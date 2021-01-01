Thing is though, most of the US sports have long off seasons, so have space in the calendar to host all star games, the football calendar is already almost full.
Football has what, 6 weeks from when the season finishes until pre season starts, that's not counting for major international tournaments every couple of years, players playing in them will have less time off, particularly if the team goes deep into the tournament.
US off season is typically, have April to September in the NBA/NHL before pre season begins, MLB is October to March, NFL January to July, that's for teams who don't make the playoffs