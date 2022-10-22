« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 109211 times)

« Reply #28000 on: Yesterday at 11:05:48 pm »
Quote from: rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say on Yesterday at 07:30:39 pm
Dodgiest club going

It's all getting to be a bit of a muchness between these and City and PSG and Newcastle. The whole point of sport is that it should mean something. Now PL football is basically just a case of, "which team are going to have the most unearned money illegally pumped in by horrible owners in order to dope themselves to the top".

Fuck off. If they really are signing all these players and Fernández for £100m, then the whole thing is fucking meaningless.
« Reply #28001 on: Yesterday at 11:08:05 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 10:09:41 pm
Then why doesn't UEFA/FA sanction them?  I am genuinely curious. If there is blatant corruption it should be banned and other clubs should complain. They should be able to win it legally and kick these clubs out.

Can't tell if you're a bot, on a massive windup, or genuinely that deluded and naive.
« Reply #28002 on: Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 04:58:36 pm
As far as I can tell (and I could be very, very wrong), Chelsea was brough for a total of 4.25b. this includes the 2.5b for the club itself and 1.75b Roman basically forced any buyer to invest in the club on top in player purchases, ground improvements etc (or he wouldn't sell the club to them). The 2.5b is sitting in an account til sanctions are lifted.

Chelsea owed Roman roughly 1.5b and it's never been made clear what happened to that debt. He originally wanted to wipe it off but the UK government wouldn't allow that due to sanctions.  Do unless the 2.5 b paid for the club includes that debt, which is unlikely given that would "only" value the club at 1b. Guess we'll find out if/when Chelsea release their books later this year. As I said, could be completely utterly wrong and it's all been sorted, just remember that being a huge sticking point for everyone, other clubs included.
It does seem shrouded in mystery.

Boehly "only" paid £2.5bn, the other £1.75bn was just a spending pledge.  The approx. £1/2bn player spend will be deducted from that but it doesn't mean it's not included within any FFP calculations.  As the FFP is calculated across three seasons I can only assume there's some averaging out that will keep Chelsea the right side of the accountants.

Where it's a crock of shit for every other club is that the £1.6bn loan appears to have just been deducted from the value of the club and effectively written off.  That punishes Abramovich which is good but means there's no accountability to Chelsea for over a decade of overspending and also meant the new owners saved £1.6bn which is enabling them to pour even more money into signing players.

I'm sure Abu Dhabi City and Saudi Utd can't believe how easy it can be.  To think of all the invented sponsorship deals Abu Dhabi City have had to come up with.
« Reply #28003 on: Yesterday at 11:25:14 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:08:05 pm
Can't tell if you're a bot, on a massive windup, or genuinely that deluded and naive.

I sometimes wonder if he actually watches football.
« Reply #28004 on: Yesterday at 11:25:24 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm
It does seem shrouded in mystery.

Boehly "only" paid £2.5bn, the other £1.75bn was just a spending pledge.  The approx. £1/2bn player spend will be deducted from that but it doesn't mean it's not included within any FFP calculations.  As the FFP is calculated across three seasons I can only assume there's some averaging out that will keep Chelsea the right side of the accountants.

Where it's a crock of shit for every other club is that the £1.6bn loan appears to have just been deducted from the value of the club and effectively written off.  That punishes Abramovich which is good but means there's no accountability to Chelsea for over a decade of overspending and also meant the new owners saved £1.6bn which is enabling them to pour even more money into signing players.

I'm sure Abu Dhabi City and Saudi Utd can't believe how easy it can be.  To think of all the invented sponsorship deals Abu Dhabi City have had to come up with.
The pledge includes the stadium as well but Boehly has already spent a quarter of it. Their spending will be included in FFP. The change of ownership doesn't exempt them.
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 08:29:54 pm
It's called showing ambition to be successful. City/PSG do it all the time. So do the likes of Real and Barca. Why are people complaining?

I would love if LFC showed ambition like that. With someone like Klopp, we would be winning major titles every year.
Nice try.
« Reply #28006 on: Today at 01:07:50 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:08:05 pm
Can't tell if you're a bot, on a massive windup, or genuinely that deluded and naive.

No need to call me a bot or I dont watch football.

I just have a different opinion and see nothing fundamentally wrong with Chelsea/Real/City/PSG spending. Unless there is a spending cap its all fair game.

And I would love once City or PSG get kicked out if they are indeed corrupt. But till then its innocent until proven guilty.
« Reply #28007 on: Today at 01:14:53 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 01:07:50 am
No need to call me a bot or I dont watch football.

I just have a different opinion and see nothing fundamentally wrong with Chelsea/Real/City/PSG spending. Unless there is a spending cap its all fair game.

