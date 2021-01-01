« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 692 693 694 695 696 [697]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 89552 times)

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,190
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27840 on: Today at 01:16:31 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 01:56:01 am
Yes, we just (mainly) have the cognitive ability to avoid the idiotic violence that many English (and other European) football fans seem to think is somewhat normal.  :)

Did you type that whilst stripping and cleaning your AR-15 and breaking out the windolene on your night vision goggles? ;D
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,333
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27841 on: Today at 05:11:56 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 05:55:08 pm
Everyone laughed but was there an outlet that didn't put out an article or video picking their own North vs South teams over the last few days? I get it though, it would be fun in theory.

I would add play-offs for CL and relegation/survival though.

Playoffs for the league title. Include the Top 8-- 1 vs 8, 2 vs 7, 3 vs 6, 4 vs 5. Winners of the 1st game vs the 4th, 2nd vs 3rd.

Then the Finals will be a best of 7 where they play home and away, the team finishing higher in the league will get the extra home game if needed.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 692 693 694 695 696 [697]   Go Up
« previous next »
 