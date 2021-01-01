« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 687 688 689 690 691 [692]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"  (Read 79071 times)

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,203
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27640 on: Yesterday at 06:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:27:55 pm
Salah

Baba Rahman, Bakayoko, Batshuayi, Drinkwater, Victor Moses, Cuadrado, Torres.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,586
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27641 on: Yesterday at 06:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:36:38 pm
Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world. A host of people will be lining up to be the next manger after Klopp.

It will stay in house. There's a boot room there now
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27642 on: Yesterday at 07:08:27 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 06:57:06 pm
It will stay in house. There's a boot room there now

Well get some great books out of that ;D
Logged

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,993
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27643 on: Yesterday at 07:14:36 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 06:57:06 pm
It will stay in house. There's a boot room there now

There's a boot room at Chelsea as well - each of their manager's goes there on a yearly basis and gets fired!
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,608
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27644 on: Yesterday at 07:25:43 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 07:14:36 pm
There's a boot room at Chelsea as well - each of their manager's goes there on a yearly basis and gets fired!

Gets the boot in their boot room, as it were?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,013
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27645 on: Yesterday at 07:40:11 pm »
They have a getting the boot room.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27646 on: Yesterday at 07:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:41:02 pm
Yes but not because they could spend well, but because they could afford to spend badly.

This is such a great way of putting it.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27647 on: Yesterday at 10:58:54 pm »
I think it's time they brought in a manager from the NFL. Sure what could be so hard about managing a piddly little soccer club when you have managed the might of an NFL team. You heard it first here.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,384
  • SPQR
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27648 on: Yesterday at 10:58:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:45:53 pm
Wow, so Potter is actually seriously considering this? A bit risky in the circumstances.

He's not just considering it, he's agreed to it if reports are to be believed. He'll be their manager by the weekend.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,776
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27649 on: Yesterday at 11:01:29 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 06:53:05 pm
Baba Rahman, Bakayoko, Batshuayi, Drinkwater, Victor Moses, Cuadrado, Torres.

Kennedy!
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27650 on: Yesterday at 11:47:38 pm »
Potter is a top manager.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27651 on: Yesterday at 11:56:34 pm »
It'll end in tears.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by “The Liquidator"
« Reply #27652 on: Yesterday at 11:56:44 pm »
He's a top coach, but this is a level of management that makes even the top, more experienced managers end their time in frustration.

By all accounts, Boehly doesn't have much of a structure at Chelsea, and Tuchel was unhappy at filling in a bunch of different roles.  Potter's going to have to do a lot of upward management (managing Boehly and his ego) as much as the players.  He'll have far less time on the training pitch (Chelsea's European commitments + international breaks + World Cup) to coach his ideas, and he has far more egos he'll have to deal with.

It's a complete transition and culture shock from what he's been used to.

Potter's absolutely a top coach that could be an elite manager at a big club, but this Chelsea opportunity is a massive jump.  It might be the hardest jump of any English club for him.  Maybe United given all the dressing room issues, leaks, media scrutiny, etc.  At least clubs like Arsenal, Spurs, and even City have more patience than Chelsea does.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,403
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27653 on: Yesterday at 11:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:47:38 pm
Potter is a top manager.

The question is, is this his level or can he step up to the next level. Its a bonkers team, and expectations are sky high. He certainly has his work cut out.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,324
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27654 on: Today at 02:22:08 am »
Rodgers will be grinding his veneers if Potter accepts the job.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,072
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27655 on: Today at 09:57:09 am »
SSN saying Chelsea have verbal agreement with Potter.
Cant blame him for going there, may well be the only chance he gets at a top club.
No guarantee he will do well as its completely different to the relatively no pressure job at Brighton.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,112
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27656 on: Today at 10:15:24 am »
Potter is right to take it on. These opportunities don't come around for managers like him.

Time to see if he really does have what it takes to be at this level.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,188
  • JFT96
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27657 on: Today at 10:20:05 am »
To be honest hed be a fool not too. Hell end up winning some sort of trophy before getting sacked and taking the England job after
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27658 on: Today at 10:22:32 am »
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,863
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27659 on: Today at 10:33:46 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:56:44 pm

Potter's absolutely a top coach that could be an elite manager at a big club, but this Chelsea opportunity is a massive jump.  It might be the hardest jump of any English club for him.  Maybe United given all the dressing room issues, leaks, media scrutiny, etc.  At least clubs like Arsenal, Spurs, and even City have more patience than Chelsea does.