And I would love once City or PSG get kicked out if they are indeed corrupt. But till then its innocent until proven guilty.
If you catch one with that humdinger youre gonna need a bigger boat.
« Reply #28008 on: Today at 01:14:58 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 01:07:50 am
No need to call me a bot or I dont watch football.

I just have a different opinion and see nothing fundamentally wrong with Chelsea/Real/City/PSG spending. Unless there is a spending cap its all fair game.

And I would love once City or PSG get kicked out if they are indeed corrupt. But till then its innocent until proven guilty.

You're an idiot! They've financially doped for the past two decades and raised transfer and wages levels to ridiculous amounts.


Second bit  highlighted- City and PSG to a lesser extent have been charged with breaching rules and regulations.  :D
« Reply #28009 on: Today at 01:19:27 am »
If I'm allowed to assume that Calgarian indicates you're from Calgary I'm calling bullshit on that. No way you grow up in the relative fairness of North American sports and come to the conclusion that unfettered spending by oil states and oligarchs which has a knock on effect in the prices their competitors have to pay is all gravy. Have a day off.
« Reply #28010 on: Today at 02:00:49 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 01:07:50 am
No need to call me a bot or I dont watch football.

I just have a different opinion and see nothing fundamentally wrong with Chelsea/Real/City/PSG spending. Unless there is a spending cap its all fair game.

And I would love once City or PSG get kicked out if they are indeed corrupt. But till then its innocent until proven guilty.

Stop embarrassing the good people of western Canada!
« Reply #28011 on: Today at 02:34:05 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 01:07:50 am
No need to call me a bot or I dont watch football.

I just have a different opinion and see nothing fundamentally wrong with Chelsea/Real/City/PSG spending. Unless there is a spending cap its all fair game.

And I would love once City or PSG get kicked out if they are indeed corrupt. But till then its innocent until proven guilty.
You are comparing clubs spending money that isnt theirs but their owners. Im not sure what chelsea are doing but I think its highly unlikely their investors arent looking for a return in the medium term. I have no idea what they can be possibly at? Talk of up to 600mil in two windows and they dont bring in as much us. Even with that they are unlikely to finish ahead of us.

Then you have teams like Barca that are selling their soul and future to keep up. Just seeing others spending is not a good enough reason for us to do the same. Its easy to think others are doing it so we should but theres a myriad of reasons we shouldnt.

Its starting to look like united spending is over after pumping tonnes into their shite team. Seen one of their YouTube dickheads make the point that they are in a bad way financially and the writing is on the wall once the owners didnt take dividends this year.

In saying that I do think our owners should have taken care of the stadium and training ground improvements without any loans on the club which would have made us more competitive.
« Reply #28012 on: Today at 04:14:28 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 01:07:50 am
No need to call me a bot or I dont watch football.

I just have a different opinion and see nothing fundamentally wrong with Chelsea/Real/City/PSG spending. Unless there is a spending cap its all fair game.

And I would love once City or PSG get kicked out if they are indeed corrupt. But till then its innocent until proven guilty.

I'm pretty certain you're taking the piss, but anyway...

I'd like you to explain how you think it's fine for the game that clubs that haven't earned any of their wealth, simply financially dope their way to the top and distort the financial landscape of the game. Genuinely, tell me why that isn't a negative and try to offer something more than "I don't see anything fundamentally wrong with it".

If an owner of a business in something other than sport wants to pump their own money in to prop that business up and allow them to rise to the top over their competitors, then that's one thing. Not that it makes any sense, as you'd always run a business outside of sport to make money, not spend it.

But - going back to football - if you say that clubs can just spend whatever they want, when they're not being run as businesses, but as playthings or as vehicles for soft power and reputation-laundering, then it ceases to be sport anymore. If clubs no longer earn their success or right to spend, then what's the point of any of it? I'd like you to answer that.

It's not even "fair game" as you say - in theory at least, there are literally rules that are supposed to stop this, even though they're not even worth the paper or bandwidth they're published with anymore.

The whole point of sport is meritocracy and earning success. That's literally the sort of basic principle the whole of the concept of sport is based on. To basically say it's fine that the different competitors can just artificially distort the game to win takes us out of the realm of sport. I mean, sure, games of football will still take place and a whole gigantic media industry will still treat all this as though its sport, loudly hailing the whole charade and celebrating the utterly vacuous spending of money that Sheikhs pump in. But it's not really sport anymore when competitors are doping or juicing their way to the top. The "success" of the clubs you mention (with the possible exception of Real Madrid, though they're obviously no angels) has about as much real meaning as Lance Armstrong's Tour de France titles. Was big Lance "showing ambition" by sticking those needles in his arse?

