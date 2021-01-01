Dont they have rivalries in US sports?



Yes, of course there are rivalries. Cubs-Cardinals, Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Giants, Cowboys against almost anybody, Notre Dame against almost anybody, Miami back in the "convict" era, the Raiders, Bad Boy Pistons, the Lakers, plenty of teams that people here love to see get beat and root for it. Just it rarely devolves into violence. I agree a lot of that is due to travel but there are still away fans at most events. I think it's more the cost to go to the games, how most of these franchises are businesses that cater to money that frown on non-state sanctioned violence and also that if you do commit any bad acts you're not getting a stadium ban but actual jail time deter most of this stuff. Generally you're spending a ton of money and to do that and also end up in jail makes you pretty stupid and people try to avoid that.