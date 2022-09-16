« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 692 693 694 695 696 [697]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 92484 times)

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,190
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27840 on: September 16, 2022, 01:16:31 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September 15, 2022, 01:56:01 am
Yes, we just (mainly) have the cognitive ability to avoid the idiotic violence that many English (and other European) football fans seem to think is somewhat normal.  :)

Did you type that whilst stripping and cleaning your AR-15 and breaking out the windolene on your night vision goggles? ;D
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,350
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27841 on: September 16, 2022, 05:11:56 am »
Quote from: BER on September 15, 2022, 05:55:08 pm
Everyone laughed but was there an outlet that didn't put out an article or video picking their own North vs South teams over the last few days? I get it though, it would be fun in theory.

I would add play-offs for CL and relegation/survival though.

Playoffs for the league title. Include the Top 8-- 1 vs 8, 2 vs 7, 3 vs 6, 4 vs 5. Winners of the 1st game vs the 4th, 2nd vs 3rd.

Then the Finals will be a best of 7 where they play home and away, the team finishing higher in the league will get the extra home game if needed.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27842 on: September 16, 2022, 10:33:16 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on September 16, 2022, 01:16:31 am
Did you type that whilst stripping and cleaning your AR-15 and breaking out the windolene on your night vision goggles? ;D
You type in jest but I'm not sure hooligan firms could operate in an environment where semi-automatic weapons are so rife.  History has shown that idiots are willing to carry knives so it wouldn't be long before someone turned up with an AR-15 and mowed down a dozen people.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,254
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27843 on: September 16, 2022, 02:28:46 pm »
Skills competitions, isn't that what Soccer AM is for? Perhaps we could get them doing non-football competitions? Celebrity death match anyone? Shooting competitions using those AR-15s which could bring in vital sponsorship from the NRA?
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27844 on: September 16, 2022, 02:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on September 16, 2022, 02:28:46 pm
Skills competitions, isn't that what Soccer AM is for? Perhaps we could get them doing non-football competitions? Celebrity death match anyone? Shooting competitions using those AR-15s which could bring in vital sponsorship from the NRA?



I think it'll be ace.Start with world cup doubles ko,winners play in world cup singles with the winners of each group going through to play points.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27845 on: September 16, 2022, 03:31:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 16, 2022, 02:48:44 pm


I think it'll be ace.Start with world cup doubles ko,winners play in world cup singles with the winners of each group going through to play points.
I think we need to change the scoring system. 7 points for a goal, 2 points for a conversion penalty and bonus points for throw ins. Would be much more exciting.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,466
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27846 on: September 16, 2022, 03:37:50 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 16, 2022, 05:11:56 am
Playoffs for the league title. Include the Top 8-- 1 vs 8, 2 vs 7, 3 vs 6, 4 vs 5. Winners of the 1st game vs the 4th, 2nd vs 3rd.


don't they do that in rugby league at the end of the season or something similar ?
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27847 on: September 16, 2022, 03:40:49 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on September 16, 2022, 03:37:50 pm
don't they do that in rugby league at the end of the season or something similar ?
They do. Renders winning the league pretty much pointless.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,084
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27848 on: September 16, 2022, 03:57:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on September 16, 2022, 03:40:49 pm
They do. Renders winning the league pretty much pointless.

Both League and Union do it. Is pretty weird how they just accepted it in those sports. I think the season before last Harlequins won it having only just squeaked into the play offs with a late run and then caries that through into the knock outs. On the one hand it keeps things interesting for more teams but in the other, can you imagine if they ever tried to do something like that with football. There would be riots!
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,766
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27849 on: September 16, 2022, 03:58:15 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on September 16, 2022, 03:37:50 pm
don't they do that in rugby league at the end of the season or something similar ?

They do it in a lot of sports really. Football is almost unique in that winning the league actually means winning the league.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27850 on: September 16, 2022, 04:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 16, 2022, 03:57:49 pm
Both League and Union do it. Is pretty weird how they just accepted it in those sports. I think the season before last Harlequins won it having only just squeaked into the play offs with a late run and then caries that through into the knock outs. On the one hand it keeps things interesting for more teams but in the other, can you imagine if they ever tried to do something like that with football. There would be riots!
They might have to if Abu Dhabi and Saudi keep spending state funds and hoover up all the best talent.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,943
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27851 on: September 16, 2022, 04:35:02 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 16, 2022, 05:11:56 am
Playoffs for the league title. Include the Top 8-- 1 vs 8, 2 vs 7, 3 vs 6, 4 vs 5. Winners of the 1st game vs the 4th, 2nd vs 3rd.

Then the Finals will be a best of 7 where they play home and away, the team finishing higher in the league will get the extra home game if needed.