Tell me how I'm wrong, bot.
« Reply #28013 on: Today at 06:50:33 am »
All that money spent for 8th place!! . I remember when cheating used to pay dividends. You got to feel for the west London cowboys. Theyve cheated fair and square, doing all their financial doping by the book, and theyre in fuckin midtable. How is that fair? If you cant buy trophies anymore whats the point in investing in football. The game is gone.
« Reply #28014 on: Today at 02:49:35 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 01:07:50 am
No need to call me a bot or I dont watch football.

I just have a different opinion and see nothing fundamentally wrong with Chelsea/Real/City/PSG spending. Unless there is a spending cap its all fair game.

And I would love once City or PSG get kicked out if they are indeed corrupt. But till then its innocent until proven guilty.

Bloody hell.

You don't see anything wrong with the spending?  I'd like to know why?

And what do you mean "IF" City are indeed corrupt?  They got a two year CL ban for violating FFP that got overturned on a technicality. They ARE corrupt - they just haven't been punished for it. Chelsea got a transfer window ban. Stop dealing with semantics.

Finding loopholes in FFP rules doesn't mean it's fair fucking game to exploit them. That's the whole point - it's clearly UNfair.
« Reply #28015 on: Today at 03:04:40 pm »
Chelsea add MacAllister and Mudryk to Fernández on list of January targets
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/30/chelsea-open-talks-with-benfica-over-deal-for-argentinas-enzo-fernandez

They are on a rampage. Never seen anything like it.
« Reply #28016 on: Today at 03:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Yesterday at 10:36:13 pm
That prat will bankrupt them. They are built on sand with that stadium etc.

You talking about Chelsea or Bramley-Moores dock Everton?
« Reply #28017 on: Today at 03:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 03:04:40 pm
Chelsea add MacAllister and Mudryk to Fernández on list of January targets
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/30/chelsea-open-talks-with-benfica-over-deal-for-argentinas-enzo-fernandez

They are on a rampage. Never seen anything like it.

Its not a very intelligent way to go about it. Its basically buying for the sake of buying rather than putting a balanced team together. It will also cause issues with the players they already have.
« Reply #28018 on: Today at 03:18:13 pm »
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Today at 03:12:30 pm
Its not a very intelligent way to go about it. Its basically buying for the sake of buying rather than putting a balanced team together. It will also cause issues with the players they already have.
They are not sending a good signal to other clubs which will make it harder for them to sell players. Why pay more for their players when it seems like they don't need the money?
« Reply #28019 on: Today at 07:29:56 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 04:14:28 am
I'm pretty certain you're taking the piss, but anyway...

I'd like you to explain how you think it's fine for the game that clubs that haven't earned any of their wealth, simply financially dope their way to the top and distort the financial landscape of the game. Genuinely, tell me why that isn't a negative and try to offer something more than "I don't see anything fundamentally wrong with it".

If an owner of a business in something other than sport wants to pump their own money in to prop that business up and allow them to rise to the top over their competitors, then that's one thing. Not that it makes any sense, as you'd always run a business outside of sport to make money, not spend it.

But - going back to football - if you say that clubs can just spend whatever they want, when they're not being run as businesses, but as playthings or as vehicles for soft power and reputation-laundering, then it ceases to be sport anymore. If clubs no longer earn their success or right to spend, then what's the point of any of it? I'd like you to answer that.

It's not even "fair game" as you say - in theory at least, there are literally rules that are supposed to stop this, even though they're not even worth the paper or bandwidth they're published with anymore.

The whole point of sport is meritocracy and earning success. That's literally the sort of basic principle the whole of the concept of sport is based on. To basically say it's fine that the different competitors can just artificially distort the game to win takes us out of the realm of sport. I mean, sure, games of football will still take place and a whole gigantic media industry will still treat all this as though its sport, loudly hailing the whole charade and celebrating the utterly vacuous spending of money that Sheikhs pump in. But it's not really sport anymore when competitors are doping or juicing their way to the top. The "success" of the clubs you mention (with the possible exception of Real Madrid, though they're obviously no angels) has about as much real meaning as Lance Armstrong's Tour de France titles. Was big Lance "showing ambition" by sticking those needles in his arse?

Tell me how I'm wrong, bot.

You have zero understanding how capitalism works. Football is not a socialist sport and neither is UK a socialist country.

Right to spend? You gotta be kidding me. So no outsider is allowed to pump in capital investment to make themselves a bigger player?
« Reply #28020 on: Today at 07:31:33 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 07:29:56 pm
You have zero understanding how capitalism works. Football is not a socialist sport and neither is UK a socialist country.

Right to spend? You gotta be kidding me. So no outsider is allowed to pump in capital investment to make themselves a bigger player?

