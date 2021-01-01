« previous next »
Boehly is nuts. You can kill the man but not the idea  ;D
What a pathetic, ridiculous, wannabe club. They deserve nothing.
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 11:35:31 am
That would be right. We always seem to get teams after they sack their manager.

Also, a lot of teams have played us just before they sack their manager.
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 11:42:36 am
In the same time Liverpool with far less on-field success had Houllier, Benítez, Hodgson, Dalglish, Rodgers and Klopp. Five changes in 19 years and four of them happened in two years. What a difference.
Extrapolating purely from that, if we want to be successful we should change manager more often!
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:46:44 am
Have we beaten Chelsea at all under Tuchel?

There was 4 draws last season, obviously beat them on the pens in the two finals.

They beat us at Anfield in 20/21, albeit during our terrible run in an empty stadium.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:41:37 am
Damn, sack Tuchel and appoint Potter, who has been a pain in the arse for us.

To be fair, our results haven't been great against Tuchel either - 4 draws last season.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:46:38 am
How is Rodgers still employed?
Wouldn't he get a massive payout if they sack him and haven't they just lost a lot of money?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:46:44 am
Have we beaten Chelsea at all under Tuchel?
Don't think so now I think about it
Mental decision
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:49:18 am
Extrapolating purely from that, if we want to be successful we should change manager more often!

What have they spent in that time compared to us? And also what have they spent on sacking managers and coaches compared to us, or paying release clauses to get managers in (Villas Boas alone cost 15 mill to appoint and then similar to sack)?

In fairness there's a method to it in that they demand success, so standards are sky high. The problem is they never build anything sustainable, like City have since Pep took over. As a team they're always a mix of different managers who've put the side together.
Bizarre management by them once again. Spend so much money on players and then sack the manager a week or so later. Mental
Boehly clearly has no feckin idea what hes doing. Why back a manager with over 200m then sack him a week later. Insanity.
Have they bought in players with a specific manager in mind? Doesn't seem likely. It rather it does, and then that manager turns them down.
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 11:42:36 am
In the same time Liverpool with far less on-field success had Houllier, Benítez, Hodgson, Dalglish, Rodgers and Klopp. Five changes in 19 years and four of them happened in two years. What a difference.
We've had just 22 managers in our entire history.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:16:14 am
Has to be Emma Hayes for me.

Wonder if any club will hire a female manager in the next few years?  Be groundbreaking if they did, I'd love to see it.
Will they get Potter?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:39:25 am
16 manager changes in the 19 years since Abramovich took over.
Now looking for their 15th manager in 15 years.

Absolute joke of a club - they started the concept of billionaire's plaything, sportswashing, buying mercenary players, distorting the transfer market and wage structures, and sacking managers for fun. Without them and Abramovic there might never have been a City or PSG or Newcastle situation. Hope their next manager turns out shit and they finish outside the top 4, and then sack him and start again. That club and its fans deserve nothing.
'It is understood that Tuchel lost the confidence of the players and the board in recent times and had become less communicative with both groups.

And that should have come as no surprise to anyone.

 
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:18:04 pm
'It is understood that Tuchel lost the confidence of the players and the board in recent times and had become less communicative with both groups in an effort to get fired and take home a massive payday.

And that should have come as no surprise to anyone.

 
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:22:33 pm


That divorce settlement must hae been something else then for him to need all that cash  now!

Why exactly is Tuchel "hugely respected"? He's a huge c*nt
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:50:05 am
There was 4 draws last season, obviously beat them on the pens in the two finals.

They beat us at Anfield in 20/21, albeit during our terrible run in an empty stadium.

Yep of course i forgot that he was in charge when they beat us.

Tough team though and Potter seems promising so that will be a toughie.
Quote from: MJL on Today at 12:12:02 pm
Will they get Potter?

Only if he brings Hermione as the brains behind the operation
arf
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:26:28 pm
Only if he brings Hermione as the brains behind the operation

Expecto Petromillions
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:24:54 pm
Why exactly is Tuchel "hugely respected"? He's a huge c*nt

Probably because he won them a European Cup in fairness.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:24:54 pm
Why exactly is Tuchel "hugely respected"? He's a huge c*nt

 ;D

Sacked at Dortmund after just 2 seasons, PSG after 2 and a half years and now Chelsea after 1 and a half years, and was an absolute two faced snide at Mainz and walked out on them.

Yeah, not sure why people think this is some guy worthy of great respect.
 
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:50:05 am
There was 4 draws last season, obviously beat them on the pens in the two finals.

They beat us at Anfield in 20/21, albeit during our terrible run in an empty stadium.

That's not saying much though when the likes of Everton, Fulham, & a few other shite clubs beat us too.
Quote from: MJL on Today at 12:12:02 pm
Will they get Potter?
He did alright with the Phoenix Club.
Potter given permission to speak to Chelsea, travelling to London to meet with Boehly now.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:46:38 am
How is Rodgers still employed?

I don't give a shit what anyone say's but he's still living off how incredible Suarez was for us. He's a very average manager.
Nap they'll get Caicedo in Jan then.
Is Ole available?
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:39:50 pm
Potter given permission to speak to Chelsea, travelling to London to meet with Boehly now.

If Potter waits a few months he could be the England manager if he wanted. He's on a hiding to nothing going there. Any input he'd have on signings is negated by the fact the window is now shut. He'll be going into a viper's nest with some happy Tuchel is gone, but also others likely bitter at Tuchel being sacked. Does he have the ability to deal with the egos at Chelsea, plus compete in Europe and domestically with limited opportunities to work things out on the training ground due to a tight schedule
This is going to go down as one of the worst transfer windows ever I reckon. They did need some defenders but they've blown so much money only to stand still or perhaps even go backwards. And now Tuchel is gone. Absolutely madness.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:49:01 pm
This is going to go down as one of the worst transfer windows ever I reckon. They did need some defenders but they've blown so much money only to stand still or perhaps even go backwards. And now Tuchel is gone. Absolutely madness.
Fofana and Cucarella are very promising but largely unproven (Fofana has not played 100 senior games in his career and picks up a lot of injuries).

Very overpriced the both of them. 130m for the pair was outrageous. Even half that I would find hard to agree with
Potter going there is a terrible move for him.
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:51:19 pm
Fofana and Cucarella are very promising but largely unproven (Fofana has not played 100 senior games in his career and picks up a lot of injuries).

Very overpriced the both of them. 130m for the pair was outrageous. Even half that I would find hard to agree with

Cucurella is a known quantity. Good player - not 60m good.
