I know he has had a rough start this season but I was genuinely open mouthed at that news. Obviously trying to still act like the Madrid of London sacking managers who don't win a major trophy (or even if they do sometimes).



Can't see them doing anything else but hiring a proper established 'big gun'. Saying that though I'm still in shock at that decision so if they've lost it then a Lampard or similar would be very appreciated thanks.