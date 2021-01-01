« previous next »
Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27440 on: Today at 11:14:15 am
Poch written all over it I reckon - only realistic candidate available with proper European experience.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27441 on: Today at 11:14:17 am
I know he has had a rough start this season but I was genuinely open mouthed at that news. Obviously trying to still act like the Madrid of London sacking managers who don't win a major trophy (or even if they do sometimes).

Can't see them doing anything else but hiring a proper established 'big gun'. Saying that though I'm still in shock at that decision so if they've lost it then a Lampard or similar would be very appreciated thanks.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27442 on: Today at 11:15:03 am
Give it Kepa til end of season.
Substitutions would be fun.,
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by "The Liquidator"
Reply #27443 on: Today at 11:15:14 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:59:40 am
Potter seems a sensible bloke, he'd be mad to get involved with that circus and hopefully doesn't.
Agreed - only pushes for the job if he fears he's riding the crest of a wave (reputation wise) for Brighton performances and he worries it might come down soon. And he doesnt strike me as the type.

Quote from: Believe on Today at 11:14:15 am
Poch written all over it I reckon - only realistic candidate available with proper European experience.
yeah, surely. sportswash managers are the new get paid millions for getting sacked cohort - taking their lessons from Bruce, Pardew, McClaren, Hodgson et al

Tuchel will have his time as Newcastle manager. maybe in the intervening period he joins one of the mouthwash clubs (leipzeig sacked their manager too)
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27444 on: Today at 11:16:14 am
Has to be Emma Hayes for me.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27445 on: Today at 11:16:32 am
A bit mad this.

Many of the problems have come from the utter chaos at the club before and after the window.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27446 on: Today at 11:16:59 am
Surely they go for Poch?

Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27447 on: Today at 11:19:18 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 11:06:49 am
Potter actually has a chance to be a very good manager for years to come and clearly be a front runner for the England job at some point. I'd think very carefully about taking the Chelsea job if offered. Could put his reputation back 5 years when it ultimately goes wrong. Boehly already looking like a very loose cannon.
I mean but what is his reputation for other than getting a job like this? A chance at a big club with a fat contract. The only better jobs are Liverpool and City. Spurs United and Arsenal aren't really more appealing.

Edit: I know you mentioned England but there's a reason they end up with a clown like Southgate. Job at a big club, club football is more appealing to an ambitious manager.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27448 on: Today at 11:19:29 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:13:18 am
Back the manager with record millions, and then sack him after 1 defeat. Love it

I wouldn't say they backed Tuchel with that money though. How many of the signings were actually his? I reckon he would have spent it in a very different way had he had the option.
Re: Chelsea FC - Sponsored by The Liquidator"
Reply #27449 on: Today at 11:21:17 am
Absolutely comical. What a farce!
