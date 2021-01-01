« previous next »
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27840
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 01:56:01 am
Yes, we just (mainly) have the cognitive ability to avoid the idiotic violence that many English (and other European) football fans seem to think is somewhat normal.  :)

Did you type that whilst stripping and cleaning your AR-15 and breaking out the windolene on your night vision goggles? ;D
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27841
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 05:55:08 pm
Everyone laughed but was there an outlet that didn't put out an article or video picking their own North vs South teams over the last few days? I get it though, it would be fun in theory.

I would add play-offs for CL and relegation/survival though.

Playoffs for the league title. Include the Top 8-- 1 vs 8, 2 vs 7, 3 vs 6, 4 vs 5. Winners of the 1st game vs the 4th, 2nd vs 3rd.

Then the Finals will be a best of 7 where they play home and away, the team finishing higher in the league will get the extra home game if needed.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27842
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 01:16:31 am
Did you type that whilst stripping and cleaning your AR-15 and breaking out the windolene on your night vision goggles? ;D
You type in jest but I'm not sure hooligan firms could operate in an environment where semi-automatic weapons are so rife.  History has shown that idiots are willing to carry knives so it wouldn't be long before someone turned up with an AR-15 and mowed down a dozen people.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27843
Skills competitions, isn't that what Soccer AM is for? Perhaps we could get them doing non-football competitions? Celebrity death match anyone? Shooting competitions using those AR-15s which could bring in vital sponsorship from the NRA?
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 02:28:46 pm
Skills competitions, isn't that what Soccer AM is for? Perhaps we could get them doing non-football competitions? Celebrity death match anyone? Shooting competitions using those AR-15s which could bring in vital sponsorship from the NRA?



I think it'll be ace.Start with world cup doubles ko,winners play in world cup singles with the winners of each group going through to play points.
Reply #27845
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:48:44 pm


I think it'll be ace.Start with world cup doubles ko,winners play in world cup singles with the winners of each group going through to play points.
I think we need to change the scoring system. 7 points for a goal, 2 points for a conversion penalty and bonus points for throw ins. Would be much more exciting.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:11:56 am
Playoffs for the league title. Include the Top 8-- 1 vs 8, 2 vs 7, 3 vs 6, 4 vs 5. Winners of the 1st game vs the 4th, 2nd vs 3rd.


don't they do that in rugby league at the end of the season or something similar ?
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 03:37:50 pm
don't they do that in rugby league at the end of the season or something similar ?
They do. Renders winning the league pretty much pointless.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:40:49 pm
They do. Renders winning the league pretty much pointless.

Both League and Union do it. Is pretty weird how they just accepted it in those sports. I think the season before last Harlequins won it having only just squeaked into the play offs with a late run and then caries that through into the knock outs. On the one hand it keeps things interesting for more teams but in the other, can you imagine if they ever tried to do something like that with football. There would be riots!
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 03:37:50 pm
don't they do that in rugby league at the end of the season or something similar ?

They do it in a lot of sports really. Football is almost unique in that winning the league actually means winning the league.
