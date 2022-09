There are reasons to think Potter can make the leap to elite at some point. Brighton’s league finishes do not align with their expected points, so with better players his coaching should translate to a higher level. I don’t remember any players falling out with him, so he seems like he can handle players. It’s just… Chelsea. Different owners, different players but same culture. People just seem to like stabbing each other in the back and I like him, so hope it doesn’t happen to him.