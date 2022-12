I had this pop up on my twitter as 'you may be interested' (not sure why, I don't tend to follow football accounts). Someone (seemingly a chelsea fan) alleges that Havertz has only created four big chances in his entire time in the PL (and only two of them were intentional)They've put together this video of them:I had to look it up, and it is a genuine stat after 69 appearances. Pretty astounding:He's got six assists though, makes me wonder if two of them were deflections or goalie spilling it or something, cos surely most assists are big chances. Or maybe an innocuous three yard pass before a guy dribbles past 6 players.Either way, odd stats for their 'link man' up front