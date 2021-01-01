It will be difficult for Potter to adjust. He will likely get booted before the end of the year.



I think it could be a great move for Potter.1) Everyone gets sacked at Chelsea and it doesn't seem to hurt them reputationally.2) He gets a great deal of money.3) He moves category from burgeoning English tactico who will undoubtedly end up coaching the national team to CL team/"big club" manager  moves onto a different roundabout then.He's also well able to coach a team without a dominant goalscoring striker. Worst that happens is it goes tits up really quickly, he tells everyone that Chelsea is a basket case and he ends up at another upwardly mobile mid-table club.Big question is does he value Brighton enough to resist the temptation and/or does he think another post will come along in this bracket?