Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"

decosabute

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28000 on: Yesterday at 11:05:48 pm
Quote from: rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say on Yesterday at 07:30:39 pm
Dodgiest club going

It's all getting to be a bit of a muchness between these and City and PSG and Newcastle. The whole point of sport is that it should mean something. Now PL football is basically just a case of, "which team are going to have the most unearned money illegally pumped in by horrible owners in order to dope themselves to the top".

Fuck off. If they really are signing all these players and Fernández for £100m, then the whole thing is fucking meaningless.
decosabute

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28001 on: Yesterday at 11:08:05 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 10:09:41 pm
Then why doesn't UEFA/FA sanction them?  I am genuinely curious. If there is blatant corruption it should be banned and other clubs should complain. They should be able to win it legally and kick these clubs out.

Can't tell if you're a bot, on a massive windup, or genuinely that deluded and naive.
thaddeus

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28002 on: Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 04:58:36 pm
As far as I can tell (and I could be very, very wrong), Chelsea was brough for a total of 4.25b. this includes the 2.5b for the club itself and 1.75b Roman basically forced any buyer to invest in the club on top in player purchases, ground improvements etc (or he wouldn't sell the club to them). The 2.5b is sitting in an account til sanctions are lifted.

Chelsea owed Roman roughly 1.5b and it's never been made clear what happened to that debt. He originally wanted to wipe it off but the UK government wouldn't allow that due to sanctions.  Do unless the 2.5 b paid for the club includes that debt, which is unlikely given that would "only" value the club at 1b. Guess we'll find out if/when Chelsea release their books later this year. As I said, could be completely utterly wrong and it's all been sorted, just remember that being a huge sticking point for everyone, other clubs included.
It does seem shrouded in mystery.

Boehly "only" paid £2.5bn, the other £1.75bn was just a spending pledge.  The approx. £1/2bn player spend will be deducted from that but it doesn't mean it's not included within any FFP calculations.  As the FFP is calculated across three seasons I can only assume there's some averaging out that will keep Chelsea the right side of the accountants.

Where it's a crock of shit for every other club is that the £1.6bn loan appears to have just been deducted from the value of the club and effectively written off.  That punishes Abramovich which is good but means there's no accountability to Chelsea for over a decade of overspending and also meant the new owners saved £1.6bn which is enabling them to pour even more money into signing players.

I'm sure Abu Dhabi City and Saudi Utd can't believe how easy it can be.  To think of all the invented sponsorship deals Abu Dhabi City have had to come up with.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28003 on: Yesterday at 11:25:14 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:08:05 pm
Can't tell if you're a bot, on a massive windup, or genuinely that deluded and naive.

I sometimes wonder if he actually watches football.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28004 on: Yesterday at 11:25:24 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm
It does seem shrouded in mystery.

Boehly "only" paid £2.5bn, the other £1.75bn was just a spending pledge.  The approx. £1/2bn player spend will be deducted from that but it doesn't mean it's not included within any FFP calculations.  As the FFP is calculated across three seasons I can only assume there's some averaging out that will keep Chelsea the right side of the accountants.

Where it's a crock of shit for every other club is that the £1.6bn loan appears to have just been deducted from the value of the club and effectively written off.  That punishes Abramovich which is good but means there's no accountability to Chelsea for over a decade of overspending and also meant the new owners saved £1.6bn which is enabling them to pour even more money into signing players.

I'm sure Abu Dhabi City and Saudi Utd can't believe how easy it can be.  To think of all the invented sponsorship deals Abu Dhabi City have had to come up with.
The pledge includes the stadium as well but Boehly has already spent a quarter of it. Their spending will be included in FFP. The change of ownership doesn't exempt them.
The G in Get Hard

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28005 on: Today at 12:19:34 am
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 08:29:54 pm
It's called showing ambition to be successful. City/PSG do it all the time. So do the likes of Real and Barca. Why are people complaining?

I would love if LFC showed ambition like that. With someone like Klopp, we would be winning major titles every year.
Nice try.
CalgarianRed

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28006 on: Today at 01:07:50 am
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:08:05 pm
Can't tell if you're a bot, on a massive windup, or genuinely that deluded and naive.

No need to call me a bot or I dont watch football.

I just have a different opinion and see nothing fundamentally wrong with Chelsea/Real/City/PSG spending. Unless there is a spending cap its all fair game.

And I would love once City or PSG get kicked out if they are indeed corrupt. But till then its innocent until proven guilty.
Judge Red

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28007 on: Today at 01:14:53 am
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 01:07:50 am
No need to call me a bot or I dont watch football.

I just have a different opinion and see nothing fundamentally wrong with Chelsea/Real/City/PSG spending. Unless there is a spending cap its all fair game.

And I would love once City or PSG get kicked out if they are indeed corrupt. But till then its innocent until proven guilty.
If you catch one with that humdinger youre gonna need a bigger boat.
Samie

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28008 on: Today at 01:14:58 am
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 01:07:50 am
No need to call me a bot or I dont watch football.

I just have a different opinion and see nothing fundamentally wrong with Chelsea/Real/City/PSG spending. Unless there is a spending cap its all fair game.

And I would love once City or PSG get kicked out if they are indeed corrupt. But till then its innocent until proven guilty.

You're an idiot! They've financially doped for the past two decades and raised transfer and wages levels to ridiculous amounts.


Second bit  highlighted- City and PSG to a lesser extent have been charged with breaching rules and regulations.  :D
FlashGordon

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28009 on: Today at 01:19:27 am
If I'm allowed to assume that Calgarian indicates you're from Calgary I'm calling bullshit on that. No way you grow up in the relative fairness of North American sports and come to the conclusion that unfettered spending by oil states and oligarchs which has a knock on effect in the prices their competitors have to pay is all gravy. Have a day off.
I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28010 on: Today at 02:00:49 am
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 01:07:50 am
No need to call me a bot or I dont watch football.

I just have a different opinion and see nothing fundamentally wrong with Chelsea/Real/City/PSG spending. Unless there is a spending cap its all fair game.

And I would love once City or PSG get kicked out if they are indeed corrupt. But till then its innocent until proven guilty.

Stop embarrassing the good people of western Canada!
MBL?

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #28011 on: Today at 02:34:05 am
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 01:07:50 am
No need to call me a bot or I dont watch football.

I just have a different opinion and see nothing fundamentally wrong with Chelsea/Real/City/PSG spending. Unless there is a spending cap its all fair game.

And I would love once City or PSG get kicked out if they are indeed corrupt. But till then its innocent until proven guilty.
You are comparing clubs spending money that isnt theirs but their owners. Im not sure what chelsea are doing but I think its highly unlikely their investors arent looking for a return in the medium term. I have no idea what they can be possibly at? Talk of up to 600mil in two windows and they dont bring in as much us. Even with that they are unlikely to finish ahead of us.

Then you have teams like Barca that are selling their soul and future to keep up. Just seeing others spending is not a good enough reason for us to do the same. Its easy to think others are doing it so we should but theres a myriad of reasons we shouldnt.

Its starting to look like united spending is over after pumping tonnes into their shite team. Seen one of their YouTube dickheads make the point that they are in a bad way financially and the writing is on the wall once the owners didnt take dividends this year.

In saying that I do think our owners should have taken care of the stadium and training ground improvements without any loans on the club which would have made us more competitive.
