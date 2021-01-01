« previous next »
Offline Bullet500

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27560 on: Today at 02:03:01 pm »
I actually like Graham Potter. Hoping he doesn't end up at Chelsea.
Offline Sharado

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27561 on: Today at 02:03:11 pm »
What Chelsea look like in 2 years time is absolutely anyone's guess. Could be champions, could have gone bust, anything.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27562 on: Today at 02:03:42 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:52:25 pm
What's the asking price on Snake Mountain?

Youd have to ask the Glazers.
Offline lamonti

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27563 on: Today at 02:03:54 pm »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 12:54:34 pm
It will be difficult for Potter to adjust. He will likely get booted before the end of the year.

I think it could be a great move for Potter.

1) Everyone gets sacked at Chelsea and it doesn't seem to hurt them reputationally.
2) He gets a great deal of money.
3) He moves category from burgeoning English tactico who will undoubtedly end up coaching the national team to CL team/"big club" manager  moves onto a different roundabout then.

He's also well able to coach a team without a dominant goalscoring striker. Worst that happens is it goes tits up really quickly, he tells everyone that Chelsea is a basket case and he ends up at another upwardly mobile mid-table club.

Big question is does he value Brighton enough to resist the temptation and/or does he think another post will come along in this bracket?
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27564 on: Today at 02:11:09 pm »
Potter nailed on to join them. Shame, I really though he could become Klopp's successor.
Offline lamonti

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27565 on: Today at 02:12:27 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 02:11:09 pm
Potter nailed on to join them. Shame, I really though he could become Klopp's successor.

Taking the Chelsea job won't rule him out of that. Highly unlikely to still be there in summer 2026.
Offline Reflexivity

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27566 on: Today at 02:14:13 pm »
 Give Henry Sellers a shot ya bastards
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcc2t21xlxE

It was just arf ha ha the type of thing  ya know  ha ha
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27567 on: Today at 02:15:08 pm »
Tuchel seemed such a likeable guy too.
Offline Samie

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27568 on: Today at 02:22:25 pm »
Caiceido is ours!  ;D
Online tubby

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27569 on: Today at 02:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:22:25 pm
Caiceido is ours!  ;D

More likely to be Chelsea's.  They need midfielders and Potter will replace Kante with him.
Offline rushyman

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27570 on: Today at 02:23:51 pm »
Abramovic gone
Tuchel gone

Chelseas return to being chelsea is gathering momentum
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27571 on: Today at 02:24:15 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:15:08 pm
Tuchel seemed such a likeable guy too.

You meant this to be sarcastic right?

Everywhere Tuchel goes he ends up with certain success but also bickering with his bosses, ala Jose Mourinho with less toxin.

Anyway, couldnt happen to a nicer club.
Online paulrazor

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27572 on: Today at 02:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:15:59 pm
I said recently Potter is next in line when a top 6 job comes up. It might not come up again for another year or so at which point his stock may have fallen or whatever. It just so happens it's Chelsea which is the one probably least suited for. If he's offered it he'll surely take it.
Yes no guarantee an offer like this will happen again

Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 02:14:13 pm
Give Henry Sellers a shot ya bastards
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcc2t21xlxE

It was just arf ha ha the type of thing  ya know  ha ha
hmmm dunno if experienced enough, he is only 37
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27573 on: Today at 02:32:08 pm »
Will be a good move for Potter, think hes got all the tools to be a top manager and it seems like a free hit joining Chelsea given even if hes sacked his reputation will remain intact as theyre a circus of a club.
Offline stoa

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27574 on: Today at 02:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:37:49 pm
Yeah, good point there. 

Not really. They might not care about Tuchel's arrogance, but they will care about him being an absolute c*nt to work with judging by every single club he has been. They won't touch him with a barge pole.
Offline plura

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27575 on: Today at 02:40:34 pm »
A bit annoying if Chelsea gets Potter. As he seems like a reasonable guy, he has performed very well so far in his managerial career and have gotten his teams to play some exciting football.
As others have mentioned the odds are in favour of him not staying there for too long. No matter how good or successful he'll be, there will always be a reason for them to get rid of him.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27576 on: Today at 02:43:44 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:15:08 pm
Tuchel seemed such a likeable guy too.
I really like him. Hes such a character he doesnt always say the right thing at the right moment,  he gets cranky and mad at the wrong time.

Hes an eccentric and we dont have enough of those, for that reason, I am sad that hes gone.
Offline 4pool

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27577 on: Today at 02:52:44 pm »
The only disappointment for me is that Chelsea didn't wait until we beat them and then sack Tuchel. Love a good Liverpool gets manager sacked headline.  8)
Offline Samie

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27578 on: Today at 02:54:02 pm »
Quote
Thomas Tuchel lasted 18 more days than Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27579 on: Today at 02:57:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:43:44 pm
I really like him. Hes such a character he doesnt always say the right thing at the right moment,  he gets cranky and mad at the wrong time.

Hes an eccentric and we dont have enough of those, for that reason, I am sad that hes gone.
:thumbup
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27580 on: Today at 03:10:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:43:44 pm
I really like him. Hes such a character he doesnt always say the right thing at the right moment,  he gets cranky and mad at the wrong time.

Hes an eccentric and we dont have enough of those, for that reason, I am sad that hes gone.

Nah, he's a horrible, backdoor prick who throws his players under the bus at every opportunity, loves an excuse, and is a proper weirdo.
Online redalways

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27581 on: Today at 03:39:29 pm »
Surprised that Chelsea ditched Tuchel. thought that he and Chelsea were made for each other. Seriously I think they are making a mistake. Tuchel is a top Manager. 60% win rate at Chelsea while he was Manager is excellent. This has nothing to do with his skill as a Manager but everything to do with his relationship with Chelsea's new owners. He also won the Champions League. Potter will be making a mistake if he goes to that shit show. He will be out within 18 months.
Online keyop

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27582 on: Today at 03:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:17:59 pm
The revolving door that is the Chelsea manager's job hasn't stopped that ratbag football club achieving a measure of success that no club engaging in such behaviour has any right to lay claim to. Pisses me off no end.
Same here. I'm not sure what I dislike more about them - winning the lottery with Abramovich, buying leagues, distorting the transfer market and wage structures, giving it the big one as if they're a European giant, being generally classless and plastic, or winning trophies despite having just appointed their 15th manager in 15 years.

Their crimes against football are too long to list. Just a horrible club from top to bottom that represents everything wrong with the modern game, plus some of the worst fans in football. Potter will be gone in no time if he doesn't win anything.
Online Walshy nMe®

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27583 on: Today at 03:45:13 pm »
Would anyone be surprised if Potter and/or Brighton turned Chelsea down?  Why would Brighton bend over and let their manager walk?
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27584 on: Today at 03:48:47 pm »
c*nt of a man, c*nt of a club.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27585 on: Today at 03:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 03:45:13 pm
Would anyone be surprised if Potter and/or Brighton turned Chelsea down?  Why would Brighton bend over and let their manager walk?

They won't bend over but they're also not going to stand in his way are they.
Online Father Ted

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
« Reply #27586 on: Today at 03:59:33 pm »
Potter will get no time to build anything and they'll dump him at the first set of bad results. Surprised he's considering it.