What a God awful idea.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,026
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27852 on: September 16, 2022, 04:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on September 16, 2022, 04:35:02 pm
What a God awful idea.

Quite sure he wasnt serious  :P

That is how the NHL used to do it though! Maybe NBA too, but I dont watch that.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,558
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27853 on: September 16, 2022, 04:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 16, 2022, 03:57:49 pm
Both League and Union do it. Is pretty weird how they just accepted it in those sports. I think the season before last Harlequins won it having only just squeaked into the play offs with a late run and then caries that through into the knock outs. On the one hand it keeps things interesting for more teams but in the other, can you imagine if they ever tried to do something like that with football. There would be riots!

I'd bet that's how the ESL would have gone.
The lower league playoff finals do that for 3rd place already?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,943
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27854 on: September 16, 2022, 04:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 16, 2022, 04:37:44 pm
Quite sure he wasnt serious  :P

That is how the NHL used to do it though! Maybe NBA too, but I dont watch that.

They do it in Rugby over here. It's shite.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,254
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27855 on: September 16, 2022, 06:37:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 16, 2022, 04:38:56 pm
The lower league playoff finals do that for 3rd place already?
Yes, i guess the main argument for the play offs is that 3rd place isn't a particularly big achievement compared to say 4th place. If the team in first place isn't the winner then whats the point of all those matches? I don't mind the CL format as you are only playing a small group of teams (which will change) purely to give everyone a minimum number of games.

The full league+play offs format in the cricket IPL also riles me up no end for the same reason but at least it reminds me that it is purely a good entertainment product rather than a competition with a proper sporting merit.

Happy for Boely to keep coming up with crazy ideas, hope he implements lots at Chelsea.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,168
  • JFT 97
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27856 on: September 16, 2022, 07:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on September 16, 2022, 06:37:11 pm
Yes, i guess the main argument for the play offs is that 3rd place isn't a particularly big achievement compared to say 4th place. If the team in first place isn't the winner then whats the point of all those matches? I don't mind the CL format as you are only playing a small group of teams (which will change) purely to give everyone a minimum number of games.

The full league+play offs format in the cricket IPL also riles me up no end for the same reason but at least it reminds me that it is purely a good entertainment product rather than a competition with a proper sporting merit.

Happy for Boely to keep coming up with crazy ideas, hope he implements lots at Chelsea.

The problem is the ever increasing number of US owners.



    Arsenal: Stan Kroenke
    Aston Villa: Wesley Edens
    Chelsea: Todd Boehly
    Crystal Palace: Joshua Harris
    Fulham: Shahid Khan
    Leeds: 49ers Enterprises
    Liverpool: John Henry's Fenway Sports Group
    Manchester United: The Glazers

There is a Las Vegas consortium bidding for Bournemouth and there was US interest in Everton. So how long before there are 14 or more US owners.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27857 on: September 16, 2022, 07:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September 16, 2022, 07:41:47 pm
The problem is the ever increasing number of US owners.



    Arsenal: Stan Kroenke
    Aston Villa: Wesley Edens
    Chelsea: Todd Boehly
    Crystal Palace: Joshua Harris
    Fulham: Shahid Khan
    Leeds: 49ers Enterprises
    Liverpool: John Henry's Fenway Sports Group
    Manchester United: The Glazers

There is a Las Vegas consortium bidding for Bournemouth and there was US interest in Everton. So how long before there are 14 or more US owners.

If we get to 14 can they then vote to outlaw state ownership?
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27858 on: September 16, 2022, 10:22:40 pm »
Quote from: JRed on September 16, 2022, 07:52:42 pm
If we get to 14 can they then vote to outlaw state ownership?


If they get to 14 they can outlaw Gary Neville.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,854
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27859 on: September 16, 2022, 11:17:33 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 16, 2022, 10:22:40 pm

If they get to 14 they can outlaw Gary Neville.

More US owners please!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,315
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27860 on: September 16, 2022, 11:18:27 pm »
Journalist attempts to discuss multi club ownership, fails miserably to answer any questions

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-multi-club-ownership-questions-you-wanted-answering-todd-boehly-chelsea
Logged
Believer

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27861 on: September 16, 2022, 11:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September 16, 2022, 11:17:33 pm
More US owners please!
Yes, Especially since he thinks U.S. owners are terrible for the game.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27862 on: September 16, 2022, 11:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September 16, 2022, 11:17:33 pm
More US owners please!
18 US owners to take on the 2 Despots
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,436
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27863 on: September 16, 2022, 11:42:14 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 16, 2022, 05:11:56 am
Playoffs for the league title. Include the Top 8-- 1 vs 8, 2 vs 7, 3 vs 6, 4 vs 5. Winners of the 1st game vs the 4th, 2nd vs 3rd.

Then the Finals will be a best of 7 where they play home and away, the team finishing higher in the league will get the extra home game if needed.

