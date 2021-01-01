No need to call me a bot or I dont watch football.



I just have a different opinion and see nothing fundamentally wrong with Chelsea/Real/City/PSG spending. Unless there is a spending cap its all fair game.



And I would love once City or PSG get kicked out if they are indeed corrupt. But till then its innocent until proven guilty.



You are comparing clubs spending money that isnt theirs but their owners. Im not sure what chelsea are doing but I think its highly unlikely their investors arent looking for a return in the medium term. I have no idea what they can be possibly at? Talk of up to 600mil in two windows and they dont bring in as much us. Even with that they are unlikely to finish ahead of us.Then you have teams like Barca that are selling their soul and future to keep up. Just seeing others spending is not a good enough reason for us to do the same. Its easy to think others are doing it so we should but theres a myriad of reasons we shouldnt.Its starting to look like united spending is over after pumping tonnes into their shite team. Seen one of their YouTube dickheads make the point that they are in a bad way financially and the writing is on the wall once the owners didnt take dividends this year.In saying that I do think our owners should have taken care of the stadium and training ground improvements without any loans on the club which would have made us more competitive.