Great how these are suddenly shit again. Is Tuchel the German Brendan Rodgers? Great for a season or two before things go south.



At PSG, he initially charmed them with good performances and results but it became stale in his second season. Their fans couldn't wait to see the back of him because they felt:i. He lacked the charisma to drive the team on in difficult situations.ii. He played players out of position- Marquinhos at DM and Danilo at CB.iii. He threw their board under the bus despite having a lot to spend.It's similar to what's happening now because he complained about investment before Aubameyang was brought in. His transfer record is crap for someone that has spent so much.