No need to call me a bot or I dont watch football.



I just have a different opinion and see nothing fundamentally wrong with Chelsea/Real/City/PSG spending. Unless there is a spending cap its all fair game.



And I would love once City or PSG get kicked out if they are indeed corrupt. But till then its innocent until proven guilty.



I'm pretty certain you're taking the piss, but anyway...I'd like you to explain how you think it's fine for the game that clubs that haven't earned any of their wealth, simply financially dope their way to the top and distort the financial landscape of the game. Genuinely, tell me why that isn't a negative and try to offer something more than "I don't see anything fundamentally wrong with it".If an owner of a business in something other than sport wants to pump their own money in to prop that business up and allow them to rise to the top over their competitors, then that's one thing. Not that it makes any sense, as you'd always run a business outside of sport to make money, not spend it.But - going back to football - if you say that clubs can just spend whatever they want, when they're not being run as businesses, but as playthings or as vehicles for soft power and reputation-laundering, then it ceases to be sport anymore. If clubs no longer earn their success or right to spend, then what's the point of any of it? I'd like you to answer that.It's not even "fair game" as you say - in theory at least, there are literally rules that are supposed to stop this, even though they're not even worth the paper or bandwidth they're published with anymore.The whole point of sport is meritocracy and earning success. That's literally the sort of basic principle the whole of the concept of sport is based on. To basically say it's fine that the different competitors can just artificially distort the game to win takes us out of the realm of sport. I mean, sure, games of football will still take place and a whole gigantic media industry will still treat all this as though its sport, loudly hailing the whole charade and celebrating the utterly vacuous spending of money that Sheikhs pump in. But it's not really sport anymore when competitors are doping or juicing their way to the top. The "success" of the clubs you mention (with the possible exception of Real Madrid, though they're obviously no angels) has about as much real meaning as Lance Armstrong's Tour de France titles. Was big Lance "showing ambition" by sticking those needles in his arse?Tell me how I'm wrong, bot.