It's better in Mexico..

1-2-3-4 placed teams get a bye first round.

5 v 12
6 v 11
7 v 10
8 v 9

After the mini playoffs.. Then two legged ties: the 1st place team plays the lowest team left. 2nd place v second lowest, etc., highest finishing team plays last leg at home.

Repeat each round. Highest finishing team v lowest still left. Second highest v second lowest, etc.

In each round the lowest team must beat the highest team. As an example, lowest team wins at home 2-1. Goes to the away leg, they must have one more goal aggregate to advance. Highest place team wins at home 2-1, so that makes the aggregate 3-3 -- highest place team goes through to the next round. No extra time, no penalties.

Only when you get to the final, if after the two matches are played and the aggregate is level, then there is extra time and potential penalties.

So, there is an advantage for finishing higher in the final table.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,864
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27864 on: September 16, 2022, 11:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on September 16, 2022, 06:37:11 pm
Yes, i guess the main argument for the play offs is that 3rd place isn't a particularly big achievement compared to say 4th place. If the team in first place isn't the winner then whats the point of all those matches? I don't mind the CL format as you are only playing a small group of teams (which will change) purely to give everyone a minimum number of games.

The full league+play offs format in the cricket IPL also riles me up no end for the same reason but at least it reminds me that it is purely a good entertainment product rather than a competition with a proper sporting merit.

Happy for Boely to keep coming up with crazy ideas, hope he implements lots at Chelsea.

I think we lose sight at times that this is entertainment and truly means nothing in the grand scheme of things. Klopp has rightly pointed this out as well. Yeah sporting integrity is great but if nobody watches then who really cares aside from those actually doing it? Would they prefer a bit more of a gimmick if people actually cared they were doing it? I think it's a bit of a hard sell for the PL obviously as people do watch it and the money is coming in hand over fist to prove it. They should probably see if a lower European league would trial it and if it's a hit then give it more thought. Otherwise why mess with the golden goose?
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27865 on: September 17, 2022, 12:27:18 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on September 16, 2022, 03:37:50 pm
don't they do that in rugby league at the end of the season or something similar ?

Rugby League & AFL in Australia has:

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,350
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27866 on: September 17, 2022, 06:20:41 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 16, 2022, 04:37:44 pm
Quite sure he wasnt serious  :P

That is how the NHL used to do it though! Maybe NBA too, but I dont watch that.

lol yeah the NBA do it too
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,275
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27867 on: September 17, 2022, 07:05:50 am »
Quote from: JRed on September 16, 2022, 07:52:42 pm
If we get to 14 can they then vote to outlaw state ownership?

Probably the only way to give FFP some teeth.

Although mad cap ideas will.be the tradeoff.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,568
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by “The Liquidator"
« Reply #27868 on: September 17, 2022, 12:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September 15, 2022, 01:56:01 am
Yes, we just (mainly) have the cognitive ability to avoid the idiotic violence that many English (and other European) football fans seem to think is somewhat normal.  :)

Oh look, a second guy from the US keen to show off their ignorance and that they have their head in the sand, and buy into sensationalist generalisations of football fans - like a proud peacock. I mean, the irony of a texan getting on their soapbox about idiotic violence and cognitive ability to avoid it :o shouldn't be lost on you, surely?!

Friendly reminder that while the US and their media were losing their shit over janet jackson at the superbowl, you had people engaged in said violence until there were deaths. think it says a lot about the cognitive abilities to critically appraise that seeing a nipple was the thing that was concerning and more out of the ordinary.

Further reading if you're interested in the topic, instead of trying to score snide tabloid points about football supporters
Quote from: Classycara on September 15, 2022, 01:09:24 am
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,939
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27869 on: September 17, 2022, 12:41:53 pm »
This new owner kind of reminds me of a mixture of Harry Enfield characters

Im thinking loadsamoney and considerably richer than you guy
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27870 on: September 17, 2022, 12:52:46 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on September 17, 2022, 12:41:53 pm
This new owner kind of reminds me of a mixture of Harry Enfield characters

Im thinking loadsamoney and considerably richer than you guy

 :) Everton have always reminded me of the short bloke.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,939
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27871 on: September 17, 2022, 01:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on September 17, 2022, 12:52:46 pm
:) Everton have always reminded me of the short bloke.

:lmao

Perfect
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,344
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27872 on: Today at 09:54:33 am »
First Laptop Eddie, now Christoph Freund has rejected the sporting director vacancy.

The prospect of working under Boehly not that attractive it seems, shock horror.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,084
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27873 on: Today at 05:32:56 pm »
Sacked their Commercial Director after less than a month in the job for inappropriate messages sent to a female agent before he started. Oops.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 692 693 694 695 696 [697]   Go Up
« previous next »
 