023, 04:54:13 pm »
Also signed David Fofana from Molde for £8m on a 6 year contract. I wonder if he'll play more than 30 games during his time there.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28058 on: January 7, 2023, 04:58:40 pm »
Just so bizarre an approach, given the precarious state chelsea were in due to the sanctions on Roman, any new owner just had to come in, ensure the club's safety and buy a few new toys to ensure their fans were on the side of the new owners.

Instead they have thrown around the cash like it has a sell-by date and set a precedent that will make their fans more demanding in the future.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28059 on: January 7, 2023, 05:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on January  7, 2023, 04:54:13 pm
Also signed David Fofana from Molde for £8m on a 6 year contract. I wonder if he'll play more than 30 games during his time there.

Boehly will yet get his Fofanas all mixed up and send them on loan to the wrong clubs.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28060 on: January 7, 2023, 06:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on January  7, 2023, 05:00:19 pm
Boehly will yet get his Fofanas all mixed up and send them on loan to the wrong clubs.

Shirley, Shirley Bo-ber-ley
Bo-na-na fanna Fo-fer-ley
Fee-fi-mo-mer-ley
Shirley!
Lincoln!
Lincoln, Lincoln, bo-bin-coln
Bo-na-na fanna, fo-fin-coln
Fee-fi-mo-min-coln
Lincoln!
Come on everybody
I say now let's play a game
I betcha I can make a rhyme
Out of anybody's name
The first letter of the name
I treat it like it wasn't there
But a "B" or an "F"
Or an "M" will appear
And then I say "Bo" add a "B" then I say the name
Then "Bo-na-na fanna" and "fo"
And then I say the name again with an ""f" very plain
Then "fee fi" and a "mo"
And then I say the name again with an "M" this time
And there isn't any name that I can't rhyme
Arnold!
Arnold, Arnold bo-bar-nold
Bo-na-na, fanna fo-far-nold
Fee-fi-m-mar-mold
Arnold!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28061 on: Yesterday at 07:32:56 pm »
He might end up doing well, but Chelsea was such an odd fit for Potter, unless they were planning to change their hire/ fire policy. Their squad is all over the place, and he's obviously the type of manager who would need some time to work out which players he could trust, what system they'd play and which players he needed to bring in.

Given his background as essentially the self-made man of football management, it's hard to imagine anything other than him seeing this as an oppurtunity he wasn't likely to get again and couldn't really turn down.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28062 on: Yesterday at 09:05:41 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 07:32:56 pm
He might end up doing well, but Chelsea was such an odd fit for Potter, unless they were planning to change their hire/ fire policy. Their squad is all over the place, and he's obviously the type of manager who would need some time to work out which players he could trust, what system they'd play and which players he needed to bring in.

Given his background as essentially the self-made man of football management, it's hard to imagine anything other than him seeing this as an oppurtunity he wasn't likely to get again and couldn't really turn down.

How long will he get though? Their shite fanbase have turned already - no surprise, if things get even worse result wise, I doubt hes there next season.   I agree an odd fit, and yeah, an opporunity to good to turn down I suppose, and regardless, itll make him a very rich man. 
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28063 on: Yesterday at 09:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:05:41 pm
How long will he get though? Their shite fanbase have turned already - no surprise, if things get even worse result wise, I doubt hes there next season.   I agree an odd fit, and yeah, an opporunity to good to turn down I suppose, and regardless, itll make him a very rich man. 

I think people are so unfair and impatient in the modern game.

This Chelsea have only had £350 million spent on squad improvements. Give the boss at least
£500-615 million to work with. He doesn't even have 17 new players on loan yet and they've not even allowed
him to buy a striker! Only PEA, Sterling and Havertz up front, I mean it is just ridiculous. Potter is not a miracle worker.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28064 on: Today at 12:32:08 am »
I heard they were chanting Tuchels name during the match.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28065 on: Today at 01:43:58 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:32:08 am
I heard they were chanting Tuchels name during the match.

I feel like it's only Chelsea that would've sacked him and hired Potter. It's such a stupid fucking move. Obviously Tuchel is a mental patient and has been notoriously hard to deal with but, he won them the European Cup less than 2 years ago.

It's still a circus over there, long may it continue but they need to also just fuck off.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28066 on: Today at 01:49:11 am »
I read the signings under Boehly are 6 year contracts with the option for another year that the club can activate.

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #28067 on: Today at 01:58:36 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:49:11 am
I read the signings under Boehly are 6 year contracts with the option for another year that the club can activate.
They are taking a big risk because it will be very hard to get rid of their new signings if they flop. They've already committed themselves for many years by spending tomorrow's money today.
