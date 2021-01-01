Potter given permission to speak to Chelsea, travelling to London to meet with Boehly now.



If Potter waits a few months he could be the England manager if he wanted. He's on a hiding to nothing going there. Any input he'd have on signings is negated by the fact the window is now shut. He'll be going into a viper's nest with some happy Tuchel is gone, but also others likely bitter at Tuchel being sacked. Does he have the ability to deal with the egos at Chelsea, plus compete in Europe and domestically with limited opportunities to work things out on the training ground due to a tight schedule