I'm not sure we can conclude that Boehly is impatient like Abramovich was.  Sure you can look at the sacking of Tuchel so early into his ownership as reasoning, but I'd argue Tuchel was a marked man and everything about Potter and the way his teams play is the complete opposite to Tuchel, suggesting Boehly wanted to take the club in a different direction.  I haven't read much about Boehly, but I imagine he's a pretty astute businessman that likes his data and leans on his analysts a lot.  Americans who know the business of baseball and watch the game tend to have a real obsession with this sort of thing.  It wouldn't have taken the most junior of analysts very long to work out that Tuchel's style just isn't conducive to winning leagues - except Ligue 1, which Tuchel had a huge hand in achieving the seemingly impossible task of losing.  I'd definitely err on the other side of this and say we'll see a much more patient version of Chelsea now, with Potter given plenty of time to build his team and succeed or fail.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:40:10 am by latortuga »
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,496
  • Seis Veces
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27660 on: Today at 11:29:42 am »
Yeah, he probably would be silly to turn this job down. I can't see him ever winning a league title or Champions League but it's still a chance at silverware and if I'm not mistaken he's one of the first English managers to be at a top 6 club for a while. There's undoubtedly a limit to what you can achieve at a club like Brighton and still a lot of people seem to miss that point.

Interesting to see how long he lasts. Managing Chelsea is like how we're born to die in a sense, it's happening from the very start and no matter what you do you won't last long there  ;D

Sickener for Brighton, like. They shouldn't be in too much trouble as they have decent players for the time being.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27661 on: Today at 11:37:03 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:57:09 am
SSN saying Chelsea have verbal agreement with Potter.
Cant blame him for going there, may well be the only chance he gets at a top club.
No guarantee he will do well as its completely different to the relatively no pressure job at Brighton.

First home league game against us
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,727
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27662 on: Today at 11:44:34 am »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,076
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27663 on: Today at 11:57:26 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:22:08 am
Rodgers will be grinding his veneers if Potter accepts the job.

Potter does have the potential to be the manager Rodgers promised to be. His personality seems more grounded. As Rodgers found here though it's a steep learning curve and Chelsea a difficult club to manage with little patience.

He's took it for the opportunity but also the experience can stand him in good stead.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,131
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27664 on: Today at 01:42:51 pm »
For Brighton, this is like when a killer whale bites off the fin of a shark. The killer whale gets very little nutrition, and the shark dies.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27665 on: Today at 01:51:05 pm »
Potter's management experience doesn't really prepare him for the clown show dressing room he'll be walking into.

Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:37:03 am
First home league game against us

after last night, that might be viewed as a lucky break.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27666 on: Today at 02:43:55 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 10:33:46 am
I'm not sure we can conclude that Boehly is impatient like Abramovich was.  Sure you can look at the sacking of Tuchel so early into his ownership as reasoning, but I'd argue Tuchel was a marked man and everything about Potter and the way his teams play is the complete opposite to Tuchel, suggesting Boehly wanted to take the club in a different direction.  I haven't read much about Boehly, but I imagine he's a pretty astute businessman that likes his data and leans on his analysts a lot.  Americans who know the business of baseball and watch the game tend to have a real obsession with this sort of thing.  It wouldn't have taken the most junior of analysts very long to work out that Tuchel's style just isn't conducive to winning leagues - except Ligue 1, which Tuchel had a huge hand in achieving the seemingly impossible task of losing.  I'd definitely err on the other side of this and say we'll see a much more patient version of Chelsea now, with Potter given plenty of time to build his team and succeed or fail.

Boehly knows the business of baseball very well, with Andrew Friedman (coming from the analytical small-budget Rays) leading a consistent winner with the Dodgers.  Boehly himself though is a minority shareholder (not sure what input he's had over the years).

But so far in his Chelsea tenure, he hasn't put in any structure (there was some talk in him going for Edwards, so he's probably looking).  Tuchel's not easy to get along with, but from all accounts, it sounds like Boehly gave Tuchel too much to deal with.

You'd figure he and Potter would agree on a structure, but if that doesn't happen, it becomes a far bigger task for Potter.  The other issue is that the Chelsea dressing room has always downed tools, gone behind the manager's back, and leak discontent into the press.  It's poison for any struggling manager, and without a proper structure, it'll be Boehly reacting to such news, and who knows how he'll react.  Senior players will probably be calling him (like they did Abramovich).

Not saying Boehly's going to sack a manager every season, but it's a bit circus-like so far without any structure.
Logged
King Kenny.
Pages: 1 ... 687 688 689 690 691 [692]   Go Up
« previous next »
 