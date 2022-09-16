Yes, i guess the main argument for the play offs is that 3rd place isn't a particularly big achievement compared to say 4th place. If the team in first place isn't the winner then whats the point of all those matches? I don't mind the CL format as you are only playing a small group of teams (which will change) purely to give everyone a minimum number of games.



The full league+play offs format in the cricket IPL also riles me up no end for the same reason but at least it reminds me that it is purely a good entertainment product rather than a competition with a proper sporting merit.



Happy for Boely to keep coming up with crazy ideas, hope he implements lots at Chelsea.



I think we lose sight at times that this is entertainment and truly means nothing in the grand scheme of things. Klopp has rightly pointed this out as well. Yeah sporting integrity is great but if nobody watches then who really cares aside from those actually doing it? Would they prefer a bit more of a gimmick if people actually cared they were doing it? I think it's a bit of a hard sell for the PL obviously as people do watch it and the money is coming in hand over fist to prove it. They should probably see if a lower European league would trial it and if it's a hit then give it more thought. Otherwise why mess with the golden goose?