Today at 02:03:01 pm
I actually like Graham Potter. Hoping he doesn't end up at Chelsea.
Today at 02:03:11 pm
What Chelsea look like in 2 years time is absolutely anyone's guess. Could be champions, could have gone bust, anything.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Today at 02:03:42 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:52:25 pm
What's the asking price on Snake Mountain?

Youd have to ask the Glazers.
Today at 02:03:54 pm
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 12:54:34 pm
It will be difficult for Potter to adjust. He will likely get booted before the end of the year.

I think it could be a great move for Potter.

1) Everyone gets sacked at Chelsea and it doesn't seem to hurt them reputationally.
2) He gets a great deal of money.
3) He moves category from burgeoning English tactico who will undoubtedly end up coaching the national team to CL team/"big club" manager  moves onto a different roundabout then.

He's also well able to coach a team without a dominant goalscoring striker. Worst that happens is it goes tits up really quickly, he tells everyone that Chelsea is a basket case and he ends up at another upwardly mobile mid-table club.

Big question is does he value Brighton enough to resist the temptation and/or does he think another post will come along in this bracket?
Today at 02:11:09 pm
Potter nailed on to join them. Shame, I really though he could become Klopp's successor.
Today at 02:12:27 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 02:11:09 pm
Potter nailed on to join them. Shame, I really though he could become Klopp's successor.

Taking the Chelsea job won't rule him out of that. Highly unlikely to still be there in summer 2026.
Today at 02:14:13 pm
 Give Henry Sellers a shot ya bastards
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcc2t21xlxE

It was just arf ha ha the type of thing  ya know  ha ha
Today at 02:15:08 pm
Tuchel seemed such a likeable guy too.
Today at 02:22:25 pm
Caiceido is ours!  ;D
Today at 02:23:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:22:25 pm
Caiceido is ours!  ;D

More likely to be Chelsea's.  They need midfielders and Potter will replace Kante with him.
Today at 02:23:51 pm
Abramovic gone
Tuchel gone

Chelseas return to being chelsea is gathering momentum
Today at 02:24:15 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:15:08 pm
Tuchel seemed such a likeable guy too.

You meant this to be sarcastic right?

Everywhere Tuchel goes he ends up with certain success but also bickering with his bosses, ala Jose Mourinho with less toxin.

Anyway, couldnt happen to a nicer club.