You are a fucking idiot!
« Reply #28021 on: Today at 07:33:13 pm »
Oh dear.

We've got a live one lads!!!!
« Reply #28022 on: Today at 07:35:20 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:31:33 pm
You are a fucking idiot!

No need to call names mate.

I honestly don't see Saudi investment in Newcastle any different than them owning stakes in countless other public companies in US and across the world.

Anyways I am done arguing. Everyone here seems stuck in past where only Liverpool and United have RIGHT to spend and have success. Time to move on and actually question the LFC ownership for their lack of spending.
How has this clown survived 771 post's?  ::)
« Reply #28024 on: Today at 07:35:50 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 07:29:56 pm
You have zero understanding how capitalism works. Football is not a socialist sport and neither is UK a socialist country.

Right to spend? You gotta be kidding me. So no outsider is allowed to pump in capital investment to make themselves a bigger player?

idiot -- the "outsider" in this case is a sovereign fukking government!
« Reply #28025 on: Today at 07:36:15 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 07:29:56 pm
You have zero understanding how capitalism works. Football is not a socialist sport and neither is UK a socialist country.

Right to spend? You gotta be kidding me. So no outsider is allowed to pump in capital investment to make themselves a bigger player?

Did you know that there is more than one form of capitalism?
Which form are you referring to? No doubt you mean corporate/crony capitalism.
« Reply #28026 on: Today at 07:40:55 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 07:35:20 pm
No need to call names mate.

I honestly don't see Saudi investment in Newcastle any different than them owning stakes in countless other public companies in US and across the world.

Anyways I am done arguing. Everyone here seems stuck in past where only Liverpool and United have RIGHT to spend and have success. Time to move on and actually question the LFC ownership for their lack of spending.
I don't see spending as a problem but inflating the market is damaging to the game.
« Reply #28027 on: Today at 07:42:02 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 07:35:20 pm
No need to call names mate.

I honestly don't see Saudi investment in Newcastle any different than them owning stakes in countless other public companies in US and across the world.

Anyways I am done arguing. Everyone here seems stuck in past where only Liverpool and United have RIGHT to spend and have success. Time to move on and actually question the LFC ownership for their lack of spending.

Have no idea why you're not banned, bot. You can't possibly be that stupid, so you're clearly just taking the piss. Please go, because you're not welcome here.
« Reply #28028 on: Today at 07:52:12 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:42:02 pm
Have no idea why you're not banned, bot. You can't possibly be that stupid, so you're clearly just taking the piss. Please go, because you're not welcome here.

You're interacting with someone who casually watches football. He's someone who has a glancing interest in Liverpool FC and our game. Because I don't believe anyone who has engrossed themselves in football and the premier league for the past 10 years or more could ever hold the opinion he has.  It's either that or he an absolute idiot. Sorry, not sorry.
« Reply #28029 on: Today at 09:05:23 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 07:35:20 pm
No need to call names mate.

I honestly don't see Saudi investment in Newcastle any different than them owning stakes in countless other public companies in US and across the world.

Anyways I am done arguing. Everyone here seems stuck in past where only Liverpool and United have RIGHT to spend and have success. Time to move on and actually question the LFC ownership for their lack of spending.

Most would say he was merely making an accurate description.

Every club has a right to spend, but it is meant to be done in a sustainable manner where clubs are spending what they earn, one or two clubs spending idiotic sums of money every year that has no bearing on their real income destroys the long term competitiveness of the league and the sport as a whole.

A simple test for sustainability, in case you are oblivious, would be whether or not the club in question could survive if their owners removed their funding, which we have seen isn't the case with Chelsea and wouldn't be the case with city with all their inflated and fake sponsorship deals.
« Reply #28030 on: Today at 09:55:29 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 07:35:20 pm
No need to call names mate.

I honestly don't see Saudi investment in Newcastle any different than them owning stakes in countless other public companies in US and across the world.

Anyways I am done arguing. Everyone here seems stuck in past where only Liverpool and United have RIGHT to spend and have success. Time to move on and actually question the LFC ownership for their lack of spending.
From the outside, yes, it isn't any different from owning a stake in any company. Even Qatar hosting the world cup is just neoliberalism.

However, sports enables to get that extra bit of "street cred" and crimes get forgotten. Works slowly, but it works well.
« Reply #28031 on: Today at 10:06:58 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:42:02 pm
Have no idea why you're not banned, bot. You can't possibly be that stupid, so you're clearly just taking the piss. Please go, because you're not welcome here.

Don't agree with him but don't be a fucking bellend
« Reply #28032 on: Today at 10:15:51 pm »
Yeah no need for calling for him to be banned, we need posters like that
