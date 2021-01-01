« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 691 692 693 694 695 [696]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 87883 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,108
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27800 on: Yesterday at 10:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 07:54:58 pm
Oh fuck off Neville talking shit about all American owners  :wanker Calling them not fit and proper whilst City and Newcastle are great. Prick
I fucking hate football now, and one of the reasons why is that fucking Ratbag Neville and the rest of his cohorts in the media.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,298
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27801 on: Yesterday at 10:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm
yes.

But the away (or road  :P ) support in the pro US leagues is very very very different to footy in Europe. There are no sections for fans, very little organised travel - once in a while youll see a team with a group booking of blocks at away games - New York Mets do it for instance -but fan organised, not club/league organised. But thats an exeption.  So youll get away fans - but just people travelling in pairs/families with kids, or very small groups, and they just mingle with the home fans. So you rarely get any sort of trouble.

So its just nothing like footy here.  The whole sporting culture in the US is very different.

Explains why he doesnt get one of a numerous number of reasons why a North vs South game wouldnt work. We hate a lot of the North.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,824
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27802 on: Yesterday at 10:44:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:28:47 pm
Dont they have rivalries in US sports?

Yes, of course there are rivalries. Cubs-Cardinals, Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Giants, Cowboys against almost anybody, Notre Dame against almost anybody, Miami back in the "convict" era, the Raiders, Bad Boy Pistons, the Lakers, plenty of teams that people here love to see get beat and root for it. Just it rarely devolves into violence. I agree a lot of that is due to travel but there are still away fans at most events. I think it's more the cost to go to the games, how most of these franchises are businesses that cater to money that frown on non-state sanctioned violence and also that if you do commit any bad acts you're not getting a stadium ban but actual jail time deter most of this stuff. Generally you're spending a ton of money and to do that and also end up in jail makes you pretty stupid and people try to avoid that.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27803 on: Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm
yes.

But the away (or road  :P ) support in the pro US leagues is very very very different to footy in Europe. There are no sections for fans, very little organised travel - once in a while youll see a team with a group booking of blocks at away games - New York Mets do it for instance -but fan organised, not club/league organised. But thats an exeption.  So youll get away fans - but just people travelling in pairs/families with kids, or very small groups, and they just mingle with the home fans. So you rarely get any sort of trouble.

So its just nothing like footy here.  The whole sporting culture in the US is very different.
This is true for everything but college football. In College football the away fans normally get a section or 2.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,754
  • Kloppite
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27804 on: Yesterday at 11:42:58 pm »
Thing is though, most of the US sports have long off seasons, so have space in the calendar to host all star games, the football calendar is already almost full.

 Football has what, 6 weeks from when the season finishes until pre season starts, that's not counting for major international tournaments every couple of years, players playing in them will have less time off, particularly if the team goes deep into the tournament.

 US off season is typically, have April to September in the NBA/NHL before pre season begins, MLB is October to March, NFL January to July, that's for teams who don't make the playoffs
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,330
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27805 on: Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm
So its just nothing like footy here.  The whole sporting culture in the US is very different.


Plus they love playing sports that no-one else play so they can be world champions
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27806 on: Today at 12:06:35 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm

Plus they love playing sports that no-one else play so they can be world champions

To be fair, the whole thing about the World Series is it may have been named after The World Series.

Although Americans and to a lesser degree Canadians do seem to think that North American sports are a bigger deal than they are/Non-North American sports are significantly smaller than they are.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,991
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27807 on: Today at 12:29:42 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:06:35 am
To be fair, the whole thing about the World Series is it may have been named after The World Series.

Although Americans and to a lesser degree Canadians do seem to think that North American sports are a bigger deal than they are/Non-North American sports are significantly smaller than they are.

It wasnt, that was just a tale that took hold, but it wasnt true. 

American football is the only one of the 4 north american sports that is basically their sport and isnt played extensively elsewhere (I know there are other leagues). Hockey, baseball, basketball are massively popular in many countries and played to a very high level.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,330
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27808 on: Today at 12:51:08 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:29:42 am
It wasnt, that was just a tale that took hold, but it wasnt true. 

American football is the only one of the 4 north american sports that is basically their sport and isnt played extensively elsewhere (I know there are other leagues). Hockey, baseball, basketball are massively popular in many countries and played to a very high level.


I do remember playing rounders at school
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,991
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27809 on: Today at 12:55:28 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:51:08 am

I do remember playing rounders at school

me too  ;D  I used to love playing rounders at school!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,917
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27810 on: Today at 01:40:23 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm
yes.

But the away (or road  :P ) support in the pro US leagues is very very very different to footy in Europe. There are no sections for fans, very little organised travel - once in a while youll see a team with a group booking of blocks at away games - New York Mets do it for instance -but fan organised, not club/league organised. But thats an exeption.  So youll get away fans - but just people travelling in pairs/families with kids, or very small groups, and they just mingle with the home fans. So you rarely get any sort of trouble.

So its just nothing like footy here.  The whole sporting culture in the US is very different.

You only have to look at the distances involved to understand one of the big reasons, even the closest divisional rivals are over 100 miles apart and there are some away journeys that are 1000+ and those are just for the teams that play each other home and away each season, let alone when you have games against teams on the opposite coast.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,544
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27811 on: Today at 01:56:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:28:47 pm
Dont they have rivalries in US sports?

Yes, we just (mainly) have the cognitive ability to avoid the idiotic violence that many English (and other European) football fans seem to think is somewhat normal.  :)
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline ThoroughlyMediocre

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27812 on: Today at 02:13:41 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 01:56:01 am
Yes, we just (mainly) have the cognitive ability to avoid the idiotic violence that many English (and other European) football fans seem to think is somewhat normal.  :)

Yes indeed, we save our brain cells for justification of mass murders via assault rifles  :butt

In all seriousness, football (not MLS) appeals to many Americans because it's not like American sports - no playoffs rendering regular-season games virtually meaningless, no rewarding the worst teams via draft picks, and atmospheres that aren't dependent on loudspeaker-led chants of "DEE-fense". Think it's pretty fucking arrogant of Boehly to have owned a club for all of three months and suggest this shit.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,921
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27813 on: Today at 05:02:38 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:37:42 pm
Explains why he doesnt get one of a numerous number of reasons why a North vs South game wouldnt work. We hate a lot of the North.

:nirnir :moon
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,921
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27814 on: Today at 05:06:53 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:44:14 pm
Yes, of course there are rivalries. Cubs-Cardinals, Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Giants, Cowboys against almost anybody, Notre Dame against almost anybody, Miami back in the "convict" era, the Raiders, Bad Boy Pistons, the Lakers, plenty of teams that people here love to see get beat and root for it. Just it rarely devolves into violence. I agree a lot of that is due to travel but there are still away fans at most events. I think it's more the cost to go to the games, how most of these franchises are businesses that cater to money that frown on non-state sanctioned violence and also that if you do commit any bad acts you're not getting a stadium ban but actual jail time deter most of this stuff. Generally you're spending a ton of money and to do that and also end up in jail makes you pretty stupid and people try to avoid that.

So not proper rivalries then. :P
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,215
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27815 on: Today at 07:52:13 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 01:56:01 am
Yes, we just (mainly) have the cognitive ability to avoid the idiotic violence that many English (and other European) football fans seem to think is somewhat normal.  :)

Does rioting in downtown when your team win not qualify as "idiotic violence"?  ::)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 691 692 693 694 695 [696]   Go Up
« previous next »